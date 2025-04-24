Stocks
First Merchants Corporation Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Results with Increased Net Income and Loan Growth

April 24, 2025 — 08:15 am EDT

First Merchants Corporation reports strong Q1 2025 earnings, with increased loan growth and stable capital ratios despite declining deposits.

Quiver AI Summary

First Merchants Corporation reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with net income available to common stockholders reaching $54.9 million, or $0.94 per share, an increase from $50.1 million, or $0.85 per share, in the same period last year. Total loans grew by $154.9 million on a linked quarter basis, marking a 4.8% annualized increase, while total deposits declined by $59.6 million, primarily due to the sale of five Illinois branches. The company maintained a robust capital position, with a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.50%. Net interest income totaled $130.3 million, representing a slight decrease compared to the previous quarter but an increase from the first quarter of 2024. Noninterest income saw fluctuations, and the efficiency ratio improved to 54.54%. CEO Mark Hardwick emphasized a focus on organic loan growth and expense management amidst market volatility.

Potential Positives

  • Net income available to common stockholders increased to $54.9 million, representing a 9.6% growth compared to $50.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, indicating improved profitability.
  • Diluted earnings per share rose to $0.94, up from $0.85 in the same quarter last year, demonstrating stronger earnings performance.
  • Total loans grew by $154.9 million, or 4.8% annualized, on a linked quarter basis, highlighting healthy loan growth.
  • The company maintains a robust capital position with a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.50%, indicating financial stability and strength.

Potential Negatives

  • Total deposits decreased significantly by $422.6 million, or 2.8%, over the past twelve months, indicating potential issues in customer retention or market competitiveness.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets increased to 0.47%, from 0.43% in the prior quarter, suggesting deteriorating asset quality.
  • Noninterest income declined sharply by $12.7 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to declines in customer-related fees and losses on sales of securities, highlighting potential revenue generation challenges.

FAQ

What were the net income figures for First Merchants in Q1 2025?

The net income available to common stockholders was $54.9 million in Q1 2025.

How did diluted earnings per share change in Q1 2025?

The diluted earnings per common share increased to $0.94 from $0.85 in Q1 2024.

What was the total loans growth reported for First Merchants?

Total loans grew by $154.9 million, or 4.8%, on a linked quarter basis.

What was the efficiency ratio for First Merchants in Q1 2025?

The efficiency ratio for the quarter was 54.54%.

When is theearnings conference callfor First Merchants?

Theearnings conference callwill take place on April 24, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release



MUNCIE, Ind., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME)




First Quarter 2025 Highlights:





  • Net income available to common stockholders was $54.9 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $0.94 compared to adjusted net income and diluted earnings per common share



    1



    of $50.1 million and $0.85 in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income and diluted earnings per common share



    1



    in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $58.1 million and $1.00, respectively.




  • Robust capital position with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.50%.




  • Repurchased 246,751 shares totaling $10 million year-to-date; Redeemed $30 million of sub debt.




  • Total loans grew $154.9 million, or 4.8% annualized, on a linked quarter basis, and $547.2 million, or 4.4%, during the last twelve months.




  • Total deposits declined $59.6 million, or 1.6% annualized, on a linked quarter basis, and declined $422.6 million, or 2.8%, during the last twelve months primarily due to the sale of five Illinois branches with $267.4 million in deposits to Old Second National Bank on December 6, 2024.




  • Nonperforming assets to total assets were 47 basis points compared to 43 basis points on a linked quarter basis.




  • The efficiency ratio totaled 54.54% for the quarter.




"The first quarter was a strong start to the year with healthy loan growth and increasing profitability," said Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer of First Merchants Bank. "Our 2025 priorities continue to focus on organic loan growth funded by low-cost core deposits, margin stabilization, fee income growth, expense management and credit quality. Given the market volatility and headlines, we are closely monitoring our clients and our markets but have yet to see any signs of stress."



