First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $23.44 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $19.75 million, or $0.82 per share, last year.

Excluding items, First Mid Bancshares, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.69 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $93.40 million from $88.68 million last year.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $23.44 Mln. vs. $19.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue: $93.40 Mln vs. $88.68 Mln last year.

