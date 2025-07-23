First Merchants Corporation Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

First Merchants Corporation reported Q2 2025 net income of $56.4 million, reflecting strong growth in loans and deposits.

First Merchants Corporation reported a significant increase in its second-quarter 2025 financial results, with net income rising to $56.4 million from $39.5 million a year earlier, and diluted earnings per share increasing to $0.98 from $0.68. The company demonstrated strong loan and deposit growth, with total loans up by 9.1% on a linked-quarter basis and deposits rising by 9.3% annually. Additionally, the Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio stood at a robust 11.35%, reflecting strong financial health. The efficiency ratio for the quarter was 53.99%, and nonperforming assets decreased to 0.36% of total assets. CEO Mark Hardwick emphasized the company's solid balance sheet and commitment to supporting clients and communities amidst a dynamic economic landscape. The corporation maintains a focus on long-term shareholder value while navigating current market conditions.

Significant increase in net income available to common stockholders of $56.4 million, up from $39.5 million year-over-year, indicating strong financial performance.

Robust capital position highlighted by a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.35%, demonstrating financial stability and strength.

Total loans grew by $297.6 million or 9.1% on a linked quarter basis, showing strong demand and effective lending strategies.

Reduction in nonperforming assets to total assets to 0.36%, down from 0.47% in the previous quarter, indicating improved asset quality and risk management.

Despite increased net income and diluted earnings per share compared to the previous quarters, the decline in investments totaling $372.1 million, or 9.9%, over the last twelve months may raise concerns about the company's asset allocation and future income generation potential.

The efficiency ratio of 53.99% suggests that the company may be facing challenges in controlling operational costs relative to its revenues, which could impact profitability in the long term.

Net charge-offs for the quarter were reported at $2.3 million, compared to significantly higher charge-offs of $39.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year, highlighting a previous trend of asset quality deterioration that might still pose a risk to credit performance.

What were First Merchants Corporation's Q2 2025 net income results?

First Merchants Corporation reported net income of $56.4 million in Q2 2025, compared to $39.5 million in Q2 2024.

How much were diluted earnings per share in Q2 2025?

Diluted earnings per common share for Q2 2025 totaled $0.98, up from $0.68 in Q2 2024.

What was the loan growth percentage year-over-year?

Total loans grew $653.6 million, or 5.2%, during the last twelve months as of Q2 2025.

How does First Merchants Corporation manage expenses?

The efficiency ratio for Q2 2025 was 53.99%, reflecting disciplined expense management by the Corporation.

When will theearnings conference callbe held?

The second quarterearnings conference callwill be conducted on July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $FRME stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MUNCIE, Ind., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME)







Second Quarter 2025 Highlights:











Net income available to common stockholders was $56.4 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $0.98 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $39.5 million and $0.68 in the second quarter of 2024, and $54.9 million and $0.94 in the first quarter of 2025.











Robust capital position with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.35%.











Repurchased 818,480 shares totaling $31.7 million year-to-date; Repurchased 582,486 shares totaling $22.1 million during the second quarter.











Total loans grew $297.6 million, or 9.1% annualized, on a linked quarter basis, and $653.6 million, or 5.2%, during the last twelve months.











Total deposits increased $335.6 million, or 9.3% annualized, on a linked quarter basis.











Nonperforming assets to total assets were 36 basis points compared to 47 basis points on a linked quarter basis.











The efficiency ratio totaled 53.99% for the quarter.













"Our strong balance sheet and earnings growth in the first half of the year underscore the strength and resilience of our business model," said Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer of First Merchants Bank. "With continued momentum in loan and deposit growth, expanding margins, disciplined expense management, and a robust capital position, we are well-positioned to deliver long-term value for our shareholders. We remain committed to supporting our clients and communities while navigating a dynamic economic environment with confidence and clarity."





Second Quarter Financial Results:





First Merchants Corporation (the “Corporation) reported second quarter 2025 net income available to common stockholders of $56.4 million compared to $39.5 million during the same period in 2024. Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $0.98 per share compared to the second quarter of 2024 result of $0.68 per share.





Total assets equaled $18.6 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $13.3 billion. During the past twelve months, total loans grew by $653.6 million, or 5.2%. On a linked quarter basis, loans grew $297.6 million, or 9.1% with growth primarily in Commercial & Industrial loans.