First Quarter Financial Results:



First Merchants Corporation (the “Corporation”) reported first quarter 2025 net income available to common stockholders of $54.9 million compared to adjusted net income available to common stockholders

1

of $50.1 million during the same period in 2024. Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $0.94 compared to the first quarter of 2024 adjusted diluted earnings per common share

1

of $0.85 per share.



Total assets equaled $18.4 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $13.0 billion. During the past twelve months, total loans grew by $547.2 million, or 4.4%. On a linked quarter basis, loans grew $154.9 million, or 4.8% annualized.



Investment securities, totaling $3.4 billion, decreased $356.5 million, or 9.4%, during the last twelve months and decreased $33.6 million, or 3.9% annualized on a linked quarter basis. The decline in the last twelve months reflected sales of available for sale securities in 2024 totaling $268.5 million.



Total deposits equaled $14.5 billion as of quarter-end and decreased by $422.6 million, or 2.8%, over the past twelve months. The decline reflected the sale of the Illinois branches during the prior quarter which included $267.4 million in deposits. Total deposits decreased $59.6 million, or 1.6% annualized on a linked quarter basis. The loan to deposit ratio increased to 90.1% at period end from 88.6% in the prior quarter.



The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans (ACL) totaled $192.0 million as of quarter-end, or 1.47% of total loans, a decrease of $0.7 million from prior quarter. Net charge-offs totaled $4.9 million and provision for loans of $4.2 million was recorded during the quarter. Reserves for unfunded commitments totaling $18.0 million remain unchanged from the previous quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.47% for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of four basis points compared to 0.43% in the prior quarter.



Net interest income totaled $130.3 million for the quarter, a decrease of $4.1 million, or 3.1%, compared to prior quarter and increased $3.2 million, or 2.5%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.22%, a decrease of six basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of 12 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024. The lower day count in the quarter caused a decline of five basis points in net interest margin from the prior quarter.



Noninterest income totaled $30.0 million for the quarter, a decrease of $12.7 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of $3.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2024. Customer-related fees declined by $2.3 million from the previous quarter due to lower derivative hedge fees, gains on sales of mortgage loans and card payment fees. Non-customer-related fees declined $10.4 million from the prior quarter primarily due to the gain on the Illinois branch sale, partially offset by realized losses on the sales of securities recorded in the prior quarter.



Noninterest expense totaled $92.9 million for the quarter, a decrease of $3.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2024 and a decrease of $4.0 million from the first quarter of 2024. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024 was due primarily to a decline in marketing expenses, and lower professional fees and employee incentives.



The Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio totaled 13.22%, common equity tier 1 capital ratio totaled 11.50%, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 8.90%. These ratios continue to demonstrate the Corporation’s strong capital position.




1

See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for reconciliation




CONFERENCE CALL



First Merchants Corporation will conduct a fourth quarterearnings conference calland web cast at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 24, 2025.



To access via phone, participants will need to register using the following link where they will be provided a phone number and access code: (

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4ae3a07cb07a47258d30e4f3dba2448b

)



To view the webcast and presentation slides, please go to (

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uqvoojku

) during the time of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available until April 24, 2026.



Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.




About First Merchants Corporation



First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).



First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page (


http://www.firstmerchants.com


).



FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.




Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements about First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity (including the ability to grow and maintain core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits), credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants’ business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Dollars In Thousands)
March 31,


2025

2024


ASSETS



Cash and due from banks
$
86,113


$
100,514

Interest-bearing deposits

331,534



410,497

Investment securities available for sale

1,378,489



1,620,213

Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

2,048,632



2,163,361

Loans held for sale

23,004



15,118

Loans

13,004,905



12,465,582

Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans

(192,031
)


(204,681
)

