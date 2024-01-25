First Merchants (FRME) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, First Merchants (FRME) reported revenue of $156.51 million, down 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.87, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $158.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Merchants performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 63.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 56.8%.

: 63.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 56.8%. Net Interest Margin (FTE) : 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized) : 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Average Balance - Total Earning Assets : $17.22 billion versus $16.88 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $17.22 billion versus $16.88 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Total Non-Interest Income : $26.44 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28.43 million.

: $26.44 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28.43 million. Net gains and fees on sales of loans : $4.11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.83 million.

: $4.11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.83 million. Other income : -$0.15 million versus $1.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: -$0.15 million versus $1.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Other customer fees : $0.24 million versus $0.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $0.24 million versus $0.40 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $135.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $136.70 million.

: $135.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $136.70 million. Fiduciary and wealth management fees : $8.19 million versus $7.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $8.19 million versus $7.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts : $7.69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.05 million.

: $7.69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.05 million. Derivative hedge fees: $1.05 million versus $0.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of First Merchants have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