Investments, totaling $3.4 billion, decreased $372.1 million, or 9.9%, during the last twelve months and decreased $46.2 million, or 5.4% annualized, on a linked quarter basis. The decline in the last twelve months reflected sales of available for sale securities in 2024 totaling $268.5 million.





Total deposits equaled $14.8 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $228.5 million, or 1.6%, over the past twelve months. Total deposits increased $335.6 million, or 9.3% annualized, on a linked quarter basis. The loan to deposit ratio of 90.1% at period end remained stable on a linked quarter basis.





The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans (ACL) totaled $195.3 million as of quarter-end, or 1.47% of total loans. Net charge-offs totaled $2.3 million and provision for credit losses of $5.6 million was recorded during the quarter. Reserves for unfunded commitments totaling $18.0 million remain unchanged from the previous quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.36% for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 11 basis points compared to 0.47% in the linked quarter.





Net interest income, totaling $133.0 million for the quarter, increased $2.7 million, or 2.1%, compared to prior quarter and increased $4.4 million, or 3.5% compared to the second quarter of 2024. Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.25%, an increase of three basis points compared to the first quarter of 2025 and an increase of nine basis points compared to the second quarter of 2024. During the quarter, higher yields on earnings assets outpaced increased yields on interest bearing liabilities resulting in margin expansion.





Noninterest income totaled $31.3 million for the quarter, an increase of $1.3 million, compared to the first quarter of 2025 and was stable compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase over first quarter of 2025 was driven primarily by higher gains on the sales of loans, treasury management fees, derivative hedge fees, and card payment fees offset by a decrease in other income associated with CRA investments.





Noninterest expense totaled $93.6 million for the quarter, an increase of $0.7 million from the first quarter of 2025. The increase was from higher marketing and data processing costs.





The Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 13.06%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 11.35%, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 8.92%. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation’s strong liquidity and capital positions.







CONFERENCE CALL







First Merchants Corporation will conduct a second quarterearnings conference calland web cast at 9:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 24, 2025.





To access via phone, participants will need to register using the following link where they will be provided a phone number and access code: (





https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI605c2e360ce04cfc9c4221bda7f67a49





)





To view the webcast and presentation slides, please go to (





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ced58zg3





) during the time of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available until July 24, 2026.





Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.







About First Merchants Corporation







First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).





First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page (



http://www.firstmerchants.com



).





FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements about First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity (including the ability to grow and maintain core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits), credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants’ business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.



















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











(Dollars In Thousands)





June 30,

















2025

















2024















ASSETS























Cash and due from banks





$





81,567













$





105,372













Interest-bearing deposits









223,343

















168,528













Investment securities available for sale









1,358,130

















1,618,893













Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses









2,022,826

















2,134,195













Loans held for sale









28,783

















32,292













Loans









13,296,759

















12,639,650













Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans









(195,316





)













(189,537





)









Net loans









13,101,443

















12,450,113













Premises and equipment









122,808

















133,245













Federal Home Loan Bank stock









47,290

















41,738













Interest receivable









93,258

















97,546













Goodwill









712,002

















712,002













Other intangibles









16,797

















23,371













Cash surrender value of life insurance









305,695

















306,379













Other real estate owned









177

















4,824













Tax asset, deferred and receivable









97,749

















107,080













Other assets









380,909

















367,845















TOTAL ASSETS







$





18,592,777













$





18,303,423















LIABILITIES























Deposits:





















Noninterest-bearing





$





2,197,416













$





2,303,313













Interest-bearing









12,600,162

















12,265,757















Total Deposits











14,797,578

















14,569,070













Borrowings:





















Federal funds purchased









85,000

















147,229













Securities sold under repurchase agreements









114,758

















100,451













Federal Home Loan Bank advances









898,702

















832,703













Subordinated debentures and other borrowings









62,617

















93,589















Total Borrowings











1,161,077

















1,173,972













Interest payable









16,174

















18,554













Other liabilities









269,996

















329,302















Total Liabilities











16,244,825

















16,090,898















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY























Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:





















Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares





















Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares









125

















125













Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:





















Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares





















Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares









25,000

















25,000













Common Stock, $.125 stated value:





















Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares





















Issued and outstanding - 57,272,433 and 58,045,653 shares









7,159

















7,256













Additional paid-in capital









1,163,170

















1,191,193













Retained earnings









1,342,473

















1,200,930













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(189,975





)













(211,979





)











Total Stockholders' Equity











2,347,952

















2,212,525















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







$





18,592,777













$





18,303,423















































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended









(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)





June 30,









June 30,

















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024















INTEREST INCOME







































Loans:





































Taxable





$





195,173













$





201,413













$





382,901













$





399,436













Tax-exempt









10,805

















8,430

















21,337

















16,620













Investment securities:





































Taxable









8,266

















9,051

















16,638

















17,799













Tax-exempt









12,516

















13,613

















25,033

















27,224













Deposits with financial institutions









1,892

















2,995

















4,264

















9,488













Federal Home Loan Bank stock









1,083

















879

















2,080

















1,714















Total Interest Income











229,735

















236,381

















452,253

















472,281















INTEREST EXPENSE







































Deposits









84,241

















99,151

















164,788

















197,436













Federal funds purchased









965

















126

















1,777

















126













Securities sold under repurchase agreements









663

















645

















1,405

















1,677













Federal Home Loan Bank advances









9,714

















6,398

















19,078

















13,171













Subordinated debentures and other borrowings









1,138

















1,490

















1,921

















4,237















Total Interest Expense











96,721

















107,810

















188,969

















216,647















NET INTEREST INCOME











133,014

















128,571

















263,284

















255,634













Provision for credit losses









5,600

















24,500

















9,800

















26,500















NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES











127,414

















104,071

















253,484

















229,134















NONINTEREST INCOME







































Service charges on deposit accounts









8,566

















8,214

















16,638

















16,121













Fiduciary and wealth management fees









8,831

















8,825

















17,475

















17,025













Card payment fees









4,932

















4,739

















9,458

















9,239













Net gains and fees on sales of loans









5,849

















5,141

















10,871

















8,395













Derivative hedge fees









831

















489

















1,235

















752













Other customer fees









401

















460

















816

















887













Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance









1,913

















1,929

















4,092

















3,521













Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities









(1





)













(49





)













(8





)













(51





)









Other income (loss)









(19





)













1,586

















774

















2,083















Total Noninterest Income











31,303

















31,334

















61,351

















57,972















NONINTEREST EXPENSES







































Salaries and employee benefits









54,527

















52,214

















109,509

















110,507













Net occupancy









6,845

















6,746

















14,061

















14,058













Equipment









6,927

















6,599

















13,935

















12,825













Marketing









1,997

















1,773

















3,350

















2,971













Outside data processing fees









7,107

















7,072

















13,036

















13,961













Printing and office supplies









272

















354

















619

















707













Intangible asset amortization









1,505

















1,771

















3,031

















3,728













FDIC assessments









3,552

















3,278

















7,200

















7,565













Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses









29

















373

















629

















907













Professional and other outside services









3,741

















3,822

















7,002

















7,774













Other expenses









7,096

















7,411

















14,128

















13,345















Total Noninterest Expenses











93,598

















91,413

















186,500

















188,348















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX











65,119

















43,992

















128,335

















98,758













Income tax expense









8,287

















4,067

















16,164

















10,892















NET INCOME











56,832

















39,925

















112,171

















87,866













Preferred stock dividends









469

















469

















938

















938















NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS







$





56,363













$





39,456













$





111,233













$





86,928























































































PER SHARE DATA:







































Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders





$





0.98













$





0.68













$





1.93













$





1.48













Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders





$





0.98













$





0.68













$





1.92













$





1.48













Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders





$





0.36













$





0.35













$





0.71













$





0.69













Tangible Common Book Value Per Share





$





27.90













$





25.10













$





27.90













$





25.10













Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)









57,773

















58,328

















58,005

















58,800































































































FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS







































(Dollars In Thousands)





Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended













June 30,









June 30,













2025









2024









2025









2024









NET CHARGE-OFFS





$





2,315

















$





39,644

















$





7,241

















$





41,897





















































AVERAGE BALANCES:





































