First Mid Bancshares Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $22.2 Million for Q1 2025

First Mid Bancshares reported record quarterly net income of $22.2 million for Q1 2025, with increased loans and deposits.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. reported a record net income of $22.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, equating to $0.93 per diluted share, which is an increase from the previous year's figures. The adjusted net income was $23.1 million, or $0.96 per diluted share. The company's net interest margin grew to 3.60%, benefiting from both higher earning asset yields and lower funding costs, contributing to a consecutive quarterly rise in net interest income. First Mid's total loans rose slightly to $5.70 billion, while total deposits increased to $6.13 billion, driven mainly by non-interest bearing and time deposits. Despite some challenges in non-interest income and the macroeconomic environment, the company emphasized its strong capital position and credit discipline to navigate potential economic disruptions. Additionally, a quarterly dividend of $0.24 was declared for shareholders.

Record high quarterly net income of $22.2 million, or $0.93 diluted EPS, indicating strong financial performance.

Expansion of net interest margin to 3.60%, driven by increased earning asset yields and reduced funding costs, contributing to the growth in net interest income for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Tangible book value per share increased by 4.4%, reflecting strong earnings growth and improved financial health.

The Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, demonstrating commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Noninterest income decreased by $1.5 million from the previous quarter, which could indicate potential challenges in generating revenue from fees and services.

The allowance for credit losses was $70.1 million, showing an increase in potential risk associated with the loan portfolio despite a decrease in non-performing loans.

The provision for credit losses increased to $1.7 million, indicating rising concerns about future loan delinquencies and defaults.

What were First Mid Bancshares' recent financial results?

First Mid Bancshares reported a record net income of $22.2 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How did net interest income change in the latest quarter?

Net interest income increased by 0.8%, reaching $59.4 million compared to the previous quarter.

What is the current dividend declared by First Mid Bancshares?

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on May 30, 2025.

What factors contributed to the net interest margin improvement?

The net interest margin improved due to higher earning asset yields and lower funding costs, now at 3.60%.

How did asset quality perform in the first quarter?

Asset quality remained strong, with non-performing loans decreasing to 0.47% of total loans.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FMBH insiders have traded $FMBH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMBH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES EDWIN ZIMMER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $39,872

CLAY M DEAN (CEO-First Mid Insurance Group) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 800 shares for an estimated $31,995.

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $FMBH stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



MATTOON, Ill., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Highlights









Record high quarterly net income of $22.2 million, or $0.93 diluted EPS, an increase of $0.13



Adjusted net income (non-GAAP*) of $23.1 million, or $0.96 diluted EPS, an increase of $0.09 for the quarter



Net interest margin tax equivalent (non-GAAP*) expands to 3.60% helping drive fourth consecutive quarter of growth in net interest income



Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP*) increased 4.4% during the quarter



Board of Directors declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share











“We kicked off 2025 with a record high quarterly net income that reflects our strategic focus on driving a higher return on assets,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered growth in both loans and deposits in what is typically a seasonally pressured quarter, and we significantly expanded our net interest margin through both an increase in earning asset yields and a decrease in the average cost of funds. In addition, we successfully completed our retail online system conversion during the quarter providing a better overall product for our customers and an improved platform to grow relationships across business lines.”





“Lastly, while we recognize the uncertainty that exists in the macro environment, we are well-prepared with a disciplined credit culture and diversified revenue sources that position us to weather economic disruptions and continue to deliver exceptional service to our customers and communities,” Dively concluded.







Net Interest Income







Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 increased by $0.5 million, or 0.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily the result of interest expense declining at a faster pace than interest income. Less days in the quarter drove declines in both interest income and expense. The decline in interest income included $0.5 million in lower accretion income, which totaled $2.9 million compared to $3.4 million of accretion income in the fourth quarter.





In comparison to the first quarter of 2024, net interest income increased $3.9 million, or 7.1%. Interest income was lower by $0.1 million, inclusive of a decline in accretion income of $0.7 million compared to the first quarter last year. Interest expense was lower by $4.1 million compared to the same period last year.







Net Interest Margin







Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP), was 3.60% for the first quarter of 2025 representing an increase of 19 basis points over the prior quarter driven by both an increase to earning asset yields and a decrease to funding costs. Excluding the decline in accretion income, the net interest margin increased 23 basis points in the period. Beginning with the first quarter of 2025, the Company changed the methodology utilized for the calculation of net interest margin to be more consistent with what is typically used by peer banks. The calculation now is the annualized net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets. This change added five-basis points to the net interest margin in the first quarter 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.





