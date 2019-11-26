First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FMBH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMBH was $35.51, representing a -5.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.42 and a 17.58% increase over the 52 week low of $30.20.

FMBH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FMBH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.78. Zacks Investment Research reports FMBH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.68%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FMBH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.