First Mid Bancshares Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $22.2 Million for Q1 2025

First Mid Bancshares reported record quarterly net income of $22.2 million for Q1 2025, with increased loans and deposits.
First Mid Bancshares, Inc. reported a record net income of $22.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, equating to $0.93 per diluted share, which is an increase from the previous year's figures. The adjusted net income was $23.1 million, or $0.96 per diluted share. The company's net interest margin grew to 3.60%, benefiting from both higher earning asset yields and lower funding costs, contributing to a consecutive quarterly rise in net interest income. First Mid's total loans rose slightly to $5.70 billion, while total deposits increased to $6.13 billion, driven mainly by non-interest bearing and time deposits. Despite some challenges in non-interest income and the macroeconomic environment, the company emphasized its strong capital position and credit discipline to navigate potential economic disruptions. Additionally, a quarterly dividend of $0.24 was declared for shareholders.
Potential Positives
- Record high quarterly net income of $22.2 million, or $0.93 diluted EPS, indicating strong financial performance.
- Expansion of net interest margin to 3.60%, driven by increased earning asset yields and reduced funding costs, contributing to the growth in net interest income for the fourth consecutive quarter.
- Tangible book value per share increased by 4.4%, reflecting strong earnings growth and improved financial health.
- The Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, demonstrating commitment to returning value to shareholders.
Potential Negatives
- Noninterest income decreased by $1.5 million from the previous quarter, which could indicate potential challenges in generating revenue from fees and services.
- The allowance for credit losses was $70.1 million, showing an increase in potential risk associated with the loan portfolio despite a decrease in non-performing loans.
- The provision for credit losses increased to $1.7 million, indicating rising concerns about future loan delinquencies and defaults.
FAQ
What were First Mid Bancshares' recent financial results?
First Mid Bancshares reported a record net income of $22.2 million for the first quarter of 2025.
How did net interest income change in the latest quarter?
Net interest income increased by 0.8%, reaching $59.4 million compared to the previous quarter.
What is the current dividend declared by First Mid Bancshares?
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on May 30, 2025.
What factors contributed to the net interest margin improvement?
The net interest margin improved due to higher earning asset yields and lower funding costs, now at 3.60%.
How did asset quality perform in the first quarter?
Asset quality remained strong, with non-performing loans decreasing to 0.47% of total loans.
Full Release
MATTOON, Ill., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Highlights
Record high quarterly net income of $22.2 million, or $0.93 diluted EPS, an increase of $0.13
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP*) of $23.1 million, or $0.96 diluted EPS, an increase of $0.09 for the quarter
Net interest margin tax equivalent (non-GAAP*) expands to 3.60% helping drive fourth consecutive quarter of growth in net interest income
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP*) increased 4.4% during the quarter
Board of Directors declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share
“We kicked off 2025 with a record high quarterly net income that reflects our strategic focus on driving a higher return on assets,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered growth in both loans and deposits in what is typically a seasonally pressured quarter, and we significantly expanded our net interest margin through both an increase in earning asset yields and a decrease in the average cost of funds. In addition, we successfully completed our retail online system conversion during the quarter providing a better overall product for our customers and an improved platform to grow relationships across business lines.”
“Lastly, while we recognize the uncertainty that exists in the macro environment, we are well-prepared with a disciplined credit culture and diversified revenue sources that position us to weather economic disruptions and continue to deliver exceptional service to our customers and communities,” Dively concluded.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 increased by $0.5 million, or 0.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily the result of interest expense declining at a faster pace than interest income. Less days in the quarter drove declines in both interest income and expense. The decline in interest income included $0.5 million in lower accretion income, which totaled $2.9 million compared to $3.4 million of accretion income in the fourth quarter.
In comparison to the first quarter of 2024, net interest income increased $3.9 million, or 7.1%. Interest income was lower by $0.1 million, inclusive of a decline in accretion income of $0.7 million compared to the first quarter last year. Interest expense was lower by $4.1 million compared to the same period last year.
Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP), was 3.60% for the first quarter of 2025 representing an increase of 19 basis points over the prior quarter driven by both an increase to earning asset yields and a decrease to funding costs. Excluding the decline in accretion income, the net interest margin increased 23 basis points in the period. Beginning with the first quarter of 2025, the Company changed the methodology utilized for the calculation of net interest margin to be more consistent with what is typically used by peer banks. The calculation now is the annualized net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets. This change added five-basis points to the net interest margin in the first quarter 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
In comparison to the first quarter of last year, the net interest margin increased 35 basis points, with an average earning asset increase of 13 basis points, despite a five-basis point reduction to accretion income.
Loan Portfolio
Total loans ended the quarter at $5.70 billion, representing an increase of $26.4 million, or 0.5%, from the prior quarter, despite elevated payoffs during the period. The increase was primarily in construction and land development, multifamily residential properties, and agriculture operating loans. The largest declines were in commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans. The average loan balance for the quarter declined compared to the fourth quarter, as a majority of the net loan growth occurred in March 2025.
In comparison to the first quarter last year, loan growth increased $199.6 million, or 3.6%. The largest increases were in construction and development, agriculture operating lines, and commercial and industrial loans.
Asset Quality
The first quarter was another solid performance with respect to the Company’s asset quality metrics. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) ended the period at $70.1 million and the ACL to total loans ratio was 1.23%. In addition to the ACL, an unearned discount of $32.6 million remains at quarter end. Provision expense was recorded in the amount of $1.7 million with net charge-offs of $1.8 million in the quarter. Also, at the end of the first quarter, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.47%, the ACL to non-performing loans was 263.4%, and the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.38%. Nonperforming loans declined by $3.2 million to $26.6 million at quarter end. Special mention loans increased by $16.2 million to $74.0 million and substandard loans decreased $1.6 million to $33.9 million.
Deposits
Total deposits ended the quarter at $6.13 billion, which represented an increase of $73.3 million, or 1.2%, from the prior quarter. Noninterest bearing and time deposits were the primary drivers of the increase with growth of $65.4 million and $75.4 million for the period, respectively. The increase in time deposits was driven by a combination of the Company retaining a vast majority of customers with maturing CD’s, gaining new customers with its promotional offerings, and the addition of $52.0 million in brokered deposits as rates declined and the wholesale market became attractive. With the Company’s strong liquidity position, it was able to reduce outstanding FHLB borrowings and subordinated debt during the quarter by a combined $55.5 million helping lower overall funding costs.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $24.9 million compared to $26.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decline was primarily driven by a $1.3 million gain on the sale of property in the fourth quarter. The current quarter included losses on securities sales of $0.2 million. Excluding those two items, noninterest income was flat versus the prior period. The decline of $0.5 million in wealth management revenue was as expected given the seasonal nature of farmland sales. Overall Ag Services revenue was $2.6 million in the period. Insurance revenues achieved a record high quarter of revenue, despite a challenging operating environment for the industry. Debit card fee income was down $0.6 million primarily driven by less usage due to a pullback in consumer spending.
In comparison to the first quarter of 2024, noninterest income increased $0.4 million, or 1.6%, with increases in wealth management and insurance as the key drivers. The combined increase for these two business lines was 8.2% year-over-year. Debit card fee income reflected the largest decline from lower consumer spending in the first quarter of 2025.
Noninterest Expenses
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $54.5 million compared to $56.3 million in the prior quarter. The current quarter included $1.0 million of nonrecurring expenses primarily related to the Company’s technology initiatives, including the successful conversion of its retail online platform during the first quarter, versus $2.2 million in nonrecurring costs in the prior quarter. Excluding these items, noninterest expenses were down $0.6 million with the largest decreases in salaries and benefits and debit card expenses.
