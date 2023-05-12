First Merchants (FRME) Declares $0.34 Dividend

First Merchants said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $24.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.46%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.87%, the lowest has been 1.81%, and the highest has been 4.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.94 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Merchants. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRME is 0.21%, a decrease of 2.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.36% to 51,180K shares. The put/call ratio of FRME is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.68% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Merchants is 38.25. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 53.68% from its latest reported closing price of 24.89.

The projected annual revenue for First Merchants is 746MM, an increase of 14.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.81.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 2,836K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,589K shares, representing an increase of 8.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRME by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Capital Management holds 2,297K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,359K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRME by 2.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,813K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,762K shares, representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRME by 0.98% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,535K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRME by 0.05% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,340K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,242K shares, representing an increase of 7.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRME by 3.84% over the last quarter.

First Merchants Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank). FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