In comparison to the first quarter of last year, the net interest margin increased 35 basis points, with an average earning asset increase of 13 basis points, despite a five-basis point reduction to accretion income.







Loan Portfolio







Total loans ended the quarter at $5.70 billion, representing an increase of $26.4 million, or 0.5%, from the prior quarter, despite elevated payoffs during the period. The increase was primarily in construction and land development, multifamily residential properties, and agriculture operating loans. The largest declines were in commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans. The average loan balance for the quarter declined compared to the fourth quarter, as a majority of the net loan growth occurred in March 2025.





In comparison to the first quarter last year, loan growth increased $199.6 million, or 3.6%. The largest increases were in construction and development, agriculture operating lines, and commercial and industrial loans.







Asset Quality







The first quarter was another solid performance with respect to the Company’s asset quality metrics. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) ended the period at $70.1 million and the ACL to total loans ratio was 1.23%. In addition to the ACL, an unearned discount of $32.6 million remains at quarter end. Provision expense was recorded in the amount of $1.7 million with net charge-offs of $1.8 million in the quarter. Also, at the end of the first quarter, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.47%, the ACL to non-performing loans was 263.4%, and the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.38%. Nonperforming loans declined by $3.2 million to $26.6 million at quarter end. Special mention loans increased by $16.2 million to $74.0 million and substandard loans decreased $1.6 million to $33.9 million.







Deposits







Total deposits ended the quarter at $6.13 billion, which represented an increase of $73.3 million, or 1.2%, from the prior quarter. Noninterest bearing and time deposits were the primary drivers of the increase with growth of $65.4 million and $75.4 million for the period, respectively. The increase in time deposits was driven by a combination of the Company retaining a vast majority of customers with maturing CD’s, gaining new customers with its promotional offerings, and the addition of $52.0 million in brokered deposits as rates declined and the wholesale market became attractive. With the Company’s strong liquidity position, it was able to reduce outstanding FHLB borrowings and subordinated debt during the quarter by a combined $55.5 million helping lower overall funding costs.







Noninterest Income







Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $24.9 million compared to $26.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decline was primarily driven by a $1.3 million gain on the sale of property in the fourth quarter. The current quarter included losses on securities sales of $0.2 million. Excluding those two items, noninterest income was flat versus the prior period. The decline of $0.5 million in wealth management revenue was as expected given the seasonal nature of farmland sales. Overall Ag Services revenue was $2.6 million in the period. Insurance revenues achieved a record high quarter of revenue, despite a challenging operating environment for the industry. Debit card fee income was down $0.6 million primarily driven by less usage due to a pullback in consumer spending.





In comparison to the first quarter of 2024, noninterest income increased $0.4 million, or 1.6%, with increases in wealth management and insurance as the key drivers. The combined increase for these two business lines was 8.2% year-over-year. Debit card fee income reflected the largest decline from lower consumer spending in the first quarter of 2025.







Noninterest Expenses







Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $54.5 million compared to $56.3 million in the prior quarter. The current quarter included $1.0 million of nonrecurring expenses primarily related to the Company’s technology initiatives, including the successful conversion of its retail online platform during the first quarter, versus $2.2 million in nonrecurring costs in the prior quarter. Excluding these items, noninterest expenses were down $0.6 million with the largest decreases in salaries and benefits and debit card expenses.





In comparison to the first quarter of 2024, noninterest expenses increased $1.1 million. The increase was primarily driven by annual compensation increases and a $0.9 million credit in the first quarter of last year for a debit card fee negotiated settlement agreement with its primary provider.





The Company’s efficiency ratio, as adjusted in the non-GAAP reconciliation table herein, for the first quarter 2025 was 58.9% compared to 58.8% in the prior quarter and 59.1% for the same period last year.







Capital Levels and Dividend







The Company’s capital levels remained strong and above the “well capitalized” levels. Capital levels ended the period as follows:









Total capital to risk-weighted assets





15.59%









Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets





13.13%









Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets





12.73%









Leverage ratio





10.73%





















Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased $1.07, or 4.4% during the first quarter of 2025. The increase was driven primarily by earnings growth, which accounted for $0.79 of the increase. The remaining increase of $0.28 was the result of improvement in accumulated other comprehensive income from a lower unrealized loss position in the investment portfolio.





