First Merchants Corp's Preferred Stock Series A Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Friday, shares of First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: FRMEP) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8752), with shares changing hands as low as $24.95 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.31% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, FRMEP was trading at a 1.20% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.15% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FRMEP shares, versus FRME:

Below is a dividend history chart for FRMEP, showing historical dividend payments on First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A:

In Friday trading, First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: FRMEP) is currently down about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FRME) are off about 1%.

