First Merchants (FRME) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.50, changing hands as high as $39.77 per share. First Merchants Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRME's low point in its 52 week range is $30.55 per share, with $46.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.50.

