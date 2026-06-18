First Merchants Stock Up 15%: Why This $835,000 Insider Sale Doesn't Seem Like a Red Flag

Key Points

An FRME director sold 20,000 shares over June 11 and June 12, 2026, for a transaction value of about $835,000 at an average price of around $41.75 per share.

This sale represented 6% of Myers's direct common stock holdings.

All shares sold were directly held; indirect holdings remain at 224,265 shares via spousal IRA and 401(k) accounts.

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Larry W Myers, Director of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME), reported the sale of 20,000 shares of Common Stock in multiple open-market transactions valued at approximately $835,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 20,000 Transaction value $835,000 Post-transaction common shares (direct) 89,751 Post-transaction value (direct common stock) ~$3.78 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($41.75); post-transaction value based on June 12, 2026 market close ($41.75).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Myers's historical trade activity?

In the past year, Myers executed a sale of 5,000 shares and this one of 20,000 shares; this 20,000-share disposition marks the largest single sale in the disclosed period and accelerates his reduction in direct ownership.

In the past year, Myers executed a sale of 5,000 shares and this one of 20,000 shares; this 20,000-share disposition marks the largest single sale in the disclosed period and accelerates his reduction in direct ownership. What is the impact on Myers's direct and total ownership?

Direct common stock holdings declined from 334,016 to 89,751 shares, while indirect holdings were unaffected and remain at 224,265 shares through retirement accounts.

Direct common stock holdings declined from 334,016 to 89,751 shares, while indirect holdings were unaffected and remain at 224,265 shares through retirement accounts. How does the transaction value relate to current market capitalization and insider ownership?

The roughly $835,000 sale is immaterial relative to First Merchants's $2.56 billion market cap, and Myers continues to hold approximately 314,000 shares (direct and indirect), representing 0.14% of shares outstanding as of the latest filing.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $659.8 million Net income (TTM) $198.82 million Price (as of market close 2026-06-12) $41.75

* 1-year performance is calculated using June 12th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

FRME offers a comprehensive suite of community banking products, including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage lending, trust services, brokerage, and wealth management.

The firm generates revenue primarily through net interest income on loans and deposits, complemented by fee-based income from trust, brokerage, and other specialized financial services.

It serves individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients across Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan through a network of branches and digital platforms.

First Merchants Corporation is a regional banking institution with over $1.05 billion in annual revenue and a strong presence in the Midwest. The company leverages a diversified product offering and a robust branch network to provide tailored financial solutions to both retail and commercial customers. Its competitive positioning is supported by a long-standing community focus and a balanced approach to interest and fee-based income.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks more like portfolio management than a decisive vote against First Merchants' prospects. While the transaction marks Myers' largest disclosed sale in at least the past year, the bigger picture is that he continues to hold roughly 314,000 shares through a combination of direct and retirement-account ownership, maintaining significant exposure to the bank's future performance.



The timing is notable because First Merchants has been executing well operationally. In the first quarter, adjusted earnings climbed to $63.1 million, or $1.03 per share, up from $0.94 a year earlier after excluding acquisition-related expenses and a mortgage loan valuation charge. Net interest income increased 16.1% year over year to $151.3 million, while net interest margin expanded to 3.35%. Management also highlighted the completion of its acquisition of First Savings Financial Group, which added approximately $2.4 billion in assets and expanded the company's presence across Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan. CEO Mark Hardwick said capital, liquidity, and credit quality remain "very strong," positioning the bank for continued growth.



For long-term investors, the more important story is whether First Merchants can translate its expanded footprint and improving margin profile into sustained earnings growth. One director reducing a portion of his stake matters less than the bank's ability to keep growing loans, deposits, and profitability over time.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.