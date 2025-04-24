First Merchants Corporation Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Results with Increased Net Income and Loan Growth

First Merchants Corporation reports strong Q1 2025 earnings, with increased loan growth and stable capital ratios despite declining deposits.

First Merchants Corporation reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with net income available to common stockholders reaching $54.9 million, or $0.94 per share, an increase from $50.1 million, or $0.85 per share, in the same period last year. Total loans grew by $154.9 million on a linked quarter basis, marking a 4.8% annualized increase, while total deposits declined by $59.6 million, primarily due to the sale of five Illinois branches. The company maintained a robust capital position, with a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.50%. Net interest income totaled $130.3 million, representing a slight decrease compared to the previous quarter but an increase from the first quarter of 2024. Noninterest income saw fluctuations, and the efficiency ratio improved to 54.54%. CEO Mark Hardwick emphasized a focus on organic loan growth and expense management amidst market volatility.

Potential Positives

Net income available to common stockholders increased to $54.9 million, representing a 9.6% growth compared to $50.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, indicating improved profitability.

Diluted earnings per share rose to $0.94, up from $0.85 in the same quarter last year, demonstrating stronger earnings performance.

Total loans grew by $154.9 million, or 4.8% annualized, on a linked quarter basis, highlighting healthy loan growth.

The company maintains a robust capital position with a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.50%, indicating financial stability and strength.

Potential Negatives

Total deposits decreased significantly by $422.6 million, or 2.8%, over the past twelve months, indicating potential issues in customer retention or market competitiveness.

Nonperforming assets to total assets increased to 0.47%, from 0.43% in the prior quarter, suggesting deteriorating asset quality.

Noninterest income declined sharply by $12.7 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to declines in customer-related fees and losses on sales of securities, highlighting potential revenue generation challenges.

FAQ

What were the net income figures for First Merchants in Q1 2025?

The net income available to common stockholders was $54.9 million in Q1 2025.

How did diluted earnings per share change in Q1 2025?

The diluted earnings per common share increased to $0.94 from $0.85 in Q1 2024.

What was the total loans growth reported for First Merchants?

Total loans grew by $154.9 million, or 4.8%, on a linked quarter basis.

What was the efficiency ratio for First Merchants in Q1 2025?

The efficiency ratio for the quarter was 54.54%.

When is theearnings conference callfor First Merchants?

Theearnings conference callwill take place on April 24, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

$FRME Insider Trading Activity

$FRME insiders have traded $FRME stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK J. FEHRING sold 26,437 shares for an estimated $1,137,055

MICHAEL J STEWART (President) sold 7,248 shares for an estimated $316,955

HOWARD HALDERMAN purchased 4 shares for an estimated $164

$FRME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $FRME stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FRME Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FRME in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/28/2024

Full Release



MUNCIE, Ind., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME)







First Quarter 2025 Highlights:











Net income available to common stockholders was $54.9 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $0.94 compared to adjusted net income and diluted earnings per common share







1







of $50.1 million and $0.85 in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income and diluted earnings per common share







1







in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $58.1 million and $1.00, respectively.











Robust capital position with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.50%.











Repurchased 246,751 shares totaling $10 million year-to-date; Redeemed $30 million of sub debt.











Total loans grew $154.9 million, or 4.8% annualized, on a linked quarter basis, and $547.2 million, or 4.4%, during the last twelve months.











Total deposits declined $59.6 million, or 1.6% annualized, on a linked quarter basis, and declined $422.6 million, or 2.8%, during the last twelve months primarily due to the sale of five Illinois branches with $267.4 million in deposits to Old Second National Bank on December 6, 2024.











Nonperforming assets to total assets were 47 basis points compared to 43 basis points on a linked quarter basis.











The efficiency ratio totaled 54.54% for the quarter.









"The first quarter was a strong start to the year with healthy loan growth and increasing profitability," said Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer of First Merchants Bank. "Our 2025 priorities continue to focus on organic loan growth funded by low-cost core deposits, margin stabilization, fee income growth, expense management and credit quality. Given the market volatility and headlines, we are closely monitoring our clients and our markets but have yet to see any signs of stress."





