Stocks
FMBH

First Mid Bancshares Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $22.2 Million for Q1 2025

April 30, 2025 — 04:44 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

First Mid Bancshares reported record quarterly net income of $22.2 million for Q1 2025, with increased loans and deposits.

Quiver AI Summary

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. reported a record net income of $22.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, equating to $0.93 per diluted share, which is an increase from the previous year's figures. The adjusted net income was $23.1 million, or $0.96 per diluted share. The company's net interest margin grew to 3.60%, benefiting from both higher earning asset yields and lower funding costs, contributing to a consecutive quarterly rise in net interest income. First Mid's total loans rose slightly to $5.70 billion, while total deposits increased to $6.13 billion, driven mainly by non-interest bearing and time deposits. Despite some challenges in non-interest income and the macroeconomic environment, the company emphasized its strong capital position and credit discipline to navigate potential economic disruptions. Additionally, a quarterly dividend of $0.24 was declared for shareholders.

Potential Positives

  • Record high quarterly net income of $22.2 million, or $0.93 diluted EPS, indicating strong financial performance.
  • Expansion of net interest margin to 3.60%, driven by increased earning asset yields and reduced funding costs, contributing to the growth in net interest income for the fourth consecutive quarter.
  • Tangible book value per share increased by 4.4%, reflecting strong earnings growth and improved financial health.
  • The Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, demonstrating commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

  • Noninterest income decreased by $1.5 million from the previous quarter, which could indicate potential challenges in generating revenue from fees and services.
  • The allowance for credit losses was $70.1 million, showing an increase in potential risk associated with the loan portfolio despite a decrease in non-performing loans.
  • The provision for credit losses increased to $1.7 million, indicating rising concerns about future loan delinquencies and defaults.

FAQ

What were First Mid Bancshares' recent financial results?

First Mid Bancshares reported a record net income of $22.2 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How did net interest income change in the latest quarter?

Net interest income increased by 0.8%, reaching $59.4 million compared to the previous quarter.

What is the current dividend declared by First Mid Bancshares?

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on May 30, 2025.

What factors contributed to the net interest margin improvement?

The net interest margin improved due to higher earning asset yields and lower funding costs, now at 3.60%.

How did asset quality perform in the first quarter?

Asset quality remained strong, with non-performing loans decreasing to 0.47% of total loans.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$FMBH Insider Trading Activity

$FMBH insiders have traded $FMBH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMBH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES EDWIN ZIMMER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $39,872
  • CLAY M DEAN (CEO-First Mid Insurance Group) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 800 shares for an estimated $31,995.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FMBH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $FMBH stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MATTOON, Ill., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.




Highlights




  • Record high quarterly net income of $22.2 million, or $0.93 diluted EPS, an increase of $0.13


  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP*) of $23.1 million, or $0.96 diluted EPS, an increase of $0.09 for the quarter


  • Net interest margin tax equivalent (non-GAAP*) expands to 3.60% helping drive fourth consecutive quarter of growth in net interest income


  • Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP*) increased 4.4% during the quarter


  • Board of Directors declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share





“We kicked off 2025 with a record high quarterly net income that reflects our strategic focus on driving a higher return on assets,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered growth in both loans and deposits in what is typically a seasonally pressured quarter, and we significantly expanded our net interest margin through both an increase in earning asset yields and a decrease in the average cost of funds. In addition, we successfully completed our retail online system conversion during the quarter providing a better overall product for our customers and an improved platform to grow relationships across business lines.”



“Lastly, while we recognize the uncertainty that exists in the macro environment, we are well-prepared with a disciplined credit culture and diversified revenue sources that position us to weather economic disruptions and continue to deliver exceptional service to our customers and communities,” Dively concluded.




Net Interest Income



Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 increased by $0.5 million, or 0.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily the result of interest expense declining at a faster pace than interest income. Less days in the quarter drove declines in both interest income and expense. The decline in interest income included $0.5 million in lower accretion income, which totaled $2.9 million compared to $3.4 million of accretion income in the fourth quarter.



In comparison to the first quarter of 2024, net interest income increased $3.9 million, or 7.1%. Interest income was lower by $0.1 million, inclusive of a decline in accretion income of $0.7 million compared to the first quarter last year. Interest expense was lower by $4.1 million compared to the same period last year.