In comparison to the first quarter of 2024, noninterest expenses increased $1.1 million. The increase was primarily driven by annual compensation increases and a $0.9 million credit in the first quarter of last year for a debit card fee negotiated settlement agreement with its primary provider.
The Company’s efficiency ratio, as adjusted in the non-GAAP reconciliation table herein, for the first quarter 2025 was 58.9% compared to 58.8% in the prior quarter and 59.1% for the same period last year.
Capital Levels and Dividend
The Company’s capital levels remained strong and above the “well capitalized” levels. Capital levels ended the period as follows:
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
15.59%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
13.13%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
12.73%
Leverage ratio
10.73%
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased $1.07, or 4.4% during the first quarter of 2025. The increase was driven primarily by earnings growth, which accounted for $0.79 of the increase. The remaining increase of $0.28 was the result of improvement in accumulated other comprehensive income from a lower unrealized loss position in the investment portfolio.
The Company’s Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 payable on May 30, 2025, for shareholders of record on May 15, 2025.
About First Mid:
First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc., and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $7.6 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to the customers and communities and has done so over the last 160 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.
*Non-GAAP Measures:
In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Adjusted Net Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted EPS,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” “Tangible Book Value per Common Share,” “Adjusted Tangible Book Value per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Assets,” and “Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity”. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.
Forward Looking Statements
This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid, such as discussions of First Mid’s pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. First Mid intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid are identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid; legislative and/or regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid’s loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and the impact of pandemics on First Mid’s businesses. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid’s financial results, are included in First Mid’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Investor Contact:
Austin Frank
SVP, Shareholder Relations
217-258-5522
afrank@firstmid.com
Matt Smith
Chief Financial Officer
217-258-1528
msmith@firstmid.com
– Tables Follow –
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
As of
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
201,470
$
121,216
$
355,701
Investment securities
1,049,003
1,073,510
1,149,752
Loans (including loans held for sale)
5,698,858
5,672,462
5,499,295
Less allowance for credit losses
(70,051
)
(70,182
)
(67,936
)
Net loans
5,628,807
5,602,280
5,431,359
Premises and equipment, net
97,446
100,234
101,666
Goodwill and intangibles, net
258,671
261,906
260,699
Bank Owned Life Insurance
171,127
170,854
167,247
Other assets
166,164
189,734
211,822
Total assets
$
7,572,688
$
7,519,734
$
7,678,246
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
1,394,590
$
1,329,155
$
1,448,299
Interest bearing
4,735,790
4,727,941
4,794,637
Total deposits
6,130,380
6,057,096
6,242,936
Repurchase agreements with customers
219,772
204,122
210,719
Other borrowings
195,000
242,520
238,761
Junior subordinated debentures
24,335
24,280
24,113
Subordinated debt
79,535
87,472
106,862
Other liabilities
52,717
57,853
56,903
Total liabilities
6,701,739
6,673,343
6,880,294
Total stockholders' equity
