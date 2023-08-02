First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) Price Target Increased by 5.50% to 34.25

The average one-year price target for First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) has been revised to 34.25 / share. This is an increase of 5.50% from the prior estimate of 32.47 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.31 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.91% from the latest reported closing price of 30.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Mid Bancshares. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMBH is 0.04%, a decrease of 21.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.14% to 8,561K shares. The put/call ratio of FMBH is 4.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 561K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 545K shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMBH by 19.29% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 488K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares, representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMBH by 14.26% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 409K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares, representing a decrease of 8.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMBH by 18.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 366K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares, representing an increase of 10.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMBH by 12.57% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 294K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing an increase of 12.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMBH by 6.96% over the last quarter.

First Mid Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. ("First Mid") is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A. ("First Mid Bank"); First Mid Wealth Management Co.; and First Mid Insurance Group, Inc. First Mid is a $5.7 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois and eastern Missouri and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in their work and their ability to serve our customers well over the last 155 years.

