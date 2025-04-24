First Merchants Corporation Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Results with Increased Net Income and Loan Growth

First Merchants Corporation reports strong Q1 2025 earnings, with increased loan growth and stable capital ratios despite declining deposits.
Quiver AI Summary
First Merchants Corporation reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with net income available to common stockholders reaching $54.9 million, or $0.94 per share, an increase from $50.1 million, or $0.85 per share, in the same period last year. Total loans grew by $154.9 million on a linked quarter basis, marking a 4.8% annualized increase, while total deposits declined by $59.6 million, primarily due to the sale of five Illinois branches. The company maintained a robust capital position, with a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.50%. Net interest income totaled $130.3 million, representing a slight decrease compared to the previous quarter but an increase from the first quarter of 2024. Noninterest income saw fluctuations, and the efficiency ratio improved to 54.54%. CEO Mark Hardwick emphasized a focus on organic loan growth and expense management amidst market volatility.
Potential Positives
- Net income available to common stockholders increased to $54.9 million, representing a 9.6% growth compared to $50.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, indicating improved profitability.
- Diluted earnings per share rose to $0.94, up from $0.85 in the same quarter last year, demonstrating stronger earnings performance.
- Total loans grew by $154.9 million, or 4.8% annualized, on a linked quarter basis, highlighting healthy loan growth.
- The company maintains a robust capital position with a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.50%, indicating financial stability and strength.
Potential Negatives
- Total deposits decreased significantly by $422.6 million, or 2.8%, over the past twelve months, indicating potential issues in customer retention or market competitiveness.
- Nonperforming assets to total assets increased to 0.47%, from 0.43% in the prior quarter, suggesting deteriorating asset quality.
- Noninterest income declined sharply by $12.7 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to declines in customer-related fees and losses on sales of securities, highlighting potential revenue generation challenges.
FAQ
What were the net income figures for First Merchants in Q1 2025?
The net income available to common stockholders was $54.9 million in Q1 2025.
How did diluted earnings per share change in Q1 2025?
The diluted earnings per common share increased to $0.94 from $0.85 in Q1 2024.
What was the total loans growth reported for First Merchants?
Total loans grew by $154.9 million, or 4.8%, on a linked quarter basis.
What was the efficiency ratio for First Merchants in Q1 2025?
The efficiency ratio for the quarter was 54.54%.
When is theearnings conference callfor First Merchants?
Theearnings conference callwill take place on April 24, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$FRME Insider Trading Activity
$FRME insiders have traded $FRME stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICK J. FEHRING sold 26,437 shares for an estimated $1,137,055
- MICHAEL J STEWART (President) sold 7,248 shares for an estimated $316,955
- HOWARD HALDERMAN purchased 4 shares for an estimated $164
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$FRME Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $FRME stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 26,691,490 shares (+3889.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,064,723,536
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 721,502 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,780,714
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 595,112 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,739,017
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 332,168 shares (+55.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,250,181
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 288,895 shares (-90.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,524,021
- STATE STREET CORP added 232,669 shares (+11.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,281,166
- CEREDEX VALUE ADVISORS LLC added 228,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,106,887
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$FRME Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FRME in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/28/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FRME, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FRME forecast page.
Full Release
MUNCIE, Ind., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME)
First Quarter 2025 Highlights:
Net income available to common stockholders was $54.9 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $0.94 compared to adjusted net income and diluted earnings per common share
1
of $50.1 million and $0.85 in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income and diluted earnings per common share
1
in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $58.1 million and $1.00, respectively.
Robust capital position with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.50%.
Repurchased 246,751 shares totaling $10 million year-to-date; Redeemed $30 million of sub debt.
Total loans grew $154.9 million, or 4.8% annualized, on a linked quarter basis, and $547.2 million, or 4.4%, during the last twelve months.
Total deposits declined $59.6 million, or 1.6% annualized, on a linked quarter basis, and declined $422.6 million, or 2.8%, during the last twelve months primarily due to the sale of five Illinois branches with $267.4 million in deposits to Old Second National Bank on December 6, 2024.
Nonperforming assets to total assets were 47 basis points compared to 43 basis points on a linked quarter basis.
The efficiency ratio totaled 54.54% for the quarter.
