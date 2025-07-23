Stocks
FRME

First Merchants Corporation Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

July 23, 2025 — 04:16 pm EDT

First Merchants Corporation reported Q2 2025 net income of $56.4 million, reflecting strong growth in loans and deposits.

Quiver AI Summary

First Merchants Corporation reported a significant increase in its second-quarter 2025 financial results, with net income rising to $56.4 million from $39.5 million a year earlier, and diluted earnings per share increasing to $0.98 from $0.68. The company demonstrated strong loan and deposit growth, with total loans up by 9.1% on a linked-quarter basis and deposits rising by 9.3% annually. Additionally, the Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio stood at a robust 11.35%, reflecting strong financial health. The efficiency ratio for the quarter was 53.99%, and nonperforming assets decreased to 0.36% of total assets. CEO Mark Hardwick emphasized the company's solid balance sheet and commitment to supporting clients and communities amidst a dynamic economic landscape. The corporation maintains a focus on long-term shareholder value while navigating current market conditions.

Potential Positives

  • Significant increase in net income available to common stockholders of $56.4 million, up from $39.5 million year-over-year, indicating strong financial performance.
  • Robust capital position highlighted by a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.35%, demonstrating financial stability and strength.
  • Total loans grew by $297.6 million or 9.1% on a linked quarter basis, showing strong demand and effective lending strategies.
  • Reduction in nonperforming assets to total assets to 0.36%, down from 0.47% in the previous quarter, indicating improved asset quality and risk management.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite increased net income and diluted earnings per share compared to the previous quarters, the decline in investments totaling $372.1 million, or 9.9%, over the last twelve months may raise concerns about the company's asset allocation and future income generation potential.
  • The efficiency ratio of 53.99% suggests that the company may be facing challenges in controlling operational costs relative to its revenues, which could impact profitability in the long term.
  • Net charge-offs for the quarter were reported at $2.3 million, compared to significantly higher charge-offs of $39.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year, highlighting a previous trend of asset quality deterioration that might still pose a risk to credit performance.

FAQ

What were First Merchants Corporation's Q2 2025 net income results?

First Merchants Corporation reported net income of $56.4 million in Q2 2025, compared to $39.5 million in Q2 2024.

How much were diluted earnings per share in Q2 2025?

Diluted earnings per common share for Q2 2025 totaled $0.98, up from $0.68 in Q2 2024.

What was the loan growth percentage year-over-year?

Total loans grew $653.6 million, or 5.2%, during the last twelve months as of Q2 2025.

How does First Merchants Corporation manage expenses?

The efficiency ratio for Q2 2025 was 53.99%, reflecting disciplined expense management by the Corporation.

When will theearnings conference callbe held?

The second quarterearnings conference callwill be conducted on July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes.


Full Release



MUNCIE, Ind., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME)




Second Quarter 2025 Highlights:





  • Net income available to common stockholders was $56.4 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $0.98 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $39.5 million and $0.68 in the second quarter of 2024, and $54.9 million and $0.94 in the first quarter of 2025.




  • Robust capital position with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.35%.




  • Repurchased 818,480 shares totaling $31.7 million year-to-date; Repurchased 582,486 shares totaling $22.1 million during the second quarter.




  • Total loans grew $297.6 million, or 9.1% annualized, on a linked quarter basis, and $653.6 million, or 5.2%, during the last twelve months.




  • Total deposits increased $335.6 million, or 9.3% annualized, on a linked quarter basis.




  • Nonperforming assets to total assets were 36 basis points compared to 47 basis points on a linked quarter basis.




  • The efficiency ratio totaled 53.99% for the quarter.






"Our strong balance sheet and earnings growth in the first half of the year underscore the strength and resilience of our business model," said Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer of First Merchants Bank. "With continued momentum in loan and deposit growth, expanding margins, disciplined expense management, and a robust capital position, we are well-positioned to deliver long-term value for our shareholders. We remain committed to supporting our clients and communities while navigating a dynamic economic environment with confidence and clarity."



Second Quarter Financial Results:



First Merchants Corporation (the “Corporation) reported second quarter 2025 net income available to common stockholders of $56.4 million compared to $39.5 million during the same period in 2024. Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $0.98 per share compared to the second quarter of 2024 result of $0.68 per share.