870,949
846,391
797,952
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,572,688
$
7,519,734
$
7,678,246
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
79,918
$
77,823
Interest on investment securities
6,777
7,405
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits
864
2,444
Total interest income
87,559
87,672
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
23,722
26,096
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase
1,180
2,056
Interest on other borrowings
1,831
2,314
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures
468
542
Interest on subordinated debt
949
1,194
Total interest expense
28,150
32,202
Net interest income
59,409
55,470
Provision for credit losses
1,652
(357
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
57,757
55,827
Non-interest income:
Wealth management revenues
5,800
5,322
Insurance commissions
9,925
9,213
Service charges
2,901
2,956
Net securities gains/(losses)
(181
)
0
Mortgage banking revenues
711
706
ATM/debit card revenue
3,646
4,055
Other
2,062
2,226
Total non-interest income
24,864
24,478
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
31,748
30,448
Net occupancy and equipment expense
8,479
7,560
Net other real estate owned (income) expense
101
(21
)
FDIC insurance
849
869
Amortization of intangible assets
3,231
3,497
Stationary and supplies
431
391
Legal and professional expense
3,076
2,449
ATM/debit card expense
1,831
1,191
Marketing and donations
852
862
Other
3,874
6,116
Total non-interest expense
54,472
53,362
Income before income taxes
28,149
26,943
Income taxes
5,978
6,440
Net income
$
22,171
$
20,503
Per Share Information
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.93
$
0.86
Diluted earnings per common share
0.93
0.86
Weighted average shares outstanding
23,858,817
23,872,731
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
23,959,228
23,960,335
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
79,918
$
81,288
$
81,775
$
79,560
$
77,823
Interest on investment securities
6,777
6,990
7,036
7,405
7,405
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits
864
1,564
2,371
1,718
2,444
Total interest income
87,559
89,842
91,182
88,683
87,672
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
23,722
26,144
28,341
26,338
26,096
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase
1,180
1,333
1,444
1,615
2,056
Interest on other borrowings
1,831
1,917
2,195
2,248
2,314
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures
468
510
567
537
542
Interest on subordinated debt
949
988
1,092
1,180
1,194
Total interest expense
28,150
30,892
33,639
31,918
32,202
Net interest income
59,409
58,950
57,543
56,765
55,470
Provision for credit losses
1,652
3,643
1,266
1,083
(357
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
57,757
55,307
56,277
55,682
55,827
Non-interest income:
Wealth management revenues
5,800
6,275
5,816
5,405
5,322
Insurance commissions
9,925
6,805
6,003
6,531
9,213
Service charges
2,901
3,058
3,121
3,227
2,956
Net securities gains/(losses)
(181
)
0
(277
)
(156
)
0
Mortgage banking revenues
711
1,104
1,109
1,038
706
ATM/debit card revenue
3,646
4,204
4,267
4,281
4,055
Other
2,062
4,917
2,984
2,096
2,226
Total non-interest income
24,864
26,363
23,023
22,422
24,478
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
31,748
31,957
31,565
30,164
30,448
Net occupancy and equipment expense
8,479
7,285
8,055
7,507
7,560
Net other real estate owned (income) expense
101
240
107
85
(21
)
FDIC insurance
849
863
829
902
869
Amortization of intangible assets
3,231
3,314
3,405
3,340
3,497
Stationary and supplies
431
642
482
370
391
Legal and professional expense
3,076
5,386
2,573
2,536
2,449
ATM/debit card expense
1,831
2,043
1,869
1,281
1,191
Marketing and donations
852
906
836
814
862
Other
3,874
3,661
4,212
4,392
6,116
Total non-interest expense
54,472
56,297
53,933
51,391
53,362
Income before income taxes
28,149
25,373
25,367
26,713
26,943
Income taxes
5,978
6,205
5,885
6,968
6,440
Net income
$
22,171
$
19,168
$
19,482
$
19,745
$
20,503
Per Share Information
