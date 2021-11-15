First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2021

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FMBH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -46.34% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $44.85, the dividend yield is 1.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMBH was $44.85, representing a -2.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.84 and a 56.27% increase over the 52 week low of $28.70.

FMBH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FMBH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.74. Zacks Investment Research reports FMBH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 40.49%, compared to an industry average of 30%.

