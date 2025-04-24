FIRST MERCHANTS Earnings Results: $FRME Reports Quarterly Earnings

FIRST MERCHANTS ($FRME) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.94 per share, beating estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $160,320,000, missing estimates of $174,302,700 by $-13,982,700.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FRME stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FIRST MERCHANTS Insider Trading Activity

FIRST MERCHANTS insiders have traded $FRME stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK J. FEHRING sold 26,437 shares for an estimated $1,137,055

MICHAEL J STEWART (President) sold 7,248 shares for an estimated $316,955

HOWARD HALDERMAN purchased 4 shares for an estimated $164

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

FIRST MERCHANTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of FIRST MERCHANTS stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

FIRST MERCHANTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FRME in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/28/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for FIRST MERCHANTS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FRME forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.