"The first quarter was a strong start to the year with healthy loan growth and increasing profitability," said Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer of First Merchants Bank. "Our 2025 priorities continue to focus on organic loan growth funded by low-cost core deposits, margin stabilization, fee income growth, expense management and credit quality. Given the market volatility and headlines, we are closely monitoring our clients and our markets but have yet to see any signs of stress."
First Quarter Financial Results:
First Merchants Corporation (the “Corporation”) reported first quarter 2025 net income available to common stockholders of $54.9 million compared to adjusted net income available to common stockholders
1
of $50.1 million during the same period in 2024. Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $0.94 compared to the first quarter of 2024 adjusted diluted earnings per common share
1
of $0.85 per share.
Total assets equaled $18.4 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $13.0 billion. During the past twelve months, total loans grew by $547.2 million, or 4.4%. On a linked quarter basis, loans grew $154.9 million, or 4.8% annualized.
Investment securities, totaling $3.4 billion, decreased $356.5 million, or 9.4%, during the last twelve months and decreased $33.6 million, or 3.9% annualized on a linked quarter basis. The decline in the last twelve months reflected sales of available for sale securities in 2024 totaling $268.5 million.
Total deposits equaled $14.5 billion as of quarter-end and decreased by $422.6 million, or 2.8%, over the past twelve months. The decline reflected the sale of the Illinois branches during the prior quarter which included $267.4 million in deposits. Total deposits decreased $59.6 million, or 1.6% annualized on a linked quarter basis. The loan to deposit ratio increased to 90.1% at period end from 88.6% in the prior quarter.
The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans (ACL) totaled $192.0 million as of quarter-end, or 1.47% of total loans, a decrease of $0.7 million from prior quarter. Net charge-offs totaled $4.9 million and provision for loans of $4.2 million was recorded during the quarter. Reserves for unfunded commitments totaling $18.0 million remain unchanged from the previous quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.47% for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of four basis points compared to 0.43% in the prior quarter.
Net interest income totaled $130.3 million for the quarter, a decrease of $4.1 million, or 3.1%, compared to prior quarter and increased $3.2 million, or 2.5%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.22%, a decrease of six basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of 12 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024. The lower day count in the quarter caused a decline of five basis points in net interest margin from the prior quarter.
Noninterest income totaled $30.0 million for the quarter, a decrease of $12.7 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of $3.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2024. Customer-related fees declined by $2.3 million from the previous quarter due to lower derivative hedge fees, gains on sales of mortgage loans and card payment fees. Non-customer-related fees declined $10.4 million from the prior quarter primarily due to the gain on the Illinois branch sale, partially offset by realized losses on the sales of securities recorded in the prior quarter.
Noninterest expense totaled $92.9 million for the quarter, a decrease of $3.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2024 and a decrease of $4.0 million from the first quarter of 2024. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024 was due primarily to a decline in marketing expenses, and lower professional fees and employee incentives.
The Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio totaled 13.22%, common equity tier 1 capital ratio totaled 11.50%, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 8.90%. These ratios continue to demonstrate the Corporation’s strong capital position.
1
See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for reconciliation
CONFERENCE CALL
First Merchants Corporation will conduct a fourth quarterearnings conference calland web cast at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 24, 2025.
To access via phone, participants will need to register using the following link where they will be provided a phone number and access code: (
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4ae3a07cb07a47258d30e4f3dba2448b
)
To view the webcast and presentation slides, please go to (
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uqvoojku
) during the time of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available until April 24, 2026.
Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.
About First Merchants Corporation
First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).
First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page (
http://www.firstmerchants.com
).
FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements about First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity (including the ability to grow and maintain core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits), credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants’ business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars In Thousands)
March 31,
2025
2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
86,113
$
100,514
Interest-bearing deposits
331,534
410,497
Investment securities available for sale
1,378,489
1,620,213
Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
2,048,632
2,163,361
Loans held for sale
23,004
15,118
Loans
13,004,905
12,465,582
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans
(192,031
)
(204,681
)
Net loans
12,812,874
12,260,901
Premises and equipment
128,749
132,706
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
45,006
41,758
Interest receivable
88,352
92,550
Goodwill
712,002
712,002
Other intangibles
18,302
25,142
Cash surrender value of life insurance
304,918
306,028
Other real estate owned
4,966
4,886
Tax asset, deferred and receivable
87,665
101,121
Other assets
369,181
331,006
TOTAL ASSETS
$
18,439,787
$
18,317,803
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
2,185,057
$
2,338,364
Interest-bearing
12,276,921
12,546,220
Total Deposits
14,461,978
14,884,584
Borrowings:
Federal funds purchased
185,000
—
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
122,947
130,264
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
972,478
612,778
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings
62,619
118,612
Total Borrowings
1,343,044
861,654
Interest payable
13,304
19,262
Other liabilities
289,247
327,500
Total Liabilities
16,107,573
16,093,000
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:
Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares
Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares
125
125
Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:
Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares
Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares
25,000
25,000
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 57,810,232 and 58,564,819 shares
7,226
7,321
Additional paid-in capital
1,183,263
1,208,447
Retained earnings
1,306,911
1,181,939
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(190,311
)
(198,029
)
Total Stockholders' Equity
2,332,214
2,224,803
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
18,439,787
$
18,317,803
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
March 31,
2025
2024
INTEREST INCOME
Loans:
Taxable
$
187,728
$
198,023
Tax-exempt
10,532
8,190
Investment securities:
Taxable
8,372
8,748
Tax-exempt
12,517
13,611
Deposits with financial institutions
2,372
6,493
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
997
835
Total Interest Income
222,518
235,900
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
80,547
98,285
Federal funds purchased
812
—
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
742
1,032
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
9,364
6,773
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings
783
2,747
Total Interest Expense
92,248
108,837
NET INTEREST INCOME
130,270
127,063
Provision for credit losses
4,200
2,000
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
126,070
125,063
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
8,072
7,907
Fiduciary and wealth management fees
8,644
8,200
Card payment fees
4,526
4,500
Net gains and fees on sales of loans
5,022
3,254
Derivative hedge fees
404
263
Other customer fees
415
427
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance
2,179
1,592
Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities
(7
)
(2
)
Other income
793
497
Total Noninterest Income
30,048
26,638
NONINTEREST EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits
54,982
58,293
Net occupancy
7,216
7,312
Equipment
7,008
6,226
Marketing
1,353
1,198
Outside data processing fees
5,929
6,889
Printing and office supplies
347
353
Intangible asset amortization
1,526
1,957
FDIC assessments
3,648
4,287
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses
600
534
Professional and other outside services
3,261
3,952
Other expenses
7,032
5,934
Total Noninterest Expenses
92,902
96,935
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
63,216
54,766
Income tax expense
7,877
6,825
NET INCOME
55,339
47,941
Preferred stock dividends
469
469
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
54,870
$
47,472
Per Share Data:
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
0.95
$
0.80
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
0.94
$
0.80
Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders
$
0.35
$
0.34
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share
$
27.34
$
25.07
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)
58,242
59,273
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
NET CHARGE-OFFS
$
4,926
$
2,253
AVERAGE BALANCES:
Total Assets
$
18,341,738
$
18,430,521
Total Loans
12,941,353
12,477,066
Total Earning Assets
16,960,475
17,123,851
Total Deposits
14,419,338
14,881,205
Total Stockholders' Equity
2,340,874
2,242,139
FINANCIAL RATIOS:
Return on Average Assets
1.21
%
1.04
%
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity
9.38
8.47
Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity
14.12
13.21
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets
92.47
92.91
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans
1.47
1.64
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)
0.15
0.07
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets
12.76
12.17
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets
5.39
5.65
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets
2.17
2.55
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets
3.22
3.10
Efficiency Ratio
54.54
59.21
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
(Dollars In Thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Nonaccrual Loans
$
81,922
$
73,773
$
59,088
$
61,906
$
62,478
Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions
4,966
4,948
5,247
4,824
4,886
Nonperforming Assets (NPA)
86,888
78,721
64,335
66,730
67,364
90+ Days Delinquent
4,280
5,902
14,105
1,686
2,838
NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent
$
91,168
$
84,623
$
78,440
$
68,416
$
70,202
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans
$
192,031
$
192,757
$
187,828
$
189,537
$
204,681
Quarterly Net Charge-offs
4,926
771
6,709
39,644
2,253
NPAs / Actual Assets %
0.47
%
0.43
%
0.35
%
0.36
%
0.37
%
NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets %
0.49
%
0.46
%
0.43
%
0.37
%
0.38
%
NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO %
0.67
%
0.61
%
0.51
%
0.53
%
0.54
%
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%)
1.47
%
1.50
%
1.48
%
1.50
%
1.64
%
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)
0.15
%
0.02
%
0.21
%
1.26
%
0.07
%
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars In Thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
86,113
$
87,616
$
84,719
$
105,372
$
100,514
Interest-bearing deposits
331,534
298,891
359,126
168,528
410,497
Investment securities available for sale
1,378,489
1,386,475
1,553,496
1,618,893
1,620,213
Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
2,048,632
2,074,220
2,108,649
2,134,195
2,163,361
Loans held for sale
23,004
18,663
40,652
32,292
15,118
Loans
13,004,905
12,854,359
12,646,808
12,639,650
12,465,582
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans
(192,031
)
(192,757
)
(187,828
)
(189,537
)
(204,681
)
Net loans
12,812,874
12,661,602
12,458,980
12,450,113
12,260,901
Premises and equipment
128,749
129,743
129,582
133,245
132,706
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
45,006
41,690
41,716
41,738
41,758
Interest receivable
88,352
91,829
92,055
97,546
92,550
Goodwill
712,002
712,002
712,002
712,002
712,002
Other intangibles
18,302
19,828
21,599
23,371
25,142
Cash surrender value of life insurance
304,918
304,906
304,613
306,379
306,028
Other real estate owned
4,966
4,948
5,247
4,824
4,886
Tax asset, deferred and receivable
87,665
92,387
86,732
107,080
101,121
Other assets
369,181
387,169
348,384
367,845
331,006
TOTAL ASSETS
$
18,439,787
$
18,311,969
$
18,347,552
$
18,303,423
$
18,317,803
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
2,185,057
$
2,325,579
$
2,334,197
$
2,303,313
$
2,338,364
Interest-bearing
12,276,921
12,196,047
12,030,903
12,265,757
12,546,220
Total Deposits
14,461,978
14,521,626
14,365,100
14,569,070
14,884,584
Borrowings:
Federal funds purchased
185,000
99,226
30,000
147,229
—
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
122,947
142,876
124,894
100,451
130,264
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
972,478
822,554
832,629
832,703
612,778
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings
62,619
93,529
93,562
93,589
118,612
Total Borrowings
1,343,044
1,158,185
1,081,085
1,173,972
861,654
Deposits and other liabilities held for sale
—
—
288,476
—
—
Interest payable
13,304
16,102
18,089
18,554
19,262
Other liabilities
289,247
311,073
292,429
329,302
327,500
Total Liabilities
16,107,573
16,006,986
16,045,179
16,090,898
16,093,000
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:
Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares
Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares
125
125
125
125
125
Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:
Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares
Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares
25,000
25,000
25,000
25,000
25,000
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares
Issued and outstanding
7,226
7,247
7,265
7,256
7,321
Additional paid-in capital
1,183,263
1,188,768
1,192,683
1,191,193
1,208,447
Retained earnings
1,306,911
1,272,528
1,229,125
1,200,930
1,181,939
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(190,311
)
(188,685
)
(151,825
)
(211,979
)
(198,029
)
Total Stockholders' Equity
2,332,214
2,304,983
2,302,373
2,212,525
2,224,803
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
18,439,787
$
18,311,969
$
18,347,552
$
18,303,423
$
18,317,803
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
INTEREST INCOME
Loans:
Taxable
$
187,728
$
197,536
$
206,680
$
201,413
$
198,023
Tax-exempt
10,532
9,020
8,622
8,430
8,190
Investment securities:
Taxable
8,372
9,024
9,263
9,051
8,748
Tax-exempt
12,517
12,754
13,509
13,613
13,611
Deposits with financial institutions
2,372
5,350
2,154
2,995
6,493
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
997
958
855
879
835
Total Interest Income
222,518
234,642
241,083
236,381
235,900
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
80,547
89,835
98,856
