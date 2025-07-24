FIRST MID BANCSHARES Earnings Results: $FMBH Reports Quarterly Earnings

FIRST MID BANCSHARES ($FMBH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.99 per share, beating estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $87,460,000, beating estimates of $62,771,677 by $24,688,323.
FIRST MID BANCSHARES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of FIRST MID BANCSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CREATIVE PLANNING added 134,507 shares (+161.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,694,294
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 128,778 shares (-75.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,494,352
- WESTERN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 84,964 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,965,243
- GENDELL JEFFREY L removed 76,449 shares (-35.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,668,070
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 76,050 shares (+256.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,654,145
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 68,795 shares (+660.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,400,945
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 56,403 shares (+6.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,968,464
FIRST MID BANCSHARES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FMBH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025
FIRST MID BANCSHARES Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FMBH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FMBH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Terry McEvoy from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $41.0 on 05/02/2025
- Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $40.0 on 05/02/2025
