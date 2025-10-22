First Merchants (FRME) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

First Merchants (FRME) reported $166.14 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. EPS of $0.99 for the same period compares to $0.95 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $166.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96, the EPS surprise was +3.13%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Efficiency Ratio : 55.1% compared to the 54.6% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 55.1% compared to the 54.6% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Margin (FTE) : 3.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.

: 3.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.2%. Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized) : 0.2% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0.2% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Average Balance - Total Earning Assets : $17.28 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.32 billion.

: $17.28 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.32 billion. Total Non-Interest Income : $32.48 million compared to the $32.86 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $32.48 million compared to the $32.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net gains and fees on sales of loans : $4.98 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.9 million.

: $4.98 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.9 million. Other income : $1.55 million versus $1.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.55 million versus $1.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $133.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $133.49 million.

: $133.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $133.49 million. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $139.87 million compared to the $140.33 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $139.87 million compared to the $140.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. Fiduciary and wealth management fees : $8.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.06 million.

: $8.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.06 million. Service charges on deposit accounts : $8.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.53 million.

: $8.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.53 million. Derivative hedge fees: $1.1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.75 million.

Here is how First Merchants performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of First Merchants have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