First Quarter Financial Results:





First Merchants Corporation (the “Corporation”) reported first quarter 2025 net income available to common stockholders of $54.9 million compared to adjusted net income available to common stockholders



1



of $50.1 million during the same period in 2024. Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $0.94 compared to the first quarter of 2024 adjusted diluted earnings per common share



1



of $0.85 per share.





Total assets equaled $18.4 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $13.0 billion. During the past twelve months, total loans grew by $547.2 million, or 4.4%. On a linked quarter basis, loans grew $154.9 million, or 4.8% annualized.





Investment securities, totaling $3.4 billion, decreased $356.5 million, or 9.4%, during the last twelve months and decreased $33.6 million, or 3.9% annualized on a linked quarter basis. The decline in the last twelve months reflected sales of available for sale securities in 2024 totaling $268.5 million.





Total deposits equaled $14.5 billion as of quarter-end and decreased by $422.6 million, or 2.8%, over the past twelve months. The decline reflected the sale of the Illinois branches during the prior quarter which included $267.4 million in deposits. Total deposits decreased $59.6 million, or 1.6% annualized on a linked quarter basis. The loan to deposit ratio increased to 90.1% at period end from 88.6% in the prior quarter.





The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans (ACL) totaled $192.0 million as of quarter-end, or 1.47% of total loans, a decrease of $0.7 million from prior quarter. Net charge-offs totaled $4.9 million and provision for loans of $4.2 million was recorded during the quarter. Reserves for unfunded commitments totaling $18.0 million remain unchanged from the previous quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.47% for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of four basis points compared to 0.43% in the prior quarter.





Net interest income totaled $130.3 million for the quarter, a decrease of $4.1 million, or 3.1%, compared to prior quarter and increased $3.2 million, or 2.5%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.22%, a decrease of six basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of 12 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024. The lower day count in the quarter caused a decline of five basis points in net interest margin from the prior quarter.





Noninterest income totaled $30.0 million for the quarter, a decrease of $12.7 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of $3.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2024. Customer-related fees declined by $2.3 million from the previous quarter due to lower derivative hedge fees, gains on sales of mortgage loans and card payment fees. Non-customer-related fees declined $10.4 million from the prior quarter primarily due to the gain on the Illinois branch sale, partially offset by realized losses on the sales of securities recorded in the prior quarter.





Noninterest expense totaled $92.9 million for the quarter, a decrease of $3.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2024 and a decrease of $4.0 million from the first quarter of 2024. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024 was due primarily to a decline in marketing expenses, and lower professional fees and employee incentives.





The Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio totaled 13.22%, common equity tier 1 capital ratio totaled 11.50%, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 8.90%. These ratios continue to demonstrate the Corporation’s strong capital position.







1



See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for reconciliation







CONFERENCE CALL







First Merchants Corporation will conduct a fourth quarterearnings conference calland web cast at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 24, 2025.





To access via phone, participants will need to register using the following link where they will be provided a phone number and access code: (



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4ae3a07cb07a47258d30e4f3dba2448b



)





To view the webcast and presentation slides, please go to (



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uqvoojku



) during the time of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available until April 24, 2026.





Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.







About First Merchants Corporation







First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).





First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page (





http://www.firstmerchants.com





).





FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements about First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity (including the ability to grow and maintain core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits), credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants’ business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS























(Dollars In Thousands)





March 31,













2025









2024











ASSETS























Cash and due from banks





$





86,113













$





100,514













Interest-bearing deposits









331,534

















410,497













Investment securities available for sale









1,378,489

















1,620,213













Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses









2,048,632

















2,163,361













Loans held for sale









23,004

















15,118













Loans









13,004,905

















12,465,582













Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans









(192,031





)













(204,681





)