Total Assets





$





18,508,785

















$





18,332,159

















$





18,425,723

















$





18,381,340

















Total Loans









13,211,729





















12,620,530





















13,077,288





















12,548,798

















Total Earning Assets









17,158,984





















17,013,984





















17,060,278





















17,068,917

















Total Deposits









14,632,113





















14,895,867





















14,526,314





















14,888,536

















Total Stockholders' Equity









2,340,010





















2,203,361





















2,340,440





















2,222,750





















































FINANCIAL RATIOS:





































Return on Average Assets









1.23









%













0.87









%













1.22









%













0.96









%









Return on Average Stockholders' Equity









9.63





















7.16





















9.51





















7.82

















Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity









14.49





















11.29





















14.30





















12.26

















Average Earning Assets to Average Assets









92.71





















92.81





















92.59





















92.86

















Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans









1.47





















1.50





















1.47





















1.50

















Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)









0.07





















1.26





















0.11





















0.67

















Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets









12.64





















12.02





















12.70





















12.09

















Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets









5.50





















5.69





















5.45





















5.67

















Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets









2.25





















2.53





















2.22





















2.54

















Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets









3.25





















3.16





















3.23





















3.13

















Efficiency Ratio









53.99





















53.84





















54.26





















56.47



































































ASSET QUALITY















































(Dollars In Thousands)





June 30,









March 31,









December 31,









September 30,









June 30,













2025









2025









2024









2024









2024









Nonaccrual Loans





$





67,358

















$





81,922

















$





73,773

















$





59,088

















$





61,906

















Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions









177





















4,966





















4,948





















5,247





















4,824

















Nonperforming Assets (NPA)









67,535





















86,888





















78,721





















64,335





















66,730

















90+ Days Delinquent









4,443





















4,280





















5,902





















14,105





















1,686

















NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent





$





71,978

















$





91,168

















$





84,623

















$





78,440

















$





68,416





























































Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans





$





195,316

















$





192,031

















$





192,757

















$





187,828

















$





189,537

















Quarterly Net Charge-offs









2,315





















4,926





















771





















6,709





















39,644

















NPAs / Actual Assets %









0.36









%













0.47









%













0.43









%













0.35









%













0.36









%









NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets %









0.39









%













0.49









%













0.46









%













0.43









%













0.37









%









NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO %









0.51









%













0.67









%













0.61









%













0.51









%













0.53









%









Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%)









1.47









%













1.47









%













1.50









%













1.48









%













1.50









%









Quarterly Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)









0.07









%













0.15









%













0.02









%













0.21









%













1.26









%























CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















































(Dollars In Thousands)





June 30,









March 31,









December 31,









September 30,









June 30,

















2025

















2025

















2024

















2024

















2024















ASSETS















































Cash and due from banks





$





81,567













$





86,113













$





87,616













$





84,719













$





105,372













Interest-bearing deposits









223,343

















331,534

















298,891

















359,126

















168,528













Investment securities available for sale









1,358,130

















1,378,489

















1,386,475

















1,553,496

















1,618,893













Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses









2,022,826

















2,048,632

















2,074,220

















2,108,649

















2,134,195













Loans held for sale









28,783

















23,004

















18,663

















40,652

















32,292













Loans









13,296,759

















13,004,905

















12,854,359

















12,646,808

















12,639,650













Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans









(195,316





)













(192,031





)













(192,757





)













(187,828





)













(189,537





)









Net loans









13,101,443

















12,812,874

















12,661,602

















12,458,980

















12,450,113













Premises and equipment









122,808

















128,749

















129,743

















129,582

















133,245













Federal Home Loan Bank stock









47,290

















45,006

















41,690

















41,716

















41,738













Interest receivable









93,258

















88,352

















91,829

















92,055

















97,546













Goodwill









712,002

















712,002

















712,002

















712,002

















712,002













Other intangibles









16,797

















18,302

















19,828

















21,599

















23,371













Cash surrender value of life insurance









305,695

















304,918

















304,906

















304,613

















306,379













Other real estate owned









177

















4,966

















4,948

















5,247

















4,824













Tax asset, deferred and receivable









97,749

















87,665

















92,387

















86,732

















107,080













Other assets









380,909

















369,181

















387,169

















348,384

















367,845















TOTAL ASSETS







$





18,592,777













$





18,439,787













$





18,311,969













$





18,347,552













$





18,303,423















LIABILITIES















































Deposits:













