Net Interest Margin



Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP), was 3.60% for the first quarter of 2025 representing an increase of 19 basis points over the prior quarter driven by both an increase to earning asset yields and a decrease to funding costs. Excluding the decline in accretion income, the net interest margin increased 23 basis points in the period. Beginning with the first quarter of 2025, the Company changed the methodology utilized for the calculation of net interest margin to be more consistent with what is typically used by peer banks. The calculation now is the annualized net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets. This change added five-basis points to the net interest margin in the first quarter 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.



In comparison to the first quarter of last year, the net interest margin increased 35 basis points, with an average earning asset increase of 13 basis points, despite a five-basis point reduction to accretion income.




Loan Portfolio



Total loans ended the quarter at $5.70 billion, representing an increase of $26.4 million, or 0.5%, from the prior quarter, despite elevated payoffs during the period.   The increase was primarily in construction and land development, multifamily residential properties, and agriculture operating loans. The largest declines were in commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans. The average loan balance for the quarter declined compared to the fourth quarter, as a majority of the net loan growth occurred in March 2025.



In comparison to the first quarter last year, loan growth increased $199.6 million, or 3.6%. The largest increases were in construction and development, agriculture operating lines, and commercial and industrial loans.




Asset Quality



The first quarter was another solid performance with respect to the Company’s asset quality metrics. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) ended the period at $70.1 million and the ACL to total loans ratio was 1.23%. In addition to the ACL, an unearned discount of $32.6 million remains at quarter end. Provision expense was recorded in the amount of $1.7 million with net charge-offs of $1.8 million in the quarter. Also, at the end of the first quarter, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.47%, the ACL to non-performing loans was 263.4%, and the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.38%. Nonperforming loans declined by $3.2 million to $26.6 million at quarter end. Special mention loans increased by $16.2 million to $74.0 million and substandard loans decreased $1.6 million to $33.9 million.




Deposits



Total deposits ended the quarter at $6.13 billion, which represented an increase of $73.3 million, or 1.2%, from the prior quarter. Noninterest bearing and time deposits were the primary drivers of the increase with growth of $65.4 million and $75.4 million for the period, respectively. The increase in time deposits was driven by a combination of the Company retaining a vast majority of customers with maturing CD’s, gaining new customers with its promotional offerings, and the addition of $52.0 million in brokered deposits as rates declined and the wholesale market became attractive. With the Company’s strong liquidity position, it was able to reduce outstanding FHLB borrowings and subordinated debt during the quarter by a combined $55.5 million helping lower overall funding costs.




Noninterest Income



Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $24.9 million compared to $26.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.   The decline was primarily driven by a $1.3 million gain on the sale of property in the fourth quarter. The current quarter included losses on securities sales of $0.2 million. Excluding those two items, noninterest income was flat versus the prior period. The decline of $0.5 million in wealth management revenue was as expected given the seasonal nature of farmland sales. Overall Ag Services revenue was $2.6 million in the period.   Insurance revenues achieved a record high quarter of revenue, despite a challenging operating environment for the industry. Debit card fee income was down $0.6 million primarily driven by less usage due to a pullback in consumer spending.



In comparison to the first quarter of 2024, noninterest income increased $0.4 million, or 1.6%, with increases in wealth management and insurance as the key drivers. The combined increase for these two business lines was 8.2% year-over-year. Debit card fee income reflected the largest decline from lower consumer spending in the first quarter of 2025.




Noninterest Expenses



Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $54.5 million compared to $56.3 million in the prior quarter. The current quarter included $1.0 million of nonrecurring expenses primarily related to the Company’s technology initiatives, including the successful conversion of its retail online platform during the first quarter, versus $2.2 million in nonrecurring costs in the prior quarter. Excluding these items, noninterest expenses were down $0.6 million with the largest decreases in salaries and benefits and debit card expenses.



In comparison to the first quarter of 2024, noninterest expenses increased $1.1 million. The increase was primarily driven by annual compensation increases and a $0.9 million credit in the first quarter of last year for a debit card fee negotiated settlement agreement with its primary provider.



