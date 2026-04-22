First Merchants (FRME) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

First Merchants (FRME) reported $157.13 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 2%. EPS of $1.03 for the same period compares to $0.94 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -12.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $180.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96, the EPS surprise was +7.29%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Efficiency Ratio : 74.5% compared to the 56.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 74.5% compared to the 56.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Margin (FTE) : 3.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.

: 3.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.2%. Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized) : 0.3% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0.3% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Average Balance - Total Earning Assets : $18.84 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.07 billion.

: $18.84 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.07 billion. Net gains and fees on sales of loans : $6.51 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.95 million.

: $6.51 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.95 million. Total Non-Interest Income : $35.58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $35.51 million.

: $35.58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $35.51 million. Service charges on deposit accounts : $9.04 million versus $8.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $9.04 million versus $8.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Fiduciary and wealth management fees : $9.77 million compared to the $9.38 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $9.77 million compared to the $9.38 million average estimate based on two analysts. Card payment fees : $5.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.09 million.

: $5.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.09 million. Net Interest Income : $151.3 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $147.32 million.

: $151.3 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $147.32 million. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $157.7 million compared to the $151.61 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $157.7 million compared to the $151.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. Other customer fees: $0.59 million compared to the $0.47 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how First Merchants performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for First Merchants here>>>

Shares of First Merchants have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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