Noninterest-bearing





$





2,197,416













$





2,185,057













$





2,325,579













$





2,334,197













$





2,303,313













Interest-bearing









12,600,162

















12,276,921

















12,196,047

















12,030,903

















12,265,757















Total Deposits











14,797,578

















14,461,978

















14,521,626

















14,365,100

















14,569,070













Borrowings:













































Federal funds purchased









85,000

















185,000

















99,226

















30,000

















147,229













Securities sold under repurchase agreements









114,758

















122,947

















142,876

















124,894

















100,451













Federal Home Loan Bank advances









898,702

















972,478

















822,554

















832,629

















832,703













Subordinated debentures and other borrowings









62,617

















62,619

















93,529

















93,562

















93,589















Total Borrowings











1,161,077

















1,343,044

















1,158,185

















1,081,085

















1,173,972













Deposits and other liabilities held for sale









—

















—

















—

















288,476

















—













Interest payable









16,174

















13,304

















16,102

















18,089

















18,554













Other liabilities









269,996

















289,247

















311,073

















292,429

















329,302















Total Liabilities











16,244,825

















16,107,573

















16,006,986

















16,045,179

















16,090,898















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















































Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:













































Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares













































Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares









125

















125

















125

















125

















125













Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:













































Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares













































Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares









25,000

















25,000

















25,000

















25,000

















25,000













Common Stock, $.125 stated value:













































Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares













































Issued and outstanding









7,159

















7,226

















7,247

















7,265

















7,256













Additional paid-in capital









1,163,170

















1,183,263

















1,188,768

















1,192,683

















1,191,193













Retained earnings









1,342,473

















1,306,911

















1,272,528

















1,229,125

















1,200,930













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(189,975





)













(190,311





)













(188,685





)













(151,825





)













(211,979





)











Total Stockholders' Equity











2,347,952

















2,332,214

















2,304,983

















2,302,373

















2,212,525















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







$





18,592,777













$





18,439,787













$





18,311,969













$





18,347,552













$





18,303,423







































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME















































(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)





June 30,









March 31,









December 31,









September 30,









June 30,













2025









2025









2024









2024









2024











INTEREST INCOME















































Loans:













































Taxable





$





195,173

















$





187,728

















$





197,536

















$





206,680

















$





201,413

















Tax-exempt









10,805





















10,532





















9,020





















8,622





















8,430

















Investment securities:













































Taxable









8,266





















8,372





















9,024





















9,263





















9,051

















Tax-exempt









12,516





















12,517





















12,754





















13,509





















13,613

















Deposits with financial institutions









1,892





















2,372





















5,350





















2,154





















2,995

















Federal Home Loan Bank stock









1,083





















997





















958





















855





















879



















Total Interest Income











229,735





















222,518





















234,642





















241,083





















236,381



















INTEREST EXPENSE















































Deposits









84,241





















80,547





















89,835





















98,856





















99,151

















Federal funds purchased









965





















812





















26





















329





















126

















Securities sold under repurchase agreements









663





















742





















680





















700





















645

















Federal Home Loan Bank advances









9,714





















9,364





















8,171





















8,544





















6,398

















Subordinated debentures and other borrowings









1,138





















783





















1,560





















1,544





















1,490



















Total Interest Expense











96,721





















92,248





















100,272





















109,973





















107,810



















NET INTEREST INCOME











133,014





















130,270





















134,370





















131,110





















128,571

















Provision for credit losses









5,600





















4,200





















4,200





















5,000





















24,500



















NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES











127,414





















126,070





















130,170





















126,110





















104,071



















NONINTEREST INCOME















































Service charges on deposit accounts









8,566





















8,072





















8,124





















8,361





















8,214

















Fiduciary and wealth management fees









8,831





















8,644





















8,665





















8,525





















8,825

















Card payment fees









4,932





















4,526





















4,957





















5,121





















4,739

















Net gains and fees on sales of loans









5,849





















5,022





















5,681





















6,764





















5,141

















Derivative hedge fees









831





















404





















1,594





















736





















489

















Other customer fees









401





















415





















316





















344





















460

















Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance









1,913





















2,179





















2,188





















2,755





















1,929

















Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities









(1





)

















(7





)

















(11,592





)

















(9,114





)

















(49





)