Net loans









12,812,874

















12,260,901













Premises and equipment









128,749

















132,706













Federal Home Loan Bank stock









45,006

















41,758













Interest receivable









88,352

















92,550













Goodwill









712,002

















712,002













Other intangibles









18,302

















25,142













Cash surrender value of life insurance









304,918

















306,028













Other real estate owned









4,966

















4,886













Tax asset, deferred and receivable









87,665

















101,121













Other assets









369,181

















331,006















TOTAL ASSETS







$





18,439,787













$





18,317,803















LIABILITIES























Deposits:





















Noninterest-bearing





$





2,185,057













$





2,338,364













Interest-bearing









12,276,921

















12,546,220















Total Deposits











14,461,978

















14,884,584













Borrowings:





















Federal funds purchased









185,000

















—













Securities sold under repurchase agreements









122,947

















130,264













Federal Home Loan Bank advances









972,478

















612,778













Subordinated debentures and other borrowings









62,619

















118,612















Total Borrowings











1,343,044

















861,654













Interest payable









13,304

















19,262













Other liabilities









289,247

















327,500















Total Liabilities











16,107,573

















16,093,000















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY























Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:





















Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares





















Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares









125

















125













Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:





















Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares





















Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares









25,000

















25,000













Common Stock, $.125 stated value:





















Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares





















Issued and outstanding - 57,810,232 and 58,564,819 shares









7,226

















7,321













Additional paid-in capital









1,183,263

















1,208,447













Retained earnings









1,306,911

















1,181,939













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(190,311





)













(198,029





)











Total Stockholders' Equity











2,332,214

















2,224,803















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







$





18,439,787













$





18,317,803







































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







Three Months Ended









(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)





March 31,













2025









2024











INTEREST INCOME























Loans:





















Taxable





$





187,728













$





198,023













Tax-exempt









10,532

















8,190













Investment securities:





















Taxable









8,372

















8,748













Tax-exempt









12,517

















13,611













Deposits with financial institutions









2,372

















6,493













Federal Home Loan Bank stock









997

















835















Total Interest Income











222,518

















235,900















INTEREST EXPENSE























Deposits









80,547

















98,285













Federal funds purchased









812

















—













Securities sold under repurchase agreements









742

















1,032













Federal Home Loan Bank advances









9,364

















6,773













Subordinated debentures and other borrowings









783

















2,747















Total Interest Expense











92,248

















108,837















NET INTEREST INCOME











130,270

















127,063













Provision for credit losses









4,200

















2,000















NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES











126,070

















125,063















NONINTEREST INCOME























Service charges on deposit accounts









8,072

















7,907













Fiduciary and wealth management fees









8,644

















8,200













Card payment fees









4,526

















4,500













Net gains and fees on sales of loans









5,022

















3,254













Derivative hedge fees









404

















263













Other customer fees









415

















427













Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance









2,179

















1,592













Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities









(7





)













(2





)









Other income









793

















497















Total Noninterest Income











30,048

















26,638















NONINTEREST EXPENSES























Salaries and employee benefits









54,982

















58,293













Net occupancy









7,216

















7,312













Equipment









7,008

















6,226













Marketing









1,353

















1,198













Outside data processing fees









5,929

















6,889













Printing and office supplies









347

















353













Intangible asset amortization









1,526

















1,957













FDIC assessments









3,648

















4,287













Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses









600

















534













Professional and other outside services









3,261

















3,952













Other expenses









7,032

















5,934















Total Noninterest Expenses











92,902

















96,935















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX











63,216

















54,766













Income tax expense









7,877

















6,825















NET INCOME











55,339

















47,941













Preferred stock dividends









469

















469















NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS







$





54,870













$





47,472















Per Share Data:























Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders





$





0.95













$





0.80













Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders





$





0.94













$





0.80













Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders





$





0.35













$





0.34













Tangible Common Book Value Per Share





$





27.34













$





25.07













Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)









58,242

















59,273















































FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS























(Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended













March 31,













2025









2024









NET CHARGE-OFFS





$





4,926













$





2,253

































AVERAGE BALANCES:





















Total Assets





$





18,341,738













$





18,430,521













Total Loans









12,941,353

















12,477,066













Total Earning Assets









16,960,475

















17,123,851













Total Deposits









14,419,338

















14,881,205













Total Stockholders' Equity









2,340,874

















2,242,139

































FINANCIAL RATIOS:





