The Company’s efficiency ratio, as adjusted in the non-GAAP reconciliation table herein, for the first quarter 2025 was 58.9% compared to 58.8% in the prior quarter and 59.1% for the same period last year.




Capital Levels and Dividend



The Company’s capital levels remained strong and above the “well capitalized” levels. Capital levels ended the period as follows:
























Total capital to risk-weighted assets
15.59%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
13.13%

Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
12.73%

Leverage ratio
10.73%




Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased $1.07, or 4.4% during the first quarter of 2025. The increase was driven primarily by earnings growth, which accounted for $0.79 of the increase. The remaining increase of $0.28 was the result of improvement in accumulated other comprehensive income from a lower unrealized loss position in the investment portfolio.



The Company’s Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 payable on May 30, 2025, for shareholders of record on May 15, 2025.




About First Mid:

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc., and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $7.6 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to the customers and communities and has done so over the last 160 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.




*Non-GAAP Measures:

In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Adjusted Net Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted EPS,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” “Tangible Book Value per Common Share,” “Adjusted Tangible Book Value per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Assets,” and “Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity”. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.





Forward Looking Statements




This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid, such as discussions of First Mid’s pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. First Mid intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid are identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid; legislative and/or regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid’s loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and the impact of pandemics on First Mid’s businesses. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid’s financial results, are included in First Mid’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




Investor Contact:



Austin Frank


SVP, Shareholder Relations


217-258-5522



afrank@firstmid.com



Matt Smith


Chief Financial Officer


217-258-1528



msmith@firstmid.com



– Tables Follow –






FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, unaudited)




As of



March 31,


December 31,


March 31,



2025


2024


2024








Assets





Cash and cash equivalents
$
201,470


$
121,216


$
355,701

Investment securities

1,049,003



1,073,510



1,149,752

Loans (including loans held for sale)

5,698,858



5,672,462



5,499,295

Less allowance for credit losses

(70,051
)


(70,182
)


(67,936
)

Net loans

5,628,807



5,602,280



5,431,359

Premises and equipment, net

97,446



100,234



101,666

Goodwill and intangibles, net

258,671



261,906



260,699

Bank Owned Life Insurance

171,127



170,854



167,247

Other assets

166,164



189,734



211,822

Total assets
$
7,572,688


$
7,519,734


$
7,678,246








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Deposits:





Non-interest bearing
$
1,394,590


$
1,329,155


$
1,448,299

Interest bearing

4,735,790



4,727,941



4,794,637

Total deposits

6,130,380



6,057,096



6,242,936

Repurchase agreements with customers

219,772



204,122



210,719

Other borrowings

195,000



242,520



238,761

Junior subordinated debentures

24,335



24,280



24,113

Subordinated debt

79,535



87,472



106,862

Other liabilities

52,717



57,853



56,903

Total liabilities

6,701,739



6,673,343



6,880,294







Total stockholders' equity

870,949



846,391



797,952

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,572,688


$
7,519,734


$
7,678,246

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)







Three Months Ended



March 31,



2025


2024


Interest income:



Interest and fees on loans
$
79,918


$
77,823

Interest on investment securities

6,777



7,405

Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits

864



2,444

Total interest income

87,559



87,672


Interest expense:



Interest on deposits

23,722



26,096

Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase

1,180



2,056

Interest on other borrowings

1,831



2,314

Interest on jr. subordinated debentures

468



542

Interest on subordinated debt

949



1,194

Total interest expense

28,150



32,202


Net interest income


59,409




55,470

Provision for credit losses

1,652



(357
)


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

57,757



55,827


Non-interest income:



Wealth management revenues

5,800



5,322

Insurance commissions

9,925



9,213

Service charges

2,901



2,956

Net securities gains/(losses)

(181
)


0

Mortgage banking revenues

711



706

ATM/debit card revenue

3,646



4,055

Other

2,062



2,226

Total non-interest income

24,864



24,478


Non-interest expense:



Salaries and employee benefits

31,748



30,448

Net occupancy and equipment expense

8,479



7,560

Net other real estate owned (income) expense

101



(21
)