Gain on branch sale









—





















—





















19,983





















—





















—

















Other income (loss)









(19





)

















793





















2,826





















1,374





















1,586



















Total Noninterest Income











31,303





















30,048





















42,742





















24,866





















31,334



















NONINTEREST EXPENSES















































Salaries and employee benefits









54,527





















54,982





















55,437





















55,223





















52,214

















Net occupancy









6,845





















7,216





















7,335





















6,994





















6,746

















Equipment









6,927





















7,008





















7,028





















6,949





















6,599

















Marketing









1,997





















1,353





















2,582





















1,836





















1,773

















Outside data processing fees









7,107





















5,929





















6,029





















7,150





















7,072

















Printing and office supplies









272





















347





















377





















378





















354

















Intangible asset amortization









1,505





















1,526





















1,771





















1,772





















1,771

















FDIC assessments









3,552





















3,648





















3,744





















3,720





















3,278

















Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses









29





















600





















227





















942





















373

















Professional and other outside services









3,741





















3,261





















3,777





















3,035





















3,822

















Other expenses









7,096





















7,032





















7,982





















6,630





















7,411



















Total Noninterest Expenses











93,598





















92,902





















96,289





















94,629





















91,413



















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX











65,119





















63,216





















76,623





















56,347





















43,992

















Income tax expense









8,287





















7,877





















12,274





















7,160





















4,067



















NET INCOME











56,832





















55,339





















64,349





















49,187





















39,925

















Preferred stock dividends









469





















469





















469





















468





















469



















NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS







$





56,363

















$





54,870

















$





63,880

















$





48,719

















$





39,456











































































































PER SHARE DATA:















































Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders





$





0.98

















$





0.95

















$





1.10

















$





0.84

















$





0.68

















Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders





$





0.98

















$





0.94

















$





1.10

















$





0.84

















$





0.68

















Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders





$





0.36

















$





0.35

















$





0.35

















$





0.35

















$





0.35

















Tangible Common Book Value Per Share





$





27.90

















$





27.34

















$





26.78

















$





26.64

















$





25.10

















Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)









57,773





















58,242





















58,247





















58,289





















58,328



















FINANCIAL RATIOS:















































Return on Average Assets









1.23









%













1.21









%













1.39









%













1.07









%













0.87









%









Return on Average Stockholders' Equity









9.63





















9.38





















11.05





















8.66





















7.16

















Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity









14.49





















14.12





















16.75





















13.39





















11.29

















Average Earning Assets to Average Assets









92.71





















92.47





















92.48





















92.54





















92.81

















Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans









1.47





















1.47





















1.50





















1.48





















1.50

















Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)









0.07





















0.15





















0.02





















0.21





















1.26

















Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets









12.64





















12.76





















12.51





















12.26





















12.02

















Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets









5.50





















5.39





















5.63





















5.82





















5.69

















Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets









2.25





















2.17





















2.35





















2.59





















2.53

















Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets









3.25





















3.22





















3.28





















3.23





















3.16

















Efficiency Ratio









53.99





















54.54





















48.48





















53.76





















53.84































LOANS















































(Dollars In Thousands)





June 30,









March 31,









December 31,









September 30,









June 30,

















2025

















2025

















2024

















2024

















2024













Commercial and industrial loans





$





4,440,924













$





4,306,597













$





4,114,292













$





4,041,217













$





3,949,817













Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers









265,172

















243,864

















256,312

















238,743

















239,926













Real estate loans:













































Construction









836,033

















793,175

















792,144

















814,704

















823,267













Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied









2,171,092

















2,177,869

















2,274,016

















2,251,351

















2,323,533













Commercial real estate, owner occupied









1,226,797

















1,214,739

















1,157,944

















1,152,751

















1,174,195













Residential









2,397,094

















2,389,852

















2,374,729

















2,366,943

















2,370,905













Home equity









673,961

















650,499

















659,811

















641,188

















631,104













Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures









141,045

















140,954

















166,028

















158,480

















162,089













Public finance and other commercial loans









1,144,641

















1,087,356

















1,059,083

















981,431

















964,814













Loans









13,296,759

















13,004,905

















12,854,359

















12,646,808

















12,639,650













Allowance for credit losses - loans









(195,316





)













(192,031





)













(192,757





)













(187,828





)