The Company’s Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 payable on May 30, 2025, for shareholders of record on May 15, 2025.







About First Mid:



First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc., and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $7.6 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to the customers and communities and has done so over the last 160 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.







*Non-GAAP Measures:



In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Adjusted Net Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted EPS,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” “Tangible Book Value per Common Share,” “Adjusted Tangible Book Value per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Assets,” and “Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity”. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.









Forward Looking Statements









This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid, such as discussions of First Mid’s pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. First Mid intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid are identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid; legislative and/or regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid’s loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and the impact of pandemics on First Mid’s businesses. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid’s financial results, are included in First Mid’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investor Contact:







Austin Frank





SVP, Shareholder Relations





217-258-5522







afrank@firstmid.com







Matt Smith





Chief Financial Officer





217-258-1528







msmith@firstmid.com







– Tables Follow –











































FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.













Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(In thousands, unaudited)























As of

























March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

















2025













2024













2024









































Assets































Cash and cash equivalents





$





201,470













$





121,216













$





355,701













Investment securities









1,049,003

















1,073,510

















1,149,752













Loans (including loans held for sale)









5,698,858

















5,672,462

















5,499,295













Less allowance for credit losses









(70,051





)













(70,182





)













(67,936





)









Net loans









5,628,807

















5,602,280

















5,431,359













Premises and equipment, net









97,446

















100,234

















101,666













Goodwill and intangibles, net









258,671

















261,906

















260,699













Bank Owned Life Insurance









171,127

















170,854

















167,247













Other assets









166,164

















189,734

















211,822













Total assets





$





7,572,688













$





7,519,734













$





7,678,246











































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity































Deposits:





























Non-interest bearing





$





1,394,590













$





1,329,155













$





1,448,299













Interest bearing









4,735,790

















4,727,941

















4,794,637













Total deposits









6,130,380

















6,057,096

















6,242,936













Repurchase agreements with customers









219,772

















204,122

















210,719













Other borrowings









195,000

















242,520

















238,761













Junior subordinated debentures









24,335

















24,280

















24,113













Subordinated debt









79,535

















87,472

















106,862













Other liabilities









52,717

















57,853

















56,903













Total liabilities









6,701,739

















6,673,343

















6,880,294









































Total stockholders' equity









870,949

















846,391

















797,952













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





7,572,688













$





7,519,734













$





7,678,246























































FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income











(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



































Three Months Ended

















March 31,

















2025













2024













Interest income:























Interest and fees on loans





$





79,918













$





77,823













Interest on investment securities









6,777

















7,405













Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits









864

















2,444













Total interest income









87,559

















87,672















Interest expense:























Interest on deposits









23,722

















26,096













Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase









1,180

















2,056













Interest on other borrowings









1,831

















2,314













Interest on jr. subordinated debentures









468

















542













Interest on subordinated debt









949

















1,194













Total interest expense









28,150

















32,202















Net interest income













59,409





















55,470















Provision for credit losses









1,652

















(357





)











Net interest income after provision for credit losses











57,757

















55,827















Non-interest income:























Wealth management revenues









5,800

















5,322













Insurance commissions









9,925

















9,213













Service charges









2,901

















2,956













Net securities gains/(losses)









(181





)













0













Mortgage banking revenues









711

















706













ATM/debit card revenue









3,646

















4,055













Other









2,062

















2,226













Total non-interest income









24,864

















24,478















Non-interest expense:























Salaries and employee benefits









31,748

















30,448













Net occupancy and equipment expense









8,479

















7,560













Net other real estate owned (income) expense









101

















(21





)









FDIC insurance









849

















869













Amortization of intangible assets









3,231

















3,497













Stationary and supplies









431

















391













Legal and professional expense









3,076

















2,449













ATM/debit card expense









1,831

















1,191













Marketing and donations









852

















862













Other









3,874

















6,116













Total non-interest expense









54,472

















53,362













Income before income taxes









28,149

















26,943













Income taxes









5,978

















6,440















Net income









$









22,171

















$









20,503





































Per Share Information























Basic earnings per common share





$





0.93













$





0.86













Diluted earnings per common share









0.93

















0.86

































Weighted average shares outstanding









23,858,817

















23,872,731













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding









23,959,228

















23,960,335















































FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income











(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



























































For the Quarter Ended

















March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,

















2025

















2024

















2024













2024













2024













Interest income:















