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.93
$
0.80
$
0.81
$
0.83
$
0.86
Diluted earnings per common share
0.93
0.80
0.81
0.82
0.86
Weighted average shares outstanding
23,858,817
23,818,806
23,905,099
23,896,210
23,872,731
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
23,959,228
23,908,340
24,006,647
23,998,152
23,960,335
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
As of and for the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Loan Portfolio
Construction and land development
$
269,148
$
236,093
$
190,857
$
195,389
$
186,851
Farm real estate loans
373,413
390,760
384,620
387,015
388,941
1-4 Family residential properties
488,139
496,597
505,342
507,517
518,641
Multifamily residential properties
356,858
332,644
338,167
334,446
312,758
Commercial real estate
2,397,985
2,417,585
2,440,120
2,406,955
2,396,092
Loans secured by real estate
3,885,543
3,873,679
3,859,106
3,831,322
3,803,283
Agricultural operating loans
296,811
239,671
233,414
213,997
213,217
Commercial and industrial loans
1,303,712
1,335,920
1,283,631
1,268,646
1,227,906
Consumer loans
47,220
53,960
63,222
70,841
79,569
All other loans
165,572
169,232
175,218
175,811
175,320
Total loans
5,698,858
5,672,462
5,614,591
5,560,617
5,499,295
Deposit Portfolio
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
$
1,394,590
$
1,329,155
$
1,387,290
$
1,393,336
$
1,448,299
Interest bearing demand deposits
1,814,427
1,907,733
1,834,123
1,909,993
1,974,857
Savings deposits
643,289
636,427
648,582
673,381
704,777
Money Market
1,215,420
1,196,537
1,183,594
1,127,699
1,107,177
Time deposits
1,062,654
987,244
1,035,245
1,011,370
1,007,826
Total deposits
6,130,380
6,057,096
6,088,834
6,115,779
6,242,936
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans
$
26,598
$
29,835
$
18,242
$
19,079
$
20,064
Non-performing assets
28,703
32,030
20,076
20,557
21,471
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
1,783
2,235
804
708
381
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
263.36
%
235.23
%
377.01
%
358.05
%
338.60
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding
1.23
%
1.24
%
1.22
%
1.23
%
1.24
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.47
%
0.53
%
0.32
%
0.34
%
0.36
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.38
%
0.43
%
0.27
%
0.27
%
0.28
%
Special Mention loans
74,019
57,848
38,151
30,767
65,693
Substandard and Doubtful loans
33,884
35,516
29,037
27,594
29,296
Common Share Data
Common shares outstanding
23,981,916
23,895,807
23,904,051
23,895,868
23,888,929
Book value per common share
$
36.32
$
35.42
$
35.91
$
34.05
$
33.40
Tangible book value per common share
(1)
25.53
24.46
24.82
23.28
22.49
Tangible book value per common share excluding other comprehensive income at period end
(1)
31.21
30.42
29.70
29.43
28.67
Market price of stock
34.90
36.82
38.91
32.88
32.68
Key Performance Ratios and Metrics
End of period earning assets
$
6,844,096
$
6,775,075
$
6,786,458
$
6,812,574
$
6,923,742
Average earning assets
6,769,858
6,884,303
6,857,070
6,815,932
6,884,855
Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent)
5.29
%
5.24
%
5.35
%
5.27
%
5.16
%
Average rate on cost of funds
1.74
%
1.83
%
2.00
%
1.91
%
1.91
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
(1)(2)
3.60
%
3.41
%
3.35
%
3.36
%
3.25
%
Return on average assets
1.19
%
1.01
%
1.03
%
1.05
%
1.07
%
Adjusted return on average assets
(1)
1.23
%
1.10
%
1.05
%
1.07
%
1.17
%
Return on average common equity
10.35
%
9.04
%
9.40
%
9.92
%
10.37
%
Adjusted return on average common equity
(1)
10.78
%
9.80
%
9.58
%
10.11
%
11.28
%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
(1)
58.88
%
58.76
%
61.33
%
59.61
%
59.09
%
Full-time equivalent employees
1,194
1,198
1,207
1,185
1,188
1
Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.
2
During the first quarter 2025, the Company changed the methodology utilized for the calculation of net interest margin to be more consistent with what is typically used by peer banks and research analysts. The calculation now is the annualized net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets.
