First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2021

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.205 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FMBH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -48.75% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.39, the dividend yield is 1.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMBH was $43.39, representing a -3.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $45 and a 105.25% increase over the 52 week low of $21.14.

FMBH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FMBH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.34. Zacks Investment Research reports FMBH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.63%, compared to an industry average of 24.8%.