Return on Average Assets









1.21





%













1.04





%









Return on Average Stockholders' Equity









9.38

















8.47













Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity









14.12

















13.21













Average Earning Assets to Average Assets









92.47

















92.91













Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans









1.47

















1.64













Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)









0.15

















0.07













Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets









12.76

















12.17













Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets









5.39

















5.65













Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets









2.17

















2.55













Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets









3.22

















3.10













Efficiency Ratio









54.54

















59.21







































































NONPERFORMING ASSETS















































(Dollars In Thousands)





March 31,









December 31,









September 30,









June 30,









March 31,













2025









2024









2024









2024









2024









Nonaccrual Loans





$





81,922













$





73,773













$





59,088













$





61,906













$





62,478













Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions









4,966

















4,948

















5,247

















4,824

















4,886













Nonperforming Assets (NPA)









86,888

















78,721

















64,335

















66,730

















67,364













90+ Days Delinquent









4,280

















5,902

















14,105

















1,686

















2,838













NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent





$





91,168













$





84,623













$





78,440













$





68,416













$





70,202

























































Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans





$





192,031













$





192,757













$





187,828













$





189,537













$





204,681













Quarterly Net Charge-offs









4,926

















771

















6,709

















39,644

















2,253













NPAs / Actual Assets %









0.47





%













0.43





%













0.35





%













0.36





%













0.37





%









NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets %









0.49





%













0.46





%













0.43





%













0.37





%













0.38





%









NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO %









0.67





%













0.61





%













0.51





%













0.53





%













0.54





%









Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%)









1.47





%













1.50





%













1.48





%













1.50





%













1.64





%









Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)









0.15





%













0.02





%













0.21





%













1.26





%













0.07





%



































































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















































(Dollars In Thousands)





March 31,









December 31,









September 30,









June 30,









March 31,













2025









2024









2024









2024









2024











ASSETS















































Cash and due from banks





$





86,113













$





87,616













$





84,719













$





105,372













$





100,514













Interest-bearing deposits









331,534

















298,891

















359,126

















168,528

















410,497













Investment securities available for sale









1,378,489

















1,386,475

















1,553,496

















1,618,893

















1,620,213













Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses









2,048,632

















2,074,220

















2,108,649

















2,134,195

















2,163,361













Loans held for sale









23,004

















18,663

















40,652

















32,292

















15,118













Loans









13,004,905

















12,854,359

















12,646,808

















12,639,650

















12,465,582













Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans









(192,031





)













(192,757





)













(187,828





)













(189,537





)













(204,681





)









Net loans









12,812,874

















12,661,602

















12,458,980

















12,450,113

















12,260,901













Premises and equipment









128,749

















129,743

















129,582

















133,245

















132,706













Federal Home Loan Bank stock









45,006

















41,690

















41,716

















41,738

















41,758













Interest receivable









88,352

















91,829

















92,055

















97,546

















92,550













Goodwill









712,002

















712,002

















712,002

















712,002

















712,002













Other intangibles









18,302

















19,828

















21,599

















23,371

















25,142













Cash surrender value of life insurance









304,918

















304,906

















304,613

















306,379

















306,028













Other real estate owned









4,966

















4,948

















5,247

















4,824

















4,886













Tax asset, deferred and receivable









87,665

















92,387

















86,732

















107,080

















101,121













Other assets









369,181

















387,169

















348,384

















367,845

















331,006















TOTAL ASSETS







$





18,439,787













$





18,311,969













$





18,347,552













$





18,303,423













$





18,317,803















LIABILITIES















































Deposits:













































Noninterest-bearing





$





2,185,057













$





2,325,579













$





2,334,197













$





2,303,313













$





2,338,364













Interest-bearing









12,276,921

















12,196,047

















12,030,903

















12,265,757

















12,546,220















Total Deposits











14,461,978

















14,521,626

















14,365,100

















14,569,070

















14,884,584













Borrowings:













