(189,537





)











NET LOANS







$





13,101,443













$





12,812,874













$





12,661,602













$





12,458,980













$





12,450,113







































































































DEPOSITS















































(Dollars In Thousands)





June 30,









March 31,









December 31,









September 30,









June 30,

















2025

















2025

















2024

















2024

















2024













Demand deposits





$





7,798,695













$





7,786,554













$





7,980,061













$





7,678,510













$





7,757,679













Savings deposits









4,984,659

















4,791,874

















4,522,758

















4,302,236

















4,339,161













Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or less









617,857

















625,203

















692,068

















802,949

















889,949













Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more









891,139

















896,143

















1,043,068

















1,277,833

















1,415,131













Brokered certificates of deposits



1











505,228

















362,204

















283,671

















303,572

















167,150















TOTAL DEPOSITS







$





14,797,578













$





14,461,978













$





14,521,626













$





14,365,100













$





14,569,070



























































1 -



Total brokered deposits of $1.2 billion, which includes brokered CD's of $505.2 million at June 30, 2025.



































































CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS











(Dollars In Thousands)

























































Three Months Ended













June 30, 2025









June 30, 2024













Average





Balance









Interest





Income /





Expense









Average





Rate









Average





Balance









Interest





Income /





Expense









Average





Rate











ASSETS























































Interest-bearing deposits





$





252,613













$





1,892













3.00









%









$





322,647













$





2,995













3.71









%









Federal Home Loan Bank stock









46,598

















1,083













9.30





















41,749

















879













8.42

















Investment Securities:



(1)























































Taxable









1,605,718

















8,266













2.06





















1,788,749

















9,051













2.02

















Tax-exempt



(2)











2,042,326

















15,843













3.10





















2,240,309

















17,232













3.08

















Total Investment Securities









3,648,044

















24,109













2.64





















4,029,058

















26,283













2.61

















Loans held for sale









25,411

















389













6.12





















28,585

















431













6.03

















Loans:



(3)























































Commercial









9,006,650

















154,108













6.84





















8,691,746

















160,848













7.40

















Real estate mortgage









2,200,521

















25,062













4.56





















2,150,591

















23,799













4.43

















HELOC and installment









834,901

















15,614













7.48





















823,417

















16,335













7.94

















Tax-exempt



(2)











1,144,246

















13,677













4.78





















926,191

















10,670













4.61

















Total Loans









13,211,729

















208,850













6.32





















12,620,530

















212,083













6.72

















Total Earning Assets









17,158,984

















235,934













5.50









%













17,013,984

















242,240













5.69









%









Total Non-Earning Assets









1,349,801

































1,318,175































TOTAL ASSETS







$





18,508,785





























$





18,332,159































LIABILITIES























































Interest-Bearing Deposits:





















































Interest-bearing deposits





$





5,545,158













$





35,303













2.55









%









$





5,586,549













$





40,994













2.94









%









Money market deposits









3,613,952

















28,714













3.18





















3,036,398

















27,230













3.59

















Savings deposits









1,282,951

















2,513













0.78





















1,508,734

















3,476













0.92

















Certificates and other time deposits









2,003,682

















17,711













3.54





















2,414,967

















27,451













4.55

















Total Interest-Bearing Deposits









12,445,743

















84,241













2.71





















12,546,648

















99,151













3.16

















Borrowings









1,250,519

















12,480













3.99





















885,919

















8,659













3.91

















Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities









13,696,262

















96,721













2.82





















13,432,567

















107,810













3.21

















Noninterest-bearing deposits









2,186,370

































2,349,219





























Other liabilities









286,143

































347,012





























Total Liabilities









16,168,775

































16,128,798































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











2,340,010

































2,203,361































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







$





18,508,785





























$





18,332,159































Net Interest Income (FTE)















$





139,213





























$





134,430























Net Interest Spread (FTE)







(4)

























2.68









%

























2.48









%































































Net Interest Margin (FTE):























































Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets





















5.50









%

























5.69









%









Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets





















2.25









%

























2.53









%











Net Interest Margin (FTE)







(5)

























3.25









%

























3.16









%































































(1)



Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.











(2)



Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2025 and 2024. These totals equal $6,199 and $5,859 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.











(3)



Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.











(4)



Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.











(5)



Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.





