FDIC insurance

849



869

Amortization of intangible assets

3,231



3,497

Stationary and supplies

431



391

Legal and professional expense

3,076



2,449

ATM/debit card expense

1,831



1,191

Marketing and donations

852



862

Other

3,874



6,116

Total non-interest expense

54,472



53,362

Income before income taxes

28,149



26,943

Income taxes

5,978



6,440


Net income

$

22,171



$

20,503






Per Share Information



Basic earnings per common share
$
0.93


$
0.86

Diluted earnings per common share

0.93



0.86





Weighted average shares outstanding

23,858,817



23,872,731

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

23,959,228



23,960,335

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)













For the Quarter Ended



March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,



2025



2024



2024


2024


2024


Interest income:









Interest and fees on loans
$
79,918


$
81,288


$
81,775


$
79,560


$
77,823

Interest on investment securities

6,777



6,990



7,036



7,405



7,405

Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits

864



1,564



2,371



1,718



2,444

Total interest income

87,559



89,842



91,182



88,683



87,672


Interest expense:









Interest on deposits

23,722



26,144



28,341



26,338



26,096

Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase

1,180



1,333



1,444



1,615



2,056

Interest on other borrowings

1,831



1,917



2,195



2,248



2,314

Interest on jr. subordinated debentures

468



510



567



537



542

Interest on subordinated debt

949



988



1,092



1,180



1,194

Total interest expense

28,150



30,892



33,639



31,918



32,202


Net interest income


59,409




58,950




57,543




56,765




55,470

Provision for credit losses

1,652



3,643



1,266



1,083



(357
)


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

57,757



55,307



56,277



55,682



55,827


Non-interest income:









Wealth management revenues

5,800



6,275



5,816



5,405



5,322

Insurance commissions

9,925



6,805



6,003



6,531



9,213

Service charges

2,901



3,058



3,121



3,227



2,956

Net securities gains/(losses)

(181
)


0



(277
)


(156
)


0

Mortgage banking revenues

711



1,104



1,109



1,038



706

ATM/debit card revenue

3,646



4,204



4,267



4,281



4,055

Other

2,062



4,917



2,984



2,096



2,226

Total non-interest income

24,864



26,363



23,023



22,422



24,478


Non-interest expense:









Salaries and employee benefits

31,748



31,957



31,565



30,164



30,448

Net occupancy and equipment expense

8,479



7,285



8,055



7,507



7,560

Net other real estate owned (income) expense

101



240



107



85



(21
)

FDIC insurance

849



863



829



902



869

Amortization of intangible assets

3,231



3,314



3,405



3,340



3,497

Stationary and supplies

431



642



482



370



391

Legal and professional expense

3,076



5,386



2,573



2,536



2,449

ATM/debit card expense

1,831



2,043



1,869



1,281



1,191

Marketing and donations

852



906



836



814



862

Other

3,874



3,661



4,212



4,392



6,116

Total non-interest expense

54,472



56,297



53,933



51,391



53,362

Income before income taxes

28,149



25,373



25,367



26,713



26,943

Income taxes

5,978



6,205



5,885



6,968



6,440


Net income

$

22,171



$

19,168



$

19,482



$

19,745



$

20,503












Per Share Information









Basic earnings per common share
$
0.93


$
0.80


$
0.81


$
0.83


$
0.86

Diluted earnings per common share

0.93



0.80



0.81



0.82



0.86











Weighted average shares outstanding

23,858,817



23,818,806



23,905,099



23,896,210



23,872,731

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

23,959,228



23,908,340



24,006,647



23,998,152



23,960,335



















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.


Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





As of and for the Quarter Ended




March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,




2025


2024


2024


2024


2024













Loan Portfolio










Construction and land development

$
269,148


$
236,093


$
190,857


$
195,389


$
186,851

Farm real estate loans


373,413



390,760



384,620



387,015



388,941

1-4 Family residential properties


488,139



496,597



505,342



507,517



518,641

Multifamily residential properties


356,858



332,644



338,167



334,446



312,758

Commercial real estate


2,397,985



2,417,585



2,440,120



2,406,955



2,396,092

Loans secured by real estate


3,885,543



3,873,679



3,859,106



3,831,322



3,803,283

Agricultural operating loans


296,811



239,671



233,414



213,997



213,217

Commercial and industrial loans


1,303,712



1,335,920



1,283,631



1,268,646



1,227,906

Consumer loans


47,220



53,960



63,222



70,841



79,569

All other loans


165,572



169,232



175,218



175,811



175,320


Total loans


5,698,858



5,672,462



5,614,591



5,560,617



5,499,295













Deposit Portfolio










Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$
1,394,590


$
1,329,155


$
1,387,290


$
1,393,336


$
1,448,299

Interest bearing demand deposits


1,814,427



1,907,733



1,834,123



1,909,993



1,974,857

Savings deposits


643,289



636,427



648,582



673,381



704,777

Money Market


1,215,420



1,196,537



1,183,594



1,127,699



1,107,177

Time deposits


1,062,654



987,244



1,035,245



1,011,370



1,007,826


Total deposits


6,130,380



6,057,096



6,088,834



6,115,779



6,242,936













Asset Quality










Non-performing loans

$
26,598


$
29,835


$
18,242


$
19,079


$
20,064

Non-performing assets


28,703



32,030



20,076



20,557



21,471

Net charge-offs (recoveries)


1,783



2,235



804



708



381

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans


263.36
%


235.23
%


377.01
%


358.05
%


338.60
%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding


1.23
%


1.24
%


1.22
%


1.23
%


1.24
%

Nonperforming loans to total loans


0.47
%


0.53
%


0.32
%


0.34
%


0.36
%

Nonperforming assets to total assets


0.38
%


0.43
%


0.27
%


0.27
%


0.28
%

Special Mention loans


74,019



57,848



38,151



30,767



65,693

Substandard and Doubtful loans


33,884



35,516



29,037



27,594



29,296













Common Share Data










Common shares outstanding


23,981,916



23,895,807



23,904,051



23,895,868



23,888,929

Book value per common share

$
36.32


$
35.42


$
35.91


$
34.05


$
33.40

Tangible book value per common share

(1)


25.53



24.46



24.82



23.28



22.49

Tangible book value per common share excluding other comprehensive income at period end

(1)


31.21



30.42



29.70



29.43



28.67

Market price of stock


34.90



36.82



38.91



32.88



32.68













Key Performance Ratios and Metrics










End of period earning assets

$
6,844,096


$
6,775,075


$
6,786,458


$
6,812,574


$
6,923,742

Average earning assets


6,769,858



6,884,303



6,857,070



6,815,932



6,884,855

Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent)


5.29
%


5.24
%


5.35
%


5.27
%


5.16
%

Average rate on cost of funds


1.74
%


1.83
%


2.00
%


1.91
%


1.91
%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

(1)(2)


3.60
%


3.41
%


3.35
%


3.36
%


3.25
%

Return on average assets


1.19
%


1.01
%


1.03
%


1.05
%


1.07
%

Adjusted return on average assets

(1)


1.23
%


1.10
%


1.05
%


1.07
%


1.17
%

Return on average common equity


10.35
%


9.04
%


9.40
%


9.92
%


10.37
%

Adjusted return on average common equity

(1)


10.78
%


9.80
%


9.58
%


10.11
%


11.28
%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)

(1)


58.88
%


58.76
%


61.33
%


59.61
%


59.09
%

Full-time equivalent employees


1,194



1,198



1,207



1,185



1,188
























1

Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.


2

During the first quarter 2025, the Company changed the methodology utilized for the calculation of net interest margin to be more consistent with what is typically used by peer banks and research analysts. The calculation now is the annualized net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets.




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.


Net Interest Margin

(In thousands, unaudited)




For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025


QTD Average



Average


Balance

Interest

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





Interest bearing deposits
$
70,701


$
827



4.74
%

Federal funds sold

75



1



5.41
%

Certificates of deposits investments

3,162



36



4.62
%

Investment Securities

1,090,099



7,254



2.66
%

Loans (net of unearned income)

5,605,821



80,194



5.80
%







Total interest earning assets

6,769,858



88,312



5.29
%







NONEARNING ASSETS





Other nonearning assets

777,177





Allowance for loan losses

(70,620
)