Net loans

12,812,874



12,260,901

Premises and equipment

128,749



132,706

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

45,006



41,758

Interest receivable

88,352



92,550

Goodwill

712,002



712,002

Other intangibles

18,302



25,142

Cash surrender value of life insurance

304,918



306,028

Other real estate owned

4,966



4,886

Tax asset, deferred and receivable

87,665



101,121

Other assets

369,181



331,006


TOTAL ASSETS
$
18,439,787


$
18,317,803


LIABILITIES



Deposits:



Noninterest-bearing
$
2,185,057


$
2,338,364

Interest-bearing

12,276,921



12,546,220


Total Deposits

14,461,978



14,884,584

Borrowings:



Federal funds purchased

185,000






Securities sold under repurchase agreements

122,947



130,264

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

972,478



612,778

Subordinated debentures and other borrowings

62,619



118,612


Total Borrowings

1,343,044



861,654

Interest payable

13,304



19,262

Other liabilities

289,247



327,500


Total Liabilities

16,107,573



16,093,000


STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:



Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares



Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares

125



125

Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:



Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares



Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares

25,000



25,000

Common Stock, $.125 stated value:



Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares



Issued and outstanding - 57,810,232 and 58,564,819 shares

7,226



7,321

Additional paid-in capital

1,183,263



1,208,447

Retained earnings

1,306,911



1,181,939

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(190,311
)


(198,029
)


Total Stockholders' Equity

2,332,214



2,224,803


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
18,439,787


$
18,317,803






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
March 31,


2025

2024


INTEREST INCOME



Loans:



Taxable
$
187,728


$
198,023

Tax-exempt

10,532



8,190

Investment securities:



Taxable

8,372



8,748

Tax-exempt

12,517



13,611

Deposits with financial institutions

2,372



6,493

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

997



835


Total Interest Income

222,518



235,900


INTEREST EXPENSE



Deposits

80,547



98,285

Federal funds purchased

812






Securities sold under repurchase agreements

742



1,032

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

9,364



6,773

Subordinated debentures and other borrowings

783



2,747


Total Interest Expense

92,248



108,837


NET INTEREST INCOME

130,270



127,063

Provision for credit losses

4,200



2,000


NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

126,070



125,063


NONINTEREST INCOME



Service charges on deposit accounts

8,072



7,907

Fiduciary and wealth management fees

8,644



8,200

Card payment fees

4,526



4,500

Net gains and fees on sales of loans

5,022



3,254

Derivative hedge fees

404



263

Other customer fees

415



427

Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance

2,179



1,592

Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities

(7
)


(2
)

Other income

793



497


Total Noninterest Income

30,048



26,638


NONINTEREST EXPENSES



Salaries and employee benefits

54,982



58,293

Net occupancy

7,216



7,312

Equipment

7,008



6,226

Marketing

1,353



1,198

Outside data processing fees

5,929



6,889

Printing and office supplies

347



353

Intangible asset amortization

1,526



1,957

FDIC assessments

3,648



4,287

Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses

600



534

Professional and other outside services

3,261



3,952

Other expenses

7,032



5,934


Total Noninterest Expenses

92,902



96,935


INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

63,216



54,766

Income tax expense

7,877



6,825


NET INCOME

55,339



47,941

Preferred stock dividends

469



469


NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
54,870


$
47,472


Per Share Data:



Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
0.95


$
0.80

Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
0.94


$
0.80

Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders
$
0.35


$
0.34

Tangible Common Book Value Per Share
$
27.34


$
25.07

Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)

58,242



59,273








































































































































































































































FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended


March 31,


2025

2024

NET CHARGE-OFFS
$
4,926


$
2,253





AVERAGE BALANCES:



Total Assets
$
18,341,738


$
18,430,521

Total Loans

12,941,353



12,477,066

Total Earning Assets

16,960,475



17,123,851

Total Deposits

14,419,338



14,881,205

Total Stockholders' Equity

2,340,874



2,242,139





FINANCIAL RATIOS:



Return on Average Assets

1.21
%


1.04
%

Return on Average Stockholders' Equity

9.38



8.47

Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity

14.12



13.21

Average Earning Assets to Average Assets

92.47



92.91

Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans

1.47



1.64

Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)

