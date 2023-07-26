First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 7/28/23, First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: FRMEP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4688, payable on 8/15/23. As a percentage of FRMEP's recent share price of $24.79, this dividend works out to approximately 1.89%, so look for shares of FRMEP to trade 1.89% lower — all else being equal — when FRMEP shares open for trading on 7/28/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.56%, which compares to an average yield of 6.90% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRMEP shares, versus FRME:

Below is a dividend history chart for FRMEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4688 on First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A:

In Wednesday trading, First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: FRMEP) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FRME) are up about 3.7%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.