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Net Interest Margin
(In thousands, unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
QTD Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Interest bearing deposits
$
70,701
$
827
4.74
%
Federal funds sold
75
1
5.41
%
Certificates of deposits investments
3,162
36
4.62
%
Investment Securities
1,090,099
7,254
2.66
%
Loans (net of unearned income)
5,605,821
80,194
5.80
%
Total interest earning assets
6,769,858
88,312
5.29
%
NONEARNING ASSETS
Other nonearning assets
777,177
Allowance for loan losses
(70,620
)
Total assets
$
7,476,415
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits
$
3,039,621
$
14,900
1.99
%
Savings deposits
640,687
164
0.10
%
Time deposits
1,022,200
8,658
3.44
%
Total interest bearing deposits
4,702,508
23,722
2.05
%
Repurchase agreements
201,679
1,180
2.37
%
FHLB advances
194,324
1,807
3.77
%
Federal funds purchased
-
-
0.00
%
Subordinated debt
82,608
949
4.66
%
Jr. subordinated debentures
24,306
468
7.81
%
Other debt
1,467
24
6.63
%
Total borrowings
504,384
4,428
3.56
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
5,206,892
28,150
2.19
%
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits
1,370,107
Average cost of funds
1.74
%
Other liabilities
42,946
Stockholders' equity
856,470
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
$
7,476,415
Net Interest Earnings / Spread
$
60,162
3.10
%
Tax effected yield on interest earning assets
3.60
%
Tax equivalent net interest margin is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, unaudited)
As of and for the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Net interest income as reported
$
59,409
$
58,950
$
57,543
$
56,765
$
55,470
Net interest income, (tax equivalent)
60,162
59,717
58,627
57,361
56,086
Average earning assets
6,769,858
6,884,303
6,857,070
6,815,932
6,884,855
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.60
%
3.41
%
3.35
%
3.36
%
3.25
%
Common stockholder's equity
$
870,949
$
846,391
$
858,497
$
813,645
$
797,952
Goodwill and intangibles, net
258,671
261,906
265,139
257,377
260,699
Common shares outstanding
23,982
23,896
23,904
23,896
23,889
Tangible Book Value per common share
$
25.53
$
24.46
$
24.82
$
23.28
$
22.49
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI)
(136,097
)
(142,383
)
(116,692
)
(146,998
)
(147,667
)
Adjusted tangible book value per common share
$
31.21
$
30.42
$
29.70
$
29.43
$
28.67
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
As of and for the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Adjusted earnings Reconciliation
Net Income - GAAP
$
22,171
$
19,168
$
19,482
$
19,745
$
20,503
Adjustments (post-tax):
(1)
Nonrecurring technology project expenses
728
1,710
-
-
-
Net (gain)/loss on securities sales
143
-
219
123
-
Integration and acquisition expenses
41
-
137
250
1,804
Total non-recurring adjustments (non-GAAP)
$
912
$
1,710
$
356
$
373
$
1,804
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP
$
23,083
$
20,878
$
19,838
$
20,118
$
22,307
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$
0.96
$
0.87
$
0.83
$
0.84
$
0.93
Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP
1.23
%
1.10
%
1.05
%
1.07
%
1.17
%
Adjusted return on average common equity - non-GAAP
10.78
%
9.80
%
9.58
%
10.11
%
11.28
%
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation
Noninterest expense - GAAP
$
54,472
$
56,297
$
53,933
$
51,391
$
53,362
Other real estate owned property income (expense)
(101
)
(240
)
(107
)
(85
)
21
Amortization of intangibles
(3,231
)
(3,314
)
(3,405
)
(3,340
)
(3,497
)
Nonrecurring technology project expense
(921
)
(2,164
)
-
-
-
Integration and acquisition expenses
(52
)
-
(174
)
(316
)
(2,283
)
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$
50,167
$
50,579
$
50,247
$
47,650
$
47,603
Net interest income -GAAP
$
59,409
$
58,950
$
57,543
$
56,765
$
55,470
Effect of tax-exempt income
(1)
753
767
1,084
596
616
Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP)
$
60,162
$
59,717
$
58,627
$
57,361
$
56,086
Noninterest income - GAAP
$
24,864
$
26,363
$
23,023
$
22,422
$
24,478
Net (gain)/loss on securities sales
181
0
277
156
0
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$
25,045
$
26,363
$
23,300
$
22,578
$
24,478
Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP)
$
85,207
$
86,080
$
81,927
$
79,939
$
80,564
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
58.88
%
58.76
%
61.33
%
59.61
%
59.09
%
(1) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) and tax-exempt income are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.