0.15



0.07

Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets

12.76



12.17

Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets

5.39



5.65

Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets

2.17



2.55

Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets

3.22



3.10

Efficiency Ratio

54.54



59.21






















































































































































































































































































































































NONPERFORMING ASSETS









(Dollars In Thousands)
March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Nonaccrual Loans
$
81,922


$
73,773


$
59,088


$
61,906


$
62,478

Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions

4,966



4,948



5,247



4,824



4,886

Nonperforming Assets (NPA)

86,888



78,721



64,335



66,730



67,364

90+ Days Delinquent

4,280



5,902



14,105



1,686



2,838

NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent
$
91,168


$
84,623


$
78,440


$
68,416


$
70,202











Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans
$
192,031


$
192,757


$
187,828


$
189,537


$
204,681

Quarterly Net Charge-offs

4,926



771



6,709



39,644



2,253

NPAs / Actual Assets %

0.47
%


0.43
%


0.35
%


0.36
%


0.37
%

NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets %

0.49
%


0.46
%


0.43
%


0.37
%


0.38
%

NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO %

0.67
%


0.61
%


0.51
%


0.53
%


0.54
%

Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%)

1.47
%


1.50
%


1.48
%


1.50
%


1.64
%

Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)

0.15
%


0.02
%


0.21
%


1.26
%


0.07
%






















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Dollars In Thousands)
March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2025

2024

2024

2024

2024


ASSETS









Cash and due from banks
$
86,113


$
87,616


$
84,719


$
105,372


$
100,514

Interest-bearing deposits

331,534



298,891



359,126



168,528



410,497

Investment securities available for sale

1,378,489



1,386,475



1,553,496



1,618,893



1,620,213

Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

2,048,632



2,074,220



2,108,649



2,134,195



2,163,361

Loans held for sale

23,004



18,663



40,652



32,292



15,118

Loans

13,004,905



12,854,359



12,646,808



12,639,650



12,465,582

Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans

(192,031
)


(192,757
)


(187,828
)


(189,537
)


(204,681
)

Net loans

12,812,874



12,661,602



12,458,980



12,450,113



12,260,901

Premises and equipment

128,749



129,743



129,582



133,245



132,706

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

45,006



41,690



41,716



41,738



41,758

Interest receivable

88,352



91,829



92,055



97,546



92,550

Goodwill

712,002



712,002



712,002



712,002



712,002

Other intangibles

18,302



19,828



21,599



23,371



25,142

Cash surrender value of life insurance

304,918



304,906



304,613



306,379



306,028

Other real estate owned

4,966



4,948



5,247



4,824



4,886

Tax asset, deferred and receivable

87,665



92,387



86,732



107,080



101,121

Other assets

369,181



387,169



348,384



367,845



331,006


TOTAL ASSETS
$
18,439,787


$
18,311,969


$
18,347,552


$
18,303,423


$
18,317,803


LIABILITIES









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing
$
2,185,057


$
2,325,579


$
2,334,197


$
2,303,313


$
2,338,364

Interest-bearing

12,276,921



12,196,047



12,030,903



12,265,757



12,546,220


Total Deposits

14,461,978



14,521,626



14,365,100



14,569,070



14,884,584

Borrowings:









Federal funds purchased

185,000



99,226



30,000



147,229






Securities sold under repurchase agreements

122,947



142,876



124,894



100,451



130,264

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

972,478



822,554



832,629



832,703



612,778

Subordinated debentures and other borrowings

62,619



93,529



93,562



93,589



118,612


Total Borrowings

1,343,044



1,158,185



1,081,085



1,173,972



861,654

Deposits and other liabilities held for sale











288,476











Interest payable

13,304



16,102



18,089



18,554



19,262

Other liabilities

289,247



311,073



292,429



329,302



327,500


Total Liabilities

16,107,573



16,006,986



16,045,179



16,090,898



16,093,000


STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:









Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares









Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares

125



125



125



125



125

Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:









Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares









Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares

25,000



25,000



25,000



25,000



25,000

Common Stock, $.125 stated value:









Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares









Issued and outstanding

7,226



7,247



7,265



7,256



7,321

Additional paid-in capital

1,183,263



1,188,768



1,192,683



1,191,193



1,208,447

Retained earnings

1,306,911



1,272,528



1,229,125



1,200,930



1,181,939

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(190,311
)


(188,685
)


(151,825
)


(211,979
)


(198,029
)


Total Stockholders' Equity

2,332,214



2,304,983



2,302,373



2,212,525



2,224,803


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
18,439,787


$
18,311,969


$
18,347,552


$
18,303,423


$
18,317,803






























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2025

2024

2024

2024

2024


INTEREST INCOME









Loans:









Taxable
$
187,728


$
197,536


$
206,680


$
201,413


$
198,023

Tax-exempt

10,532



9,020



8,622



8,430



8,190

Investment securities:









Taxable

8,372



9,024



9,263



9,051



8,748

Tax-exempt

12,517



12,754



13,509



13,613



13,611

Deposits with financial institutions

2,372



5,350



2,154



2,995



6,493

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

997



958



855



879



835


Total Interest Income

222,518



234,642



241,083



236,381



235,900


INTEREST EXPENSE









Deposits

80,547



89,835



98,856



99,151



98,285

Federal funds purchased

812



26



329



126






Securities sold under repurchase agreements

742



680



700



645



1,032

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

9,364



8,171



8,544



6,398



6,773

Subordinated debentures and other borrowings

783



1,560



1,544



1,490



2,747


Total Interest Expense

92,248



100,272



109,973



107,810



108,837


NET INTEREST INCOME

130,270



134,370



131,110



128,571



127,063

Provision for credit losses

4,200



4,200



5,000



24,500



2,000


NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

126,070



130,170



126,110



104,071



125,063


NONINTEREST INCOME









Service charges on deposit accounts

8,072



8,124



8,361



8,214



7,907

Fiduciary and wealth management fees

8,644



8,665



8,525



8,825



8,200

Card payment fees

4,526



4,957



5,121



4,739



4,500

Net gains and fees on sales of loans

5,022



5,681



6,764



5,141



3,254

Derivative hedge fees

404



1,594



736



489



263

Other customer fees

415



316



344



460



427

Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance

2,179



2,188



2,755



1,929



1,592

Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities

(7
)


(11,592
)


(9,114
)


(49
)


(2
)

Gain on branch sale






19,983
















Other income

793



2,826



1,374



1,586



497


Total Noninterest Income

30,048



42,742



24,866



31,334



26,638


NONINTEREST EXPENSES









Salaries and employee benefits

54,982



55,437



55,223



52,214



58,293

Net occupancy

7,216



7,335



6,994



6,746



7,312

Equipment

7,008



7,028



6,949



6,599



6,226

Marketing

1,353



2,582



1,836



1,773



1,198

Outside data processing fees

5,929



6,029



7,150



7,072



6,889

Printing and office supplies

347



377



378



354



353

Intangible asset amortization

1,526



1,771



1,772



1,771



1,957

FDIC assessments

3,648



3,744



3,720



3,278



4,287

Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses

600



227



942



373



534

Professional and other outside services

3,261



3,777



3,035



3,822



3,952

Other expenses

7,032



7,982



6,630



7,411



5,934


Total Noninterest Expenses

92,902



96,289



94,629



91,413



96,935


INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

63,216



76,623



56,347



43,992



54,766

Income tax expense

7,877



12,274



7,160



4,067



6,825


NET INCOME

55,339



64,349



49,187



39,925



47,941

Preferred stock dividends

469



469



468



469



469


NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
54,870


$
63,880


$
48,719


$
39,456


$
47,472


Per Share Data:









Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
0.95


$
1.10


$
0.84


$
0.68


$
0.80

Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
0.94


$
1.10


$
0.84


$
0.68


$
0.80

Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders
$
0.35


$
0.35


$
0.35


$
0.35


$
0.34

Tangible Common Book Value Per Share
$
27.34


$
26.78


$
26.64


$
25.10


$
25.07

Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)

58,242



58,247



58,289



58,328



59,273


FINANCIAL RATIOS:









Return on Average Assets

1.21
%


1.39
%


1.07
%


0.87
%


1.04
%

Return on Average Stockholders' Equity

9.38



11.05



8.66



7.16



8.47

Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity

14.12



16.75



13.39



11.29



13.21

Average Earning Assets to Average Assets

92.47



92.48



92.54



92.81



92.91

Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans

1.47



1.50



1.48



1.50



1.64

Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)

0.15



0.02



0.21



1.26



0.07

Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets

12.76



12.51



12.26



12.02



12.17

Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets

5.39



5.63



5.82



5.69



5.65

Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets

2.17



2.35



2.59



2.53



2.55

Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets

3.22



3.28



3.23



3.16



3.10

Efficiency Ratio

54.54



48.48



53.76



53.84



59.21






















































































































































































































































































































































LOANS









(Dollars In Thousands)
March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Commercial and industrial loans
$
4,306,597


$
4,114,292


$
4,041,217


$
3,949,817


$
3,722,365

Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers

243,864



256,312



238,743



239,926



234,431

Real estate loans:









Construction

793,175



792,144



814,704



823,267



941,726

Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied

2,177,869



2,274,016



2,251,351



2,323,533



2,368,360

Commercial real estate, owner occupied

1,214,739



1,157,944



1,152,751



1,174,195



1,137,894

Residential

2,389,852



2,374,729



2,366,943



2,370,905



2,316,490

Home equity

650,499



659,811



641,188



631,104



618,258

Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures

140,954



166,028



158,480



162,089



161,459

Public finance and other commercial loans

1,087,356



1,059,083



981,431



964,814



964,599

Loans

13,004,905



12,854,359



12,646,808



12,639,650



12,465,582

Allowance for credit losses - loans

(192,031
)


(192,757
)


(187,828
)


(189,537
)


(204,681
)


NET LOANS
$
12,812,874


$
12,661,602


$
12,458,980


$
12,450,113


$
12,260,901
























































































































































DEPOSITS









(Dollars In Thousands)
March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Demand deposits
$
7,786,554

$
7,980,061

$
7,678,510

$
7,757,679

$
7,771,976

Savings deposits

4,791,874


4,522,758


4,302,236


4,339,161


4,679,593

Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more

896,143


1,043,068


1,277,833


1,415,131


1,451,443

Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or less

625,203


692,068


802,949


889,949


901,280

Brokered certificates of deposits

1

362,204


283,671


303,572


167,150


80,292


TOTAL DEPOSITS
$
14,461,978

$
14,521,626

$
14,365,100

$
14,569,070

$
14,884,584



1 -

Total brokered deposits of $1.1 billion, which includes brokered CD's of $362.2 million at March 31, 2025.




































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS






(Dollars in Thousands)












For the Three Months Ended


March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024


Average


Balance

Interest


Income /


Expense

Average


Rate

Average


Balance

Interest


Income /


Expense

Average


Rate


ASSETS











Interest-bearing deposits
$
294,016

$
2,372

3.23
%

$
575,699

$
6,493

4.51
%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

43,980


997

9.07



41,764


835

8.00

Investment Securities:

(1)











Taxable

1,634,452


8,372

2.05



1,783,057


8,748

1.96

Tax-exempt

(2)

2,046,674


15,844

3.10



2,246,265


17,229

3.07

Total Investment Securities

3,681,126


24,216

2.63



4,029,322


25,977

2.58

Loans held for sale

20,965


319

6.09



21,782


328

6.02

Loans:

(3)











Commercial

8,770,282


147,772

6.74



8,598,110


159,209

7.41

Real estate mortgage

2,191,384


24,446

4.46



2,130,947


22,357

4.20

HELOC and installment

828,874


15,191

7.33



821,815


16,129

7.85

Tax-exempt

(2)

1,129,848


13,332

4.72



904,412


10,367

4.59

Total Loans

12,941,353


201,060

6.21



12,477,066


208,390

6.68

Total Earning Assets

16,960,475


228,645

5.39
%


17,123,851


241,695

5.65
%

Total Non-Earning Assets

1,381,263






1,306,670





TOTAL ASSETS
$
18,341,738





$
18,430,521





LIABILITIES











Interest-Bearing Deposits:











Interest-bearing deposits
$
5,522,434

$
34,606

2.51
%

$
5,419,821

$
39,491

2.91
%

Money market deposits

3,437,998


25,952

3.02



3,045,478


27,383

3.60

Savings deposits

1,299,405


2,445

0.75



1,559,877


3,801

0.97

Certificates and other time deposits

1,947,854


17,544

3.60



2,427,859


27,610

4.55

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

12,207,691


80,547

2.64



12,453,035


98,285

3.16

Borrowings

1,262,926


11,701

3.71



1,011,812


10,552

4.17

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

13,470,617


92,248

2.74



13,464,847


108,837

3.23

Noninterest-bearing deposits

2,211,647






2,428,170




Other liabilities

318,600






295,365




Total Liabilities

16,000,864






16,188,382





STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

2,340,874






2,242,139





TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
18,341,738


92,248



$
18,430,521


108,837



Net Interest Income (FTE)


$
136,397





$
132,858



Net Interest Spread (FTE)



(4)




2.65
%





2.42
%














Net Interest Margin (FTE):











Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets




5.39
%





5.65
%

Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets




2.17
%





2.55
%


Net Interest Margin (FTE)



(5)




3.22
%





3.10
%














(1)

Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.


(2)

Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2024 and 2023. These totals equal $6,127 and $5,795 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.


(3)

Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.


(4)

Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.


(5)

Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.


































































































































































































































































































































































































ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - NON-GAAP

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
Three Months Ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2025

2024

2024

2024

2024


Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - GAAP

$

54,870



$

63,880



$

48,719



$

39,456



$

47,472

Adjustments:









Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities

7



11,592



9,114



49



2

Gain on branch sale






(19,983
)















Non-core expenses

1,2






762













3,481

Tax on adjustments

(2
)


1,851



(2,220
)


(12
)


(848
)

Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - Non-GAAP
$
54,875


$
58,102


$
55,613


$
39,493


$
50,107











Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)

58,242



58,247



58,289



58,328



59,273












Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - GAAP

$

0.94



$

1.10



$

0.84



$

0.68



$

0.80

Adjustments:









Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities






0.20



0.15











Gain on branch sale






(0.34
)















Non-core expenses

1,2






0.01













0.06

Tax on adjustments






0.03



(0.04
)







(0.01
)


Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - Non-GAAP

$

0.94



$

1.00



$

0.95



$

0.68



$

0.85



1

- Non-core expenses in 4Q24 included $0.8 million of costs directly related to the branch sale.


2

- Non-core expenses in 1Q24 included $2.4 million from duplicative online banking conversion costs and $1.1 million from the FDIC special assessment.






































































































































































































NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), ADJUSTED

(Dollars in Thousands)


Three Months Ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2025

2024

2024

2024

2024


Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$

130,270



$

134,370



$

131,110



$

128,571



$

127,063

Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Adjustment

6,127



5,788



5,883



5,859



5,795


Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$

136,397



$

140,158



$

136,993



$

134,430



$

132,858











Average Earning Assets (GAAP)
$
16,960,475


$
17,089,198


$
16,990,358


$
17,013,984


$
17,123,851


Net Interest Margin (GAAP)