Interest and fees on loans





$





79,918













$





81,288













$





81,775













$





79,560













$





77,823













Interest on investment securities









6,777

















6,990

















7,036

















7,405

















7,405













Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits









864

















1,564

















2,371

















1,718

















2,444













Total interest income









87,559

















89,842

















91,182

















88,683

















87,672















Interest expense:















































Interest on deposits









23,722

















26,144

















28,341

















26,338

















26,096













Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase









1,180

















1,333

















1,444

















1,615

















2,056













Interest on other borrowings









1,831

















1,917

















2,195

















2,248

















2,314













Interest on jr. subordinated debentures









468

















510

















567

















537

















542













Interest on subordinated debt









949

















988

















1,092

















1,180

















1,194













Total interest expense









28,150

















30,892

















33,639

















31,918

















32,202















Net interest income













59,409





















58,950





















57,543





















56,765





















55,470















Provision for credit losses









1,652

















3,643

















1,266

















1,083

















(357





)











Net interest income after provision for credit losses











57,757

















55,307

















56,277

















55,682

















55,827















Non-interest income:















































Wealth management revenues









5,800

















6,275

















5,816

















5,405

















5,322













Insurance commissions









9,925

















6,805

















6,003

















6,531

















9,213













Service charges









2,901

















3,058

















3,121

















3,227

















2,956













Net securities gains/(losses)









(181





)













0

















(277





)













(156





)













0













Mortgage banking revenues









711

















1,104

















1,109

















1,038

















706













ATM/debit card revenue









3,646

















4,204

















4,267

















4,281

















4,055













Other









2,062

















4,917

















2,984

















2,096

















2,226













Total non-interest income









24,864

















26,363

















23,023

















22,422

















24,478















Non-interest expense:















































Salaries and employee benefits









31,748

















31,957

















31,565

















30,164

















30,448













Net occupancy and equipment expense









8,479

















7,285

















8,055

















7,507

















7,560













Net other real estate owned (income) expense









101

















240

















107

















85

















(21





)









FDIC insurance









849

















863

















829

















902

















869













Amortization of intangible assets









3,231

















3,314

















3,405

















3,340

















3,497













Stationary and supplies









431

















642

















482

















370

















391













Legal and professional expense









3,076

















5,386

















2,573

















2,536

















2,449













ATM/debit card expense









1,831

















2,043

















1,869

















1,281

















1,191













Marketing and donations









852

















906

















836

















814

















862













Other









3,874

















3,661

















4,212

















4,392

















6,116













Total non-interest expense









54,472

















56,297

















53,933

















51,391

















53,362













Income before income taxes









28,149

















25,373

















25,367

















26,713

















26,943













Income taxes









5,978

















6,205

















5,885

















6,968

















6,440















Net income









$









22,171

















$









19,168

















$









19,482

















$









19,745

















$









20,503





























































Per Share Information















































Basic earnings per common share





$





0.93













$





0.80













$





0.81













$





0.83













$





0.86













Diluted earnings per common share









0.93

















0.80

















0.81

















0.82

















0.86

























































Weighted average shares outstanding









23,858,817

















23,818,806

















23,905,099

















23,896,210

















23,872,731













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding









23,959,228

















23,908,340

















24,006,647

















23,998,152

















23,960,335







































































FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.













Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









(Unaudited)



























