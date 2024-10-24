First Merchants (FRME) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

First Merchants (FRME) reported $155.98 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.3%. EPS of $0.95 for the same period compares to $0.94 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $160.55 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91, the EPS surprise was +4.40%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Merchants performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 53.8% versus 55.1% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 53.8% versus 55.1% estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Margin (FTE) : 3.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.

: 3.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.2%. Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized) : 0.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.

: 0.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%. Average Balance - Total Earning Assets : $16.99 billion versus $17.05 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $16.99 billion versus $17.05 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Total Non-Interest Income : $24.87 million versus $31.28 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $24.87 million versus $31.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net gains and fees on sales of loans : $6.76 million versus $5.23 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $6.76 million versus $5.23 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $131.11 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $129.63 million.

: $131.11 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $129.63 million. Other customer fees : $0.34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.55 million.

: $0.34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.55 million. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $136.99 million compared to the $135.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $136.99 million compared to the $135.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. Fiduciary and wealth management fees : $8.53 million compared to the $9 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $8.53 million compared to the $9 million average estimate based on two analysts. Service charges on deposit accounts : $8.36 million compared to the $8.22 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $8.36 million compared to the $8.22 million average estimate based on two analysts. Derivative hedge fees: $0.74 million versus $0.60 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of First Merchants have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

First Merchants Corporation (FRME)