3.07

%



3.15

%



3.09

%



3.02

%



2.97

%


Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)


3.22

%



3.28

%



3.23

%



3.16

%



3.10

%















































































































































































































































RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY - NON-GAAP

(Dollars In Thousands)
Three Months Ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2025

2024

2024

2024

2024


Total Average Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)

$

2,340,874



$

2,312,270



$

2,251,547



$

2,203,361



$

2,242,139

Less: Average Preferred Stock

(25,125
)


(25,125
)


(25,125
)


(25,125
)


(25,125
)

Less: Average Intangible Assets, Net of Tax

(726,917
)


(728,218
)


(729,581
)


(730,980
)


(732,432
)

Average Tangible Common Equity, Net of Tax (Non-GAAP)
$
1,588,832


$
1,558,927


$
1,496,841


$
1,447,256


$
1,484,582












Net Income Available to Common Stockholders (GAAP)

$

54,870



$

63,880



$

48,719



$

39,456



$

47,472

Plus: Intangible Asset Amortization, Net of Tax

1,206



1,399



1,399



1,399



1,546

Tangible Net Income (Non-GAAP)
$
56,076


$
65,279


$
50,118


$
40,855


$
49,018












Return on Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP)


14.12

%



16.75

%



13.39

%



11.29

%



13.21

%











































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































EFFICIENCY RATIO - NON-GAAP









(Dollars In Thousands)
Three Months Ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2025

2024

2024

2024

2024


Non Interest Expense (GAAP)

$

92,902



$

96,289



$

94,629



$

91,413



$

96,935

Less: Intangible Asset Amortization

(1,526
)


(1,771
)


(1,772
)


(1,771
)


(1,957
)

Less: OREO and Foreclosure Expenses

(600
)


(227
)


(942
)


(373
)


(534
)

Adjusted Non Interest Expense (Non-GAAP)
$
90,776


$
94,291


$
91,915


$
89,269


$
94,444












Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$

130,270



$

134,370



$

131,110



$

128,571



$

127,063

Plus: Fully Taxable Equivalent Adjustment

6,127



5,788



5,883



5,859



5,795

Net Interest Income on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP)
$
136,397


$
140,158


$
136,993


$
134,430


$
132,858












Non Interest Income (GAAP)

$

30,048



$

42,742



$

24,866



$

31,334



$

26,638

Less: Investment Securities (Gains) Losses

7



11,592



9,114



49



2

Adjusted Non Interest Income (Non-GAAP)
$
30,055


$
54,334


$
33,980


$
31,383


$
26,640

Adjusted Revenue (Non-GAAP)
$
166,452


$
194,492


$
170,973


$
165,813


$
159,498


Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)


54.54

%



48.48

%



53.76

%



53.84

%



59.21

%











Adjusted Non Interest Expense (Non-GAAP)
$
90,776


$
94,291


$
91,915


$
89,269


$
94,444

Less: Non-core Expenses

1,2






(762
)












(3,481
)

Adjusted Non Interest Expense Excluding Non-core Expenses (Non-GAAP)
$
90,776


$
93,529


$
91,915


$
89,269


$
90,963











Adjusted Revenue (Non-GAAP)
$
166,452


$
194,492


$
170,973


$
165,813


$
159,498

Less: Gain on Branch Sale






(19,983
)















Adjusted Revenue Excluding Gain on Branch Sale (Non-GAAP)
$
166,452


$
174,509


$
170,973


$
165,813


$
159,498


Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)


54.54

%



53.60

%



53.76

%



53.84

%



57.03

%


1

- Non-core expenses in 4Q24 included $0.8 million of costs directly related to the branch sale.


2

- Non-core expenses in 1Q24 included $2.4 million from duplicative online banking conversion costs and $1.1 million from the FDIC special assessment.



For more information, contact:


Nicole M. Weaver, Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration


765-521-7619



http://www.firstmerchants.com



SOURCE: First Merchants Corporation, Muncie, Indiana






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

