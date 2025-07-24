FIRST MID BANCSHARES Earnings Results: $FMBH Reports Quarterly Earnings

FIRST MID BANCSHARES ($FMBH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.99 per share, beating estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $87,460,000, beating estimates of $62,771,677 by $24,688,323.

FIRST MID BANCSHARES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of FIRST MID BANCSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FIRST MID BANCSHARES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FMBH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

FIRST MID BANCSHARES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FMBH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FMBH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Terry McEvoy from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $41.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $40.0 on 05/02/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.