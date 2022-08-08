First Mid Bancshares' (NASDAQ:FMBH) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.23

First Mid Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FMBH) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.23 on 1st of September. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 2.5%.

First Mid Bancshares' Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, First Mid Bancshares has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Using data from its latest earnings report, First Mid Bancshares' payout ratio sits at 24%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 25.5% over the next 3 years. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 21% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

NasdaqGM:FMBH Historic Dividend August 8th 2022

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.38, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.92. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.2% a year over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

First Mid Bancshares Could Grow Its Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. First Mid Bancshares has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.9% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for First Mid Bancshares' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 13% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

First Mid Bancshares Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for First Mid Bancshares that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is First Mid Bancshares not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