99,151
98,285
Federal funds purchased
812
26
329
126
—
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
742
680
700
645
1,032
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
9,364
8,171
8,544
6,398
6,773
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings
783
1,560
1,544
1,490
2,747
Total Interest Expense
92,248
100,272
109,973
107,810
108,837
NET INTEREST INCOME
130,270
134,370
131,110
128,571
127,063
Provision for credit losses
4,200
4,200
5,000
24,500
2,000
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
126,070
130,170
126,110
104,071
125,063
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
8,072
8,124
8,361
8,214
7,907
Fiduciary and wealth management fees
8,644
8,665
8,525
8,825
8,200
Card payment fees
4,526
4,957
5,121
4,739
4,500
Net gains and fees on sales of loans
5,022
5,681
6,764
5,141
3,254
Derivative hedge fees
404
1,594
736
489
263
Other customer fees
415
316
344
460
427
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance
2,179
2,188
2,755
1,929
1,592
Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities
(7
)
(11,592
)
(9,114
)
(49
)
(2
)
Gain on branch sale
—
19,983
—
—
—
Other income
793
2,826
1,374
1,586
497
Total Noninterest Income
30,048
42,742
24,866
31,334
26,638
NONINTEREST EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits
54,982
55,437
55,223
52,214
58,293
Net occupancy
7,216
7,335
6,994
6,746
7,312
Equipment
7,008
7,028
6,949
6,599
6,226
Marketing
1,353
2,582
1,836
1,773
1,198
Outside data processing fees
5,929
6,029
7,150
7,072
6,889
Printing and office supplies
347
377
378
354
353
Intangible asset amortization
1,526
1,771
1,772
1,771
1,957
FDIC assessments
3,648
3,744
3,720
3,278
4,287
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses
600
227
942
373
534
Professional and other outside services
3,261
3,777
3,035
3,822
3,952
Other expenses
7,032
7,982
6,630
7,411
5,934
Total Noninterest Expenses
92,902
96,289
94,629
91,413
96,935
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
63,216
76,623
56,347
43,992
54,766
Income tax expense
7,877
12,274
7,160
4,067
6,825
NET INCOME
55,339
64,349
49,187
39,925
47,941
Preferred stock dividends
469
469
468
469
469
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
54,870
$
63,880
$
48,719
$
39,456
$
47,472
Per Share Data:
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
0.95
$
1.10
$
0.84
$
0.68
$
0.80
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
0.94
$
1.10
$
0.84
$
0.68
$
0.80
Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders
$
0.35
$
0.35
$
0.35
$
0.35
$
0.34
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share
$
27.34
$
26.78
$
26.64
$
25.10
$
25.07
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)
58,242
58,247
58,289
58,328
59,273
FINANCIAL RATIOS:
Return on Average Assets
1.21
%
1.39
%
1.07
%
0.87
%
1.04
%
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity
9.38
11.05
8.66
7.16
8.47
Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity
14.12
16.75
13.39
11.29
13.21
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets
92.47
92.48
92.54
92.81
92.91
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans
1.47
1.50
1.48
1.50
1.64
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)
0.15
0.02
0.21
1.26
0.07
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets
12.76
12.51
12.26
12.02
12.17
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets
5.39
5.63
5.82
5.69
5.65
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets
2.17
2.35
2.59
2.53
2.55
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets
3.22
3.28
3.23
3.16
3.10
Efficiency Ratio
54.54
48.48
53.76
53.84
59.21
LOANS
(Dollars In Thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Commercial and industrial loans
$
4,306,597
$
4,114,292
$
4,041,217
$
3,949,817
$
3,722,365
Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers
243,864
256,312
238,743
239,926
234,431
Real estate loans:
Construction
793,175
792,144
814,704
823,267
941,726
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied
2,177,869
2,274,016
2,251,351
2,323,533
2,368,360
Commercial real estate, owner occupied
1,214,739
1,157,944
1,152,751
1,174,195
1,137,894
Residential
2,389,852
2,374,729
2,366,943
2,370,905
2,316,490
Home equity
650,499
659,811
641,188
631,104
618,258
Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures
140,954
166,028
158,480
162,089
161,459
Public finance and other commercial loans
1,087,356
1,059,083
981,431
964,814
964,599
Loans
13,004,905
12,854,359
12,646,808
12,639,650
12,465,582
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(192,031
)
(192,757
)
(187,828
)
(189,537
)
(204,681
)
NET LOANS
$
12,812,874
$
12,661,602
$
12,458,980
$
12,450,113
$
12,260,901
DEPOSITS
(Dollars In Thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Demand deposits
$
7,786,554
$
7,980,061
$
7,678,510
$
7,757,679
$
7,771,976
Savings deposits
4,791,874
4,522,758
4,302,236
4,339,161
4,679,593
Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more
896,143
1,043,068
1,277,833
1,415,131
1,451,443
Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or less
625,203
692,068
802,949
889,949
901,280
Brokered certificates of deposits
1
362,204
283,671
303,572
167,150
80,292
TOTAL DEPOSITS
$
14,461,978
$
14,521,626
$
14,365,100
$
14,569,070
$
14,884,584
1 -
Total brokered deposits of $1.1 billion, which includes brokered CD's of $362.2 million at March 31, 2025.