Federal funds purchased









185,000

















99,226

















30,000

















147,229

















—













Securities sold under repurchase agreements









122,947

















142,876

















124,894

















100,451

















130,264













Federal Home Loan Bank advances









972,478

















822,554

















832,629

















832,703

















612,778













Subordinated debentures and other borrowings









62,619

















93,529

















93,562

















93,589

















118,612















Total Borrowings











1,343,044

















1,158,185

















1,081,085

















1,173,972

















861,654













Deposits and other liabilities held for sale









—

















—

















288,476

















—

















—













Interest payable









13,304

















16,102

















18,089

















18,554

















19,262













Other liabilities









289,247

















311,073

















292,429

















329,302

















327,500















Total Liabilities











16,107,573

















16,006,986

















16,045,179

















16,090,898

















16,093,000















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















































Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:













































Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares













































Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares









125

















125

















125

















125

















125













Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:













































Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares













































Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares









25,000

















25,000

















25,000

















25,000

















25,000













Common Stock, $.125 stated value:













































Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares













































Issued and outstanding









7,226

















7,247

















7,265

















7,256

















7,321













Additional paid-in capital









1,183,263

















1,188,768

















1,192,683

















1,191,193

















1,208,447













Retained earnings









1,306,911

















1,272,528

















1,229,125

















1,200,930

















1,181,939













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(190,311





)













(188,685





)













(151,825





)













(211,979





)













(198,029





)











Total Stockholders' Equity











2,332,214

















2,304,983

















2,302,373

















2,212,525

















2,224,803















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







$





18,439,787













$





18,311,969













$





18,347,552













$





18,303,423













$





18,317,803







































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME















































(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)





March 31,









December 31,









September 30,









June 30,









March 31,













2025









2024









2024









2024









2024











INTEREST INCOME















































Loans:













































Taxable





$





187,728













$





197,536













$





206,680













$





201,413













$





198,023













Tax-exempt









10,532

















9,020

















8,622

















8,430

















8,190













Investment securities:













































Taxable









8,372

















9,024

















9,263

















9,051

















8,748













Tax-exempt









12,517

















12,754

















13,509

















13,613

















13,611













Deposits with financial institutions









2,372

















5,350

















2,154

















2,995

















6,493













Federal Home Loan Bank stock









997

















958

















855

















879

















835















Total Interest Income











222,518

















234,642

















241,083

















236,381

















235,900















INTEREST EXPENSE















































Deposits









80,547

















89,835

















98,856

















99,151

















98,285













Federal funds purchased









812

















26

















329

















126

















—













Securities sold under repurchase agreements









742

















680

















700

















645

















1,032













Federal Home Loan Bank advances









9,364

















8,171

















8,544

















6,398

















6,773













Subordinated debentures and other borrowings









783

















1,560

















1,544

















1,490

















2,747















Total Interest Expense











92,248

















100,272

















109,973

















107,810

















108,837















NET INTEREST INCOME











130,270

















134,370

















131,110

















128,571

















127,063













Provision for credit losses









4,200

















4,200

















5,000

















24,500

















2,000















NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES











126,070

















130,170

















126,110

















104,071

















125,063















NONINTEREST INCOME















































Service charges on deposit accounts









8,072

















8,124

















8,361

















8,214

















7,907













Fiduciary and wealth management fees









8,644

















8,665

















8,525

















8,825

















8,200













Card payment fees









4,526

















4,957

















5,121

















4,739

















4,500













Net gains and fees on sales of loans









5,022

















5,681

















6,764

















5,141

















3,254













Derivative hedge fees









404

















1,594

















736

















489

















263













Other customer fees









415

















316

















344

















460

















427













Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance









2,179

















2,188

















2,755

















1,929

















1,592













Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities









(7





)













(11,592





)













(9,114





)













(49





)













(2





)