As of and for the Quarter Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,





















2025













2024













2024













2024













2024





























































Loan Portfolio



















































Construction and land development









$





269,148













$





236,093













$





190,857













$





195,389













$





186,851













Farm real estate loans













373,413

















390,760

















384,620

















387,015

















388,941













1-4 Family residential properties













488,139

















496,597

















505,342

















507,517

















518,641













Multifamily residential properties













356,858

















332,644

















338,167

















334,446

















312,758













Commercial real estate













2,397,985

















2,417,585

















2,440,120

















2,406,955

















2,396,092













Loans secured by real estate













3,885,543

















3,873,679

















3,859,106

















3,831,322

















3,803,283













Agricultural operating loans













296,811

















239,671

















233,414

















213,997

















213,217













Commercial and industrial loans













1,303,712

















1,335,920

















1,283,631

















1,268,646

















1,227,906













Consumer loans













47,220

















53,960

















63,222

















70,841

















79,569













All other loans













165,572

















169,232

















175,218

















175,811

















175,320















Total loans















5,698,858

















5,672,462

















5,614,591

















5,560,617

















5,499,295































































Deposit Portfolio



















































Non-interest bearing demand deposits









$





1,394,590













$





1,329,155













$





1,387,290













$





1,393,336













$





1,448,299













Interest bearing demand deposits













1,814,427

















1,907,733

















1,834,123

















1,909,993

















1,974,857













Savings deposits













643,289

















636,427

















648,582

















673,381

















704,777













Money Market













1,215,420

















1,196,537

















1,183,594

















1,127,699

















1,107,177













Time deposits













1,062,654

















987,244

















1,035,245

















1,011,370

















1,007,826















Total deposits















6,130,380

















6,057,096

















6,088,834

















6,115,779

















6,242,936































































Asset Quality



















































Non-performing loans









$





26,598













$





29,835













$





18,242













$





19,079













$





20,064













Non-performing assets













28,703

















32,030

















20,076

















20,557

















21,471













Net charge-offs (recoveries)













1,783

















2,235

















804

















708

















381













Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans













263.36





%













235.23





%













377.01





%













358.05





%













338.60





%









Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding













1.23





%













1.24





%













1.22





%













1.23





%













1.24





%









Nonperforming loans to total loans













0.47





%













0.53





%













0.32





%













0.34





%













0.36





%









Nonperforming assets to total assets













0.38





%













0.43





%













0.27





%













0.27





%













0.28





%









Special Mention loans













74,019

















57,848

















38,151

















30,767

















65,693













Substandard and Doubtful loans













33,884

















35,516

















29,037

















27,594

















29,296































































Common Share Data



















































Common shares outstanding













23,981,916

















23,895,807

















23,904,051

















23,895,868

















23,888,929













Book value per common share









$





36.32













$





35.42













$





35.91













$





34.05













$





33.40













Tangible book value per common share



(1)















25.53

















24.46

















24.82

















23.28

















22.49













Tangible book value per common share excluding other comprehensive income at period end



(1)















31.21

















30.42

















29.70

















29.43

















28.67













Market price of stock













34.90

















36.82

















38.91

















32.88

















32.68































































Key Performance Ratios and Metrics



















































End of period earning assets









$





6,844,096













$





6,775,075













$





6,786,458













$





6,812,574













$





6,923,742













Average earning assets













6,769,858

















6,884,303

















6,857,070

















6,815,932

















6,884,855













Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent)













5.29





%













5.24





%













5.35





%













5.27





%













5.16





%









Average rate on cost of funds













1.74





%













1.83





%













2.00





%













1.91





%













1.91





%









Net interest margin (tax equivalent)



(1)(2)















3.60





%













3.41





%













3.35





%













3.36





%













3.25





%









Return on average assets













1.19





%













1.01





%













1.03





%













1.05





%













1.07





%









Adjusted return on average assets



(1)















1.23





%













1.10





%













1.05





%













1.07





%













1.17





%









Return on average common equity













10.35





%













9.04





%













9.40





%













9.92





%













10.37





%









Adjusted return on average common equity



(1)















10.78





%













9.80





%













9.58





%













10.11





%













11.28





%









Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



(1)















58.88





%













58.76





%













61.33





%













59.61





%













59.09





%









Full-time equivalent employees













1,194

















1,198

















1,207

















1,185

















1,188















































































































1



Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.











2



During the first quarter 2025, the Company changed the methodology utilized for the calculation of net interest margin to be more consistent with what is typically used by peer banks and research analysts. The calculation now is the annualized net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets.































































FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.













Net Interest Margin











(In thousands, unaudited)























For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025















QTD Average

















Average













Balance









Interest









Rate









INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





























Interest bearing deposits





$





70,701













$





827

















4.74





%









Federal funds sold









75

















1

















5.41





%









Certificates of deposits investments









3,162

















36

















4.62





%









Investment Securities









1,090,099

















7,254

















2.66





%









Loans (net of unearned income)









5,605,821

















80,194

















5.80





%





































Total interest earning assets









6,769,858

















88,312

















5.29





%





































NONEARNING ASSETS





























Other nonearning assets









777,177





























Allowance for loan losses









(70,620





)





















