Total assets equaled $18.6 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $13.3 billion. During the past twelve months, total loans grew by $653.6 million, or 5.2%. On a linked quarter basis, loans grew $297.6 million, or 9.1% with growth primarily in Commercial & Industrial loans.



Investments, totaling $3.4 billion, decreased $372.1 million, or 9.9%, during the last twelve months and decreased $46.2 million, or 5.4% annualized, on a linked quarter basis. The decline in the last twelve months reflected sales of available for sale securities in 2024 totaling $268.5 million.



Total deposits equaled $14.8 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $228.5 million, or 1.6%, over the past twelve months. Total deposits increased $335.6 million, or 9.3% annualized, on a linked quarter basis. The loan to deposit ratio of 90.1% at period end remained stable on a linked quarter basis.



The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans (ACL) totaled $195.3 million as of quarter-end, or 1.47% of total loans. Net charge-offs totaled $2.3 million and provision for credit losses of $5.6 million was recorded during the quarter. Reserves for unfunded commitments totaling $18.0 million remain unchanged from the previous quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.36% for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 11 basis points compared to 0.47% in the linked quarter.



Net interest income, totaling $133.0 million for the quarter, increased $2.7 million, or 2.1%, compared to prior quarter and increased $4.4 million, or 3.5% compared to the second quarter of 2024. Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.25%, an increase of three basis points compared to the first quarter of 2025 and an increase of nine basis points compared to the second quarter of 2024. During the quarter, higher yields on earnings assets outpaced increased yields on interest bearing liabilities resulting in margin expansion.



Noninterest income totaled $31.3 million for the quarter, an increase of $1.3 million, compared to the first quarter of 2025 and was stable compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase over first quarter of 2025 was driven primarily by higher gains on the sales of loans, treasury management fees, derivative hedge fees, and card payment fees offset by a decrease in other income associated with CRA investments.



Noninterest expense totaled $93.6 million for the quarter, an increase of $0.7 million from the first quarter of 2025. The increase was from higher marketing and data processing costs.



The Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 13.06%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 11.35%, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 8.92%. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation’s strong liquidity and capital positions.




CONFERENCE CALL



First Merchants Corporation will conduct a second quarterearnings conference calland web cast at 9:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 24, 2025.



To access via phone, participants will need to register using the following link where they will be provided a phone number and access code: (


https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI605c2e360ce04cfc9c4221bda7f67a49


)



To view the webcast and presentation slides, please go to (


https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ced58zg3


) during the time of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available until July 24, 2026.



Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.




About First Merchants Corporation



First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).



First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page (

http://www.firstmerchants.com

).



FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.




Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements about First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity (including the ability to grow and maintain core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits), credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants’ business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars In Thousands)
June 30,



2025



2024


ASSETS



Cash and due from banks
$
81,567


$
105,372

Interest-bearing deposits

223,343



168,528

Investment securities available for sale

1,358,130



1,618,893

Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

2,022,826



2,134,195

Loans held for sale

28,783



32,292

Loans

13,296,759



12,639,650

Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans

(195,316
)


(189,537
)

Net loans

13,101,443



12,450,113

Premises and equipment

122,808



133,245

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

47,290



41,738

Interest receivable

93,258



97,546

Goodwill

712,002



712,002

Other intangibles

16,797



23,371

Cash surrender value of life insurance

305,695



306,379

Other real estate owned

177



4,824

Tax asset, deferred and receivable

97,749



107,080

Other assets

380,909



367,845


TOTAL ASSETS
$
18,592,777


$
18,303,423


LIABILITIES



Deposits:



Noninterest-bearing
$
2,197,416


$
2,303,313

Interest-bearing

12,600,162



12,265,757


Total Deposits

14,797,578



14,569,070

Borrowings:



Federal funds purchased

85,000



147,229

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

114,758



100,451

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

898,702



832,703

Subordinated debentures and other borrowings

62,617



93,589


Total Borrowings

1,161,077



1,173,972

Interest payable

16,174



18,554

Other liabilities

269,996



329,302


Total Liabilities

16,244,825



16,090,898


STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:



Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares



Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares

125



125

Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:



Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares



Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares

25,000



25,000

Common Stock, $.125 stated value:



Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares



Issued and outstanding - 57,272,433 and 58,045,653 shares

7,159



7,256

Additional paid-in capital

1,163,170



1,191,193

Retained earnings

1,342,473



1,200,930

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(189,975
)


(211,979
)


Total Stockholders' Equity

2,347,952



2,212,525


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
18,592,777


$
18,303,423






















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
June 30,

June 30,



2025



2024



2025



2024


INTEREST INCOME







Loans:







Taxable
$
195,173


$
201,413


$
382,901


$
399,436

Tax-exempt

10,805



8,430



21,337



16,620

Investment securities:







Taxable

8,266



9,051



16,638



17,799

Tax-exempt

12,516



13,613



25,033



27,224

Deposits with financial institutions

1,892



2,995



4,264



9,488

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

1,083



879



2,080



1,714


Total Interest Income

229,735



236,381



452,253



472,281


INTEREST EXPENSE







Deposits

84,241



99,151



164,788



197,436

Federal funds purchased

965



126



1,777



126

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

663



645



1,405



1,677

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

9,714



6,398



19,078



13,171

Subordinated debentures and other borrowings

1,138



1,490



1,921



4,237


Total Interest Expense

96,721



107,810



188,969



216,647


NET INTEREST INCOME

133,014



128,571



263,284



255,634

Provision for credit losses

5,600



24,500



9,800



26,500


NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

127,414



104,071



253,484



229,134


NONINTEREST INCOME







Service charges on deposit accounts

8,566



8,214



16,638



16,121

Fiduciary and wealth management fees

8,831



8,825



17,475



17,025

Card payment fees

4,932



4,739



9,458



9,239

Net gains and fees on sales of loans

5,849



5,141



10,871



8,395

Derivative hedge fees

831



489



1,235



752

Other customer fees

401



460



816



887

Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance

1,913



1,929



4,092



3,521

Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities

(1
)


(49
)


(8
)


(51
)

Other income (loss)

(19
)


1,586



774



2,083


Total Noninterest Income

31,303



31,334



61,351



57,972


NONINTEREST EXPENSES







Salaries and employee benefits

54,527



52,214



109,509



110,507

Net occupancy

6,845



6,746



14,061



14,058

Equipment

6,927



6,599



13,935



12,825

Marketing

1,997



1,773



3,350



2,971

Outside data processing fees

7,107



7,072



13,036



13,961

Printing and office supplies

272



354



619



707

Intangible asset amortization

1,505



1,771



3,031



3,728

FDIC assessments

3,552



3,278



7,200



7,565

Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses

29



373



629



907

Professional and other outside services

3,741



3,822



7,002



7,774

Other expenses

7,096



7,411



14,128



13,345


Total Noninterest Expenses

93,598



91,413



186,500



188,348


INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

65,119



43,992



128,335



98,758

Income tax expense

8,287



4,067



16,164



10,892


NET INCOME

56,832



39,925



112,171



87,866

Preferred stock dividends

469



469



938



938


NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
56,363


$
39,456


$
111,233


$
86,928


















PER SHARE DATA:







Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
0.98


$
0.68


$
1.93


$
1.48

Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
0.98


$
0.68


$
1.92


$
1.48

Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders
$
0.36


$
0.35


$
0.71


$
0.69

Tangible Common Book Value Per Share
$
27.90


$
25.10


$
27.90


$
25.10

Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)

57,773



58,328



58,005



58,800
































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS







(Dollars In Thousands)
Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024

NET CHARGE-OFFS
$
2,315



$
39,644



$
7,241



$
41,897










AVERAGE BALANCES:







Total Assets
$
18,508,785



$
18,332,159



$
18,425,723



$
18,381,340


Total Loans

13,211,729




12,620,530




13,077,288




12,548,798


Total Earning Assets

17,158,984




17,013,984




17,060,278




17,068,917


Total Deposits

14,632,113




14,895,867




14,526,314




14,888,536


Total Stockholders' Equity

2,340,010




2,203,361




2,340,440




2,222,750










FINANCIAL RATIOS:







Return on Average Assets

1.23

%


0.87

%


1.22

%


0.96

%

Return on Average Stockholders' Equity

9.63




7.16




9.51




7.82


Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity

14.49




11.29




14.30




12.26


Average Earning Assets to Average Assets

92.71




92.81




92.59




92.86


Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans

1.47




1.50




1.47




1.50


Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)

0.07




1.26




0.11




0.67


Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets

12.64




12.02




12.70




12.09


Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets

5.50




5.69




5.45




5.67


Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets

2.25




2.53




2.22




2.54


Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets

3.25




3.16




3.23




3.13


Efficiency Ratio

53.99




53.84




54.26




56.47





































































































































































































































































































































































































ASSET QUALITY









(Dollars In Thousands)
June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,


2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Nonaccrual Loans
$
67,358



$
81,922



$
73,773



$
59,088



$
61,906


Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions

177




4,966




4,948




5,247




4,824


Nonperforming Assets (NPA)

67,535




86,888




78,721




64,335




66,730


90+ Days Delinquent

4,443




4,280




5,902




14,105




1,686


NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent
$
71,978



$
91,168



$
84,623



$
78,440



$
68,416












Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans
$
195,316



$
192,031



$
192,757



$
187,828



$
189,537


Quarterly Net Charge-offs

2,315




4,926




771




6,709




39,644


NPAs / Actual Assets %

0.36

%


0.47

%


0.43

%


0.35

%


0.36

%

NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets %

0.39

%


0.49

%


0.46

%


0.43

%


0.37

%

NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO %

0.51

%


0.67

%


0.61

%


0.51

%


0.53

%

Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%)

1.47

%


1.47

%


1.50

%


1.48

%


1.50

%

Quarterly Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)

0.07

%


0.15

%


0.02

%


0.21

%


1.26

%










































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Dollars In Thousands)
June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2025



2025



2024



2024



2024


ASSETS









Cash and due from banks
$
81,567


$
86,113


$
87,616


$
84,719


$
105,372

Interest-bearing deposits

223,343



331,534



298,891



359,126



168,528

Investment securities available for sale

1,358,130



1,378,489



1,386,475



1,553,496



1,618,893

Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

2,022,826



2,048,632



2,074,220



2,108,649



2,134,195

Loans held for sale

28,783



23,004



18,663



40,652



32,292

Loans

13,296,759



13,004,905



12,854,359



12,646,808



12,639,650

Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans

(195,316
)


(192,031
)


(192,757
)


(187,828
)


(189,537
)

Net loans

13,101,443



12,812,874



12,661,602



12,458,980



12,450,113

Premises and equipment

122,808



128,749



129,743



129,582



133,245

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

47,290



45,006



41,690



41,716



41,738

Interest receivable

93,258



88,352



91,829



92,055



97,546

Goodwill

712,002



712,002



712,002



712,002



712,002

Other intangibles

16,797



18,302



19,828



21,599



23,371

Cash surrender value of life insurance

305,695



304,918



304,906



304,613



306,379

Other real estate owned

177



4,966



4,948



5,247



4,824

Tax asset, deferred and receivable

97,749



87,665



92,387



86,732



107,080

Other assets

380,909



369,181



387,169



348,384



367,845


TOTAL ASSETS
$
18,592,777


$
18,439,787


$
18,311,969


$
18,347,552


$
18,303,423


LIABILITIES









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing
$
2,197,416


$
2,185,057


$
2,325,579


$
2,334,197


$
2,303,313

Interest-bearing

12,600,162



12,276,921



12,196,047



12,030,903



12,265,757


Total Deposits

14,797,578



14,461,978



14,521,626



14,365,100



14,569,070

Borrowings:









Federal funds purchased

85,000



185,000



99,226



30,000



147,229

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

114,758



122,947



142,876



124,894



100,451

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

898,702



972,478



822,554



832,629



832,703

Subordinated debentures and other borrowings

62,617



62,619



93,529



93,562



93,589


Total Borrowings

1,161,077



1,343,044



1,158,185



1,081,085



1,173,972

Deposits and other liabilities held for sale
















288,476






Interest payable

16,174



13,304



16,102



18,089



18,554

Other liabilities

269,996



289,247



311,073



292,429



329,302


Total Liabilities

16,244,825



16,107,573



16,006,986



16,045,179



16,090,898


STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:









Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares









Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares

125



125



125



125



125

Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:









Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares









Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares

25,000



25,000



25,000



25,000



25,000

Common Stock, $.125 stated value:









Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares









Issued and outstanding

7,159



7,226



7,247



7,265



7,256

Additional paid-in capital

1,163,170



1,183,263



1,188,768



1,192,683



1,191,193

Retained earnings

1,342,473



1,306,911



1,272,528



1,229,125



1,200,930

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(189,975
)


(190,311
)


(188,685
)


(151,825
)


(211,979
)


Total Stockholders' Equity

2,347,952



2,332,214



2,304,983



2,302,373



2,212,525


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
18,592,777


$
18,439,787


$
18,311,969


$
18,347,552


$
18,303,423


































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,


2025

2025

2024

2024

2024


INTEREST INCOME









Loans:









Taxable
$
195,173



$
187,728



$
197,536



$
206,680



$
201,413


Tax-exempt

10,805




10,532




9,020




8,622




8,430


Investment securities:









Taxable

8,266




8,372




9,024




9,263




9,051


Tax-exempt

12,516




12,517




12,754




13,509




13,613


Deposits with financial institutions

1,892




2,372




5,350




2,154




2,995


Federal Home Loan Bank stock

1,083




997




958




855




879



Total Interest Income

229,735




222,518




234,642




241,083




236,381



INTEREST EXPENSE









Deposits

84,241




80,547




89,835




98,856




99,151


Federal funds purchased

965




812




26




329




126


Securities sold under repurchase agreements

663




742




680




700




645


Federal Home Loan Bank advances

9,714




9,364




8,171




8,544




6,398


Subordinated debentures and other borrowings

1,138




783




1,560




1,544




1,490



Total Interest Expense

96,721




92,248




100,272




109,973




107,810



NET INTEREST INCOME

133,014




130,270




134,370




131,110




128,571


Provision for credit losses

5,600




4,200




4,200




5,000




24,500



NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

127,414




126,070




130,170




126,110




104,071



NONINTEREST INCOME









Service charges on deposit accounts

8,566




8,072




8,124




8,361




8,214


Fiduciary and wealth management fees

8,831




8,644




8,665




8,525




8,825


Card payment fees

4,932




4,526




4,957




5,121




4,739


Net gains and fees on sales of loans

5,849




5,022




5,681




6,764




5,141


Derivative hedge fees

831




404




1,594




736




489


Other customer fees

401




415




316




344




460


Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance

1,913




2,179




2,188




2,755




1,929


Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities

(1
)



(7
)



(11,592
)



(9,114
)



(49
)

Gain on branch sale













19,983














Other income (loss)

(19
)



793




2,826




1,374




1,586



Total Noninterest Income

31,303




30,048




42,742




24,866




31,334



NONINTEREST EXPENSES









Salaries and employee benefits

54,527




54,982




55,437




55,223




52,214


Net occupancy

6,845




7,216




7,335




6,994




6,746


Equipment

6,927




7,008




7,028




6,949




6,599


Marketing

1,997




1,353




2,582




1,836




1,773


Outside data processing fees

7,107




5,929




6,029




7,150




7,072


Printing and office supplies

272




347




377




378




354


Intangible asset amortization

1,505




1,526




1,771




1,772




1,771


FDIC assessments

3,552




3,648




3,744




3,720




3,278


Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses

29




600




227




942




373


Professional and other outside services

3,741




3,261




3,777




3,035




3,822


Other expenses

7,096




7,032




7,982




6,630




7,411



Total Noninterest Expenses

93,598




92,902




96,289




94,629




91,413



INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

65,119




63,216




76,623




56,347




43,992


Income tax expense

8,287




7,877




12,274




7,160




4,067



NET INCOME

56,832




55,339




64,349




49,187




39,925


Preferred stock dividends

469




469




469




468




469



NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
56,363



$
54,870



$
63,880



$
48,719



$
39,456























PER SHARE DATA:









Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
0.98



$
0.95



$
1.10



$
0.84



$
0.68


Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
0.98



$
0.94



$
1.10



$
0.84



$
0.68


Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders
$
0.36



$
0.35



$
0.35



$
0.35



$
0.35


Tangible Common Book Value Per Share
$
27.90



$
27.34



$
26.78



$
26.64



$
25.10


Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)

57,773




58,242




58,247




58,289




58,328



FINANCIAL RATIOS:









Return on Average Assets

1.23

%


1.21

%


1.39

%


1.07

%


0.87

%

Return on Average Stockholders' Equity

9.63




9.38




11.05




8.66




7.16


Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity

14.49




14.12




16.75




13.39




11.29


Average Earning Assets to Average Assets

92.71




92.47




92.48




92.54




92.81


Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans

1.47




1.47




1.50




1.48




1.50


Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)

0.07




0.15




0.02




0.21




1.26


Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets

12.64




12.76




12.51




12.26




12.02


Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets

5.50




5.39




5.63




5.82




5.69


Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets

2.25




2.17




2.35




2.59




2.53


Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets

3.25




3.22




3.28




3.23




3.16


Efficiency Ratio

53.99




54.54




48.48




53.76




53.84
















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































LOANS









(Dollars In Thousands)
June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2025



2025



2024



2024



2024

Commercial and industrial loans
$
4,440,924


$
4,306,597


$
4,114,292


$
4,041,217


$
3,949,817

Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers

265,172



243,864



256,312



238,743



239,926

Real estate loans:









Construction

836,033



793,175



792,144



814,704



823,267

Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied

2,171,092



2,177,869



2,274,016



2,251,351



2,323,533

Commercial real estate, owner occupied

1,226,797



1,214,739



1,157,944



1,152,751



1,174,195

Residential

2,397,094



2,389,852



2,374,729



2,366,943



2,370,905

Home equity

673,961



650,499



659,811



641,188



631,104

Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures

141,045



140,954



166,028



158,480



162,089

Public finance and other commercial loans

1,144,641



1,087,356



1,059,083



981,431



964,814

Loans

13,296,759



13,004,905



12,854,359



12,646,808



12,639,650

Allowance for credit losses - loans

(195,316
)


(192,031
)


(192,757
)


(187,828
)


(189,537
)


NET LOANS
$
13,101,443


$
12,812,874


$
12,661,602


$
12,458,980


$
12,450,113






















DEPOSITS









(Dollars In Thousands)
June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2025



2025



2024



2024



2024

Demand deposits
$
7,798,695


$
7,786,554


$
7,980,061


$
7,678,510


$
7,757,679

Savings deposits

4,984,659



4,791,874



4,522,758



4,302,236



4,339,161

Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or less

617,857



625,203



692,068



802,949



889,949

Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more

891,139



896,143



1,043,068



1,277,833



1,415,131

Brokered certificates of deposits

1

505,228



362,204



283,671



303,572



167,150


TOTAL DEPOSITS
$
14,797,578


$
14,461,978


$
14,521,626


$
14,365,100


$
14,569,070












1 -

Total brokered deposits of $1.2 billion, which includes brokered CD's of $505.2 million at June 30, 2025.



































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS

(Dollars In Thousands)












Three Months Ended


June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024


Average


Balance

Interest


Income /


Expense

Average


Rate

Average


Balance

Interest


Income /


Expense

Average


Rate


ASSETS











Interest-bearing deposits
$
252,613


$
1,892


3.00

%

$
322,647


$
2,995


3.71

%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

46,598



1,083


9.30




41,749



879


8.42


Investment Securities:

(1)











Taxable

1,605,718



8,266


2.06




1,788,749



9,051


2.02


Tax-exempt

(2)

2,042,326



15,843


3.10




2,240,309



17,232


3.08


Total Investment Securities

3,648,044



24,109


2.64




4,029,058



26,283


2.61


Loans held for sale

25,411



389


6.12




28,585



431


6.03


Loans:

(3)











Commercial

9,006,650



154,108


6.84




8,691,746



160,848


7.40


Real estate mortgage

2,200,521



25,062


4.56




2,150,591



23,799


4.43


HELOC and installment

834,901



15,614


7.48




823,417



16,335


7.94


Tax-exempt

(2)

