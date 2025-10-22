First Merchants Corporation Reveals Advance In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - First Merchants Corporation (FRME) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $56.30 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $48.72 million, or $0.84 per share, last year.

Excluding items, First Merchants Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $56.99 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

First Merchants Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $56.30 Mln. vs. $48.72 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $0.84 last year.

Total Interest Income: $235.10 Mln. vs $241.08 Mln. last year.

Total Non-interest Income: $32.48 Mln. vs $24.87 Mln. last year.