Total assets





$





7,476,415

























































INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





























Demand deposits





$





3,039,621













$





14,900

















1.99





%









Savings deposits









640,687

















164

















0.10





%









Time deposits









1,022,200

















8,658

















3.44





%









Total interest bearing deposits









4,702,508

















23,722

















2.05





%









Repurchase agreements









201,679

















1,180

















2.37





%









FHLB advances









194,324

















1,807

















3.77





%









Federal funds purchased









-

















-

















0.00





%









Subordinated debt









82,608

















949

















4.66





%









Jr. subordinated debentures









24,306

















468

















7.81





%









Other debt









1,467

















24

















6.63





%









Total borrowings









504,384

















4,428

















3.56





%









Total interest bearing liabilities









5,206,892

















28,150

















2.19





%





































NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





























Demand deposits









1,370,107













Average cost of funds









1.74





%









Other liabilities









42,946





























Stockholders' equity









856,470

























































Total liabilities & stockholders' equity





$





7,476,415

























































Net Interest Earnings / Spread













$





60,162

















3.10





%





































Tax effected yield on interest earning assets





















3.60





%





































Tax equivalent net interest margin is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.



















































FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures











(In thousands, unaudited)



























































As of and for the Quarter Ended

















March 31,













December 31,













September 30,





















June 30,













March 31,

















2025













2024













2024













2024













2024























































Net interest income as reported





$





59,409













$





58,950













$





57,543













$





56,765













$





55,470













Net interest income, (tax equivalent)









60,162

















59,717

















58,627

















57,361

















56,086













Average earning assets









6,769,858

















6,884,303

















6,857,070

















6,815,932

















6,884,855













Net interest margin (tax equivalent)









3.60





%













3.41





%













3.35





%













3.36





%













3.25





%

































































































Common stockholder's equity





$





870,949













$





846,391













$





858,497













$





813,645













$





797,952













Goodwill and intangibles, net









258,671

















261,906

















265,139

















257,377

















260,699













Common shares outstanding









23,982

















23,896

















23,904

















23,896

















23,889













Tangible Book Value per common share





$





25.53













$





24.46













$





24.82













$





23.28













$





22.49













Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI)









(136,097





)













(142,383





)













(116,692





)













(146,998





)













(147,667





)









Adjusted tangible book value per common share





$





31.21













$





30.42













$





29.70













$





29.43













$





28.67







































































FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures











(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



























































As of and for the Quarter Ended

















March 31,













December 31,













September 30,









June 30,













March 31,

















2025













2024













2024













2024













2024













Adjusted earnings Reconciliation















































Net Income - GAAP





$





22,171













$





19,168













$





19,482













$





19,745













$





20,503















Adjustments (post-tax):







(1)

















































Nonrecurring technology project expenses









728

















1,710

















-

















-

















-













Net (gain)/loss on securities sales









143

















-

















219

















123

















-













Integration and acquisition expenses









41

















-

















137

















250

















1,804













Total non-recurring adjustments (non-GAAP)





$





912













$





1,710













$





356













$





373













$





1,804



























































Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP







$





23,083













$





20,878













$





19,838













$





20,118













$





22,307













Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)





$





0.96













$





0.87













$





0.83













$





0.84













$





0.93













Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP









1.23





%













1.10





%













1.05





%













1.07





%













1.17





%









Adjusted return on average common equity - non-GAAP









10.78





%













9.80





%













9.58





%













10.11





%













11.28





%



































































































Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation















































Noninterest expense - GAAP





$





54,472













$





56,297













$





53,933













$





51,391













$





53,362













Other real estate owned property income (expense)









(101





)













(240





)













(107





)













(85





)













21













Amortization of intangibles









(3,231





)













(3,314





)













(3,405





)













(3,340





)













(3,497





)









Nonrecurring technology project expense









(921





)













(2,164





)













-

















-

















-













Integration and acquisition expenses









(52





)













-

















(174





)













(316





)













(2,283





)









Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)





$





50,167













$





50,579













$





50,247













$





47,650













$





47,603

























































Net interest income -GAAP





$





59,409













$





58,950













$





57,543













$





56,765













$





55,470













Effect of tax-exempt income



(1)











753

















767

















1,084

















596

















616













Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP)





$





60,162













$





59,717













$





58,627













$





57,361













$





56,086

























































Noninterest income - GAAP





$





24,864













$





26,363













$





23,023













$





22,422













$





24,478













Net (gain)/loss on securities sales









181

















0

















277

















156

















0













Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)





$





25,045













$





26,363













$





23,300













$





22,578













$





24,478

























































Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP)





$





85,207













$





86,080













$





81,927













$





79,939













$





80,564



























































Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)











58.88





%













58.76





%













61.33





%













59.61





%













59.09





%





















































(1) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) and tax-exempt income are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.