1,144,246



13,677


4.78




926,191



10,670


4.61


Total Loans

13,211,729



208,850


6.32




12,620,530



212,083


6.72


Total Earning Assets

17,158,984



235,934


5.50

%


17,013,984



242,240


5.69

%

Total Non-Earning Assets

1,349,801







1,318,175






TOTAL ASSETS
$
18,508,785






$
18,332,159






LIABILITIES











Interest-Bearing Deposits:











Interest-bearing deposits
$
5,545,158


$
35,303


2.55

%

$
5,586,549


$
40,994


2.94

%

Money market deposits

3,613,952



28,714


3.18




3,036,398



27,230


3.59


Savings deposits

1,282,951



2,513


0.78




1,508,734



3,476


0.92


Certificates and other time deposits

2,003,682



17,711


3.54




2,414,967



27,451


4.55


Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

12,445,743



84,241


2.71




12,546,648



99,151


3.16


Borrowings

1,250,519



12,480


3.99




885,919



8,659


3.91


Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

13,696,262



96,721


2.82




13,432,567



107,810


3.21


Noninterest-bearing deposits

2,186,370







2,349,219





Other liabilities

286,143







347,012





Total Liabilities

16,168,775







16,128,798






STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

2,340,010







2,203,361






TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
18,508,785






$
18,332,159






Net Interest Income (FTE)


$
139,213






$
134,430




Net Interest Spread (FTE)



(4)




2.68

%





2.48

%














Net Interest Margin (FTE):











Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets




5.50

%





5.69

%

Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets




2.25

%





2.53

%


Net Interest Margin (FTE)



(5)




3.25

%





3.16

%














(1)

Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.


(2)

Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2025 and 2024. These totals equal $6,199 and $5,859 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.


(3)

Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.


(4)

Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.


(5)

Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS

(Dollars In Thousands)












Six Months Ended


June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024


Average


Balance

Interest


Income /


Expense

Average


Rate

Average


Balance

Interest


Income /


Expense

Average


Rate


ASSETS











Interest-bearing deposits
$
273,200


$
4,264


3.12

%

$
449,173


$
9,488


4.22

%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

45,296



2,080


9.18




41,757



1,714


8.21


Investment Securities:

(1)











Taxable

1,620,005



16,638


2.05




1,785,903



17,799


1.99


Tax-exempt

(2)

2,044,489



31,687


3.10




2,243,286



34,461


3.07


Total Investment Securities

3,664,494



48,325


2.64




4,029,189



52,260


2.59


Loans held for sale

23,190



708


6.11




25,184



759


6.03


Loans:

(3)











Commercial

8,889,119



301,880


6.79




8,644,927



320,057


7.40


Real estate mortgage

2,195,988



49,508


4.51




2,140,769



46,156


4.31


HELOC and installment

831,904



30,805


7.41




822,616



32,464


7.89


Tax-exempt

(2)

1,137,087



27,009


4.75




915,302



21,038


4.60


Total Loans

13,077,288



409,910


6.27




12,548,798



420,474


6.70


Total Earning Assets

17,060,278



464,579


5.45

%


17,068,917



483,936


5.67

%

Total Non-Earning Assets

1,365,445







1,312,423






TOTAL ASSETS
$
18,425,723






$
18,381,340






LIABILITIES











Interest-Bearing deposits:











Interest-bearing deposits
$
5,533,858


$
69,909


2.53

%

$
5,503,185


$
80,484


2.92

%

Money market deposits

3,526,461



54,666


3.10




3,040,938



54,613


3.59


Savings deposits

1,291,133



4,958


0.77




1,534,305



7,277


0.95


Certificates and other time deposits

1,975,923



35,255


3.57




2,421,413



55,062


4.55


Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

12,327,375



164,788


2.67




12,499,841



197,436


3.16


Borrowings

1,256,688



24,181


3.85




948,866



19,211


4.05


Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

13,584,063



188,969


2.78




13,448,707



216,647


3.22


Noninterest-bearing deposits

2,198,939







2,388,695





Other liabilities

302,281







321,188





Total Liabilities

16,085,283