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(Dollars in Thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Average
Balance
Interest
Income /
Expense
Average
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Income /
Expense
Average
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits
$
294,016
$
2,372
3.23
%
$
575,699
$
6,493
4.51
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
43,980
997
9.07
41,764
835
8.00
Investment Securities:
(1)
Taxable
1,634,452
8,372
2.05
1,783,057
8,748
1.96
Tax-exempt
(2)
2,046,674
15,844
3.10
2,246,265
17,229
3.07
Total Investment Securities
3,681,126
24,216
2.63
4,029,322
25,977
2.58
Loans held for sale
20,965
319
6.09
21,782
328
6.02
Loans:
(3)
Commercial
8,770,282
147,772
6.74
8,598,110
159,209
7.41
Real estate mortgage
2,191,384
24,446
4.46
2,130,947
22,357
4.20
HELOC and installment
828,874
15,191
7.33
821,815
16,129
7.85
Tax-exempt
(2)
1,129,848
13,332
4.72
904,412
10,367
4.59
Total Loans
12,941,353
201,060
6.21
12,477,066
208,390
6.68
Total Earning Assets
16,960,475
228,645
5.39
%
17,123,851
241,695
5.65
%
Total Non-Earning Assets
1,381,263
1,306,670
TOTAL ASSETS
$
18,341,738
$
18,430,521
LIABILITIES
Interest-Bearing Deposits:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
5,522,434
$
34,606
2.51
%
$
5,419,821
$
39,491
2.91
%
Money market deposits
3,437,998
25,952
3.02
3,045,478
27,383
3.60
Savings deposits
1,299,405
2,445
0.75
1,559,877
3,801
0.97
Certificates and other time deposits
1,947,854
17,544
3.60
2,427,859
27,610
4.55
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
12,207,691
80,547
2.64
12,453,035
98,285
3.16
Borrowings
1,262,926
11,701
3.71
1,011,812
10,552
4.17
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
13,470,617
92,248
2.74
13,464,847
108,837
3.23
Noninterest-bearing deposits
2,211,647
2,428,170
Other liabilities
318,600
295,365
Total Liabilities
16,000,864
16,188,382
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
2,340,874
2,242,139
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
18,341,738
92,248
$
18,430,521
108,837
Net Interest Income (FTE)
$
136,397
$
132,858
Net Interest Spread (FTE)
(4)
2.65
%
2.42
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE):
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets
5.39
%
5.65
%
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets
2.17
%
2.55
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE)
(5)
3.22
%
3.10
%
(1)
Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2)
Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2024 and 2023. These totals equal $6,127 and $5,795 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(3)
Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
(4)
Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)
Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.
ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - NON-GAAP
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - GAAP
$
54,870
$
63,880
$
48,719
$
39,456
$
47,472
Adjustments:
Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities
7
11,592
9,114
49
2
Gain on branch sale
—
(19,983
)
—
—
—
Non-core expenses
1,2
—
762
—
—
3,481
Tax on adjustments
(2
)
1,851
(2,220
)
(12
)
(848
)
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - Non-GAAP
$
54,875
$
58,102
$
55,613
$
39,493
$
50,107
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)
58,242
58,247
58,289
58,328
59,273
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - GAAP
$
0.94
$
1.10
$
0.84
$
0.68
$
0.80
Adjustments:
Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities
—
0.20
0.15
—
—
Gain on branch sale
—
(0.34
)
—
—
—
Non-core expenses
1,2
—
0.01
—
—
0.06
Tax on adjustments
—
0.03
(0.04
)
—
(0.01
)
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - Non-GAAP
$
0.94
$
1.00
$
0.95
$
0.68
$
0.85
1
- Non-core expenses in 4Q24 included $0.8 million of costs directly related to the branch sale.
2
- Non-core expenses in 1Q24 included $2.4 million from duplicative online banking conversion costs and $1.1 million from the FDIC special assessment.
NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), ADJUSTED
(Dollars in Thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Net Interest Income (GAAP)
$
130,270
$
134,370
$
131,110
$
128,571
$
127,063
Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Adjustment
6,127
5,788
5,883
5,859
5,795
Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
$
136,397
$
140,158
$
136,993
$
134,430
$
132,858
Average Earning Assets (GAAP)
$
16,960,475
$
17,089,198
$
16,990,358
$
17,013,984
$
17,123,851
Net Interest Margin (GAAP)
3.07
%
3.15
%
3.09
%
3.02
%
2.97
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)
3.22
%
3.28
%
3.23
%
3.16
%
3.10
%
RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY - NON-GAAP
(Dollars In Thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Total Average Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)
$
2,340,874
$
2,312,270
$
2,251,547
$
2,203,361
$
2,242,139
Less: Average Preferred Stock
(25,125
)
(25,125
)
(25,125
)
(25,125
)
(25,125
)
Less: Average Intangible Assets, Net of Tax
(726,917
)
(728,218
)
(729,581
)
(730,980
)
(732,432
)
Average Tangible Common Equity, Net of Tax (Non-GAAP)
$
1,588,832
$
1,558,927
$
1,496,841
$
1,447,256
$
1,484,582
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders (GAAP)
$
54,870
$
63,880
$
48,719
$
39,456
$
47,472
Plus: Intangible Asset Amortization, Net of Tax
1,206
1,399
1,399
1,399
1,546
Tangible Net Income (Non-GAAP)
$
56,076
$
65,279
$
50,118
$
40,855
$
49,018
Return on Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP)
14.12
%
16.75
%
13.39
%
11.29
%
13.21
%
EFFICIENCY RATIO - NON-GAAP
(Dollars In Thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Non Interest Expense (GAAP)
$
92,902
$
96,289
$
94,629
$
91,413
$
96,935
Less: Intangible Asset Amortization
(1,526
)
(1,771
)
(1,772
)
(1,771
)
(1,957
)
Less: OREO and Foreclosure Expenses
(600
)
(227
)
(942
)
(373
)
(534
)
Adjusted Non Interest Expense (Non-GAAP)
$
90,776
$
94,291
$
91,915
$
89,269
$
94,444
Net Interest Income (GAAP)
$
130,270
$
134,370
$
131,110
$
128,571
$
127,063
Plus: Fully Taxable Equivalent Adjustment
6,127
5,788
5,883
5,859
5,795
Net Interest Income on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP)
$
136,397
$
140,158
$
136,993
$
134,430
$
132,858
Non Interest Income (GAAP)
$
30,048
$
42,742
$
24,866
$
31,334
$
26,638
Less: Investment Securities (Gains) Losses
7
11,592
9,114
49
2
Adjusted Non Interest Income (Non-GAAP)
$
30,055
$
54,334
$
33,980
$
31,383
$
26,640
Adjusted Revenue (Non-GAAP)
$
166,452
$
194,492
$
170,973
$
165,813
$
159,498
Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)
54.54
%
48.48
%
53.76
%
53.84
%
59.21
%
Adjusted Non Interest Expense (Non-GAAP)
$
90,776
$
94,291
$
91,915
$
89,269
$
94,444
Less: Non-core Expenses
1,2
—
(762
)
—
—
(3,481
)
Adjusted Non Interest Expense Excluding Non-core Expenses (Non-GAAP)
$
90,776
$
93,529
$
91,915
$
89,269
$
90,963
Adjusted Revenue (Non-GAAP)
$
166,452
$
194,492
$
170,973
$
165,813
$
159,498
Less: Gain on Branch Sale
—
(19,983
)
—
—
—
Adjusted Revenue Excluding Gain on Branch Sale (Non-GAAP)
$
166,452
$
174,509
$
170,973
$
165,813
$
159,498
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)
54.54
%
53.60
%
53.76
%
53.84
%
57.03
%
1
- Non-core expenses in 4Q24 included $0.8 million of costs directly related to the branch sale.
2
- Non-core expenses in 1Q24 included $2.4 million from duplicative online banking conversion costs and $1.1 million from the FDIC special assessment.
For more information, contact:
Nicole M. Weaver, Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration
765-521-7619
http://www.firstmerchants.com
SOURCE: First Merchants Corporation, Muncie, Indiana
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.