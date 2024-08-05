First Merchants' Preferred Stock Series A Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: FRMEP) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8752), with shares changing hands as low as $24.92 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.58% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, FRMEP was trading at a 1.40% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.87% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of FRMEP shares, versus FRME:
Below is a dividend history chart for FRMEP, showing historical dividend payments on First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A:
In Monday trading, First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: FRMEP) is currently off about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FRME) are off about 3.4%.
