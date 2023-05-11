First Merchants's Preferred Stock Series A Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: FRMEP) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8752), with shares changing hands as low as $21.64 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.45% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, FRMEP was trading at a 6.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.72% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for FRMEP, showing historical dividend payments on First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A:

In Thursday trading, First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: FRMEP) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FRME) are off about 1%.