Total assets
$
7,476,415











INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





Demand deposits
$
3,039,621


$
14,900



1.99
%

Savings deposits

640,687



164



0.10
%

Time deposits

1,022,200



8,658



3.44
%

Total interest bearing deposits

4,702,508



23,722



2.05
%

Repurchase agreements

201,679



1,180



2.37
%

FHLB advances

194,324



1,807



3.77
%

Federal funds purchased

-



-



0.00
%

Subordinated debt

82,608



949



4.66
%

Jr. subordinated debentures

24,306



468



7.81
%

Other debt

1,467



24



6.63
%

Total borrowings

504,384



4,428



3.56
%

Total interest bearing liabilities

5,206,892



28,150



2.19
%







NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





Demand deposits

1,370,107


Average cost of funds

1.74
%

Other liabilities

42,946





Stockholders' equity

856,470











Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
$
7,476,415











Net Interest Earnings / Spread


$
60,162



3.10
%







Tax effected yield on interest earning assets




3.60
%







Tax equivalent net interest margin is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.











































































































































































































































































































































FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, unaudited)













As of and for the Quarter Ended



March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,



2025


2024


2024


2024


2024











Net interest income as reported
$
59,409


$
58,950


$
57,543


$
56,765


$
55,470

Net interest income, (tax equivalent)

60,162



59,717



58,627



57,361



56,086

Average earning assets

6,769,858



6,884,303



6,857,070



6,815,932



6,884,855

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.60
%


3.41
%


3.35
%


3.36
%


3.25
%





















Common stockholder's equity
$
870,949


$
846,391


$
858,497


$
813,645


$
797,952

Goodwill and intangibles, net

258,671



261,906



265,139



257,377



260,699

Common shares outstanding

23,982



23,896



23,904



23,896



23,889

Tangible Book Value per common share
$
25.53


$
24.46


$
24.82


$
23.28


$
22.49

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI)

(136,097
)


(142,383
)


(116,692
)


(146,998
)


(147,667
)

Adjusted tangible book value per common share
$
31.21


$
30.42


$
29.70


$
29.43


$
28.67



































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)













As of and for the Quarter Ended



March 31,


December 31,


September 30,

June 30,


March 31,



2025


2024


2024


2024


2024


Adjusted earnings Reconciliation









Net Income - GAAP
$
22,171


$
19,168


$
19,482


$
19,745


$
20,503


Adjustments (post-tax):



(1)









Nonrecurring technology project expenses

728



1,710



-



-



-

Net (gain)/loss on securities sales

143



-



219



123



-

Integration and acquisition expenses

41



-



137



250



1,804

Total non-recurring adjustments (non-GAAP)
$
912


$
1,710


$
356


$
373


$
1,804












Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP
$
23,083


$
20,878


$
19,838


$
20,118


$
22,307

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$
0.96


$
0.87


$
0.83


$
0.84


$
0.93

Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP

1.23
%


1.10
%


1.05
%


1.07
%


1.17
%

Adjusted return on average common equity - non-GAAP

10.78
%


9.80
%


9.58
%


10.11
%


11.28
%






















Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation









Noninterest expense - GAAP
$
54,472


$
56,297


$
53,933


$
51,391


$
53,362

Other real estate owned property income (expense)

(101
)


(240
)


(107
)


(85
)


21

Amortization of intangibles

(3,231
)


(3,314
)


(3,405
)


(3,340
)


(3,497
)

Nonrecurring technology project expense

(921
)


(2,164
)


-



-



-

Integration and acquisition expenses

(52
)


-



(174
)


(316
)


(2,283
)

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$
50,167


$
50,579


$
50,247


$
47,650


$
47,603











Net interest income -GAAP
$
59,409


$
58,950


$
57,543


$
56,765


$
55,470

Effect of tax-exempt income

(1)

753



767



1,084



596



616

Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP)
$
60,162


$
59,717


$
58,627


$
57,361


$
56,086











Noninterest income - GAAP
$
24,864


$
26,363


$
23,023


$
22,422


$
24,478

Net (gain)/loss on securities sales

181



0



277



156



0

Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$
25,045


$
26,363


$
23,300


$
22,578


$
24,478











Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP)
$
85,207


$
86,080


$
81,927


$
79,939


$
80,564












Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

58.88
%


58.76
%


61.33
%


59.61
%


59.09
%











(1) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) and tax-exempt income are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

FMBH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.