Gain on branch sale









—

















19,983

















—

















—

















—













Other income









793

















2,826

















1,374

















1,586

















497















Total Noninterest Income











30,048

















42,742

















24,866

















31,334

















26,638















NONINTEREST EXPENSES















































Salaries and employee benefits









54,982

















55,437

















55,223

















52,214

















58,293













Net occupancy









7,216

















7,335

















6,994

















6,746

















7,312













Equipment









7,008

















7,028

















6,949

















6,599

















6,226













Marketing









1,353

















2,582

















1,836

















1,773

















1,198













Outside data processing fees









5,929

















6,029

















7,150

















7,072

















6,889













Printing and office supplies









347

















377

















378

















354

















353













Intangible asset amortization









1,526

















1,771

















1,772

















1,771

















1,957













FDIC assessments









3,648

















3,744

















3,720

















3,278

















4,287













Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses









600

















227

















942

















373

















534













Professional and other outside services









3,261

















3,777

















3,035

















3,822

















3,952













Other expenses









7,032

















7,982

















6,630

















7,411

















5,934















Total Noninterest Expenses











92,902

















96,289

















94,629

















91,413

















96,935















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX











63,216

















76,623

















56,347

















43,992

















54,766













Income tax expense









7,877

















12,274

















7,160

















4,067

















6,825















NET INCOME











55,339

















64,349

















49,187

















39,925

















47,941













Preferred stock dividends









469

















469

















468

















469

















469















NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS







$





54,870













$





63,880













$





48,719













$





39,456













$





47,472















Per Share Data:















































Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders





$





0.95













$





1.10













$





0.84













$





0.68













$





0.80













Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders





$





0.94













$





1.10













$





0.84













$





0.68













$





0.80













Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders





$





0.35













$





0.35













$





0.35













$





0.35













$





0.34













Tangible Common Book Value Per Share





$





27.34













$





26.78













$





26.64













$





25.10













$





25.07













Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)









58,242

















58,247

















58,289

















58,328

















59,273















FINANCIAL RATIOS:















































Return on Average Assets









1.21





%













1.39





%













1.07





%













0.87





%













1.04





%









Return on Average Stockholders' Equity









9.38

















11.05

















8.66

















7.16

















8.47













Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity









14.12

















16.75

















13.39

















11.29

















13.21













Average Earning Assets to Average Assets









92.47

















92.48

















92.54

















92.81

















92.91













Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans









1.47

















1.50

















1.48

















1.50

















1.64













Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)









0.15

















0.02

















0.21

















1.26

















0.07













Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets









12.76

















12.51

















12.26

















12.02

















12.17













Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets









5.39

















5.63

















5.82

















5.69

















5.65













Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets









2.17

















2.35

















2.59

















2.53

















2.55













Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets









3.22

















3.28

















3.23

















3.16

















3.10













Efficiency Ratio









54.54

















48.48

















53.76

















53.84

















59.21







































































LOANS















































(Dollars In Thousands)





March 31,









December 31,









September 30,









June 30,









March 31,













2025









2024









2024









2024









2024









Commercial and industrial loans





$





4,306,597













$





4,114,292













$





4,041,217













$





3,949,817













$





3,722,365













Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers









243,864

















256,312

















238,743

















239,926

















234,431













Real estate loans:













































Construction









793,175

















792,144

















814,704

















823,267

















941,726













Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied









2,177,869

















2,274,016

















2,251,351

















2,323,533

















2,368,360













Commercial real estate, owner occupied









1,214,739

















1,157,944

















1,152,751

















1,174,195

















1,137,894













Residential









2,389,852

















2,374,729

















2,366,943

















2,370,905

















2,316,490













Home equity









650,499

















659,811

















641,188

















631,104

















618,258













Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures









140,954

















166,028

















158,480

















162,089

















161,459













Public finance and other commercial loans









1,087,356

















1,059,083

















981,431

















964,814

















964,599













Loans









13,004,905

















12,854,359

















12,646,808

















12,639,650

















12,465,582













Allowance for credit losses - loans









(192,031





)













(192,757





)













(187,828





)













(189,537





)













(204,681





)











NET LOANS







$





12,812,874













$





12,661,602













$





12,458,980













$





12,450,113













$





12,260,901



























DEPOSITS















































(Dollars In Thousands)





March 31,









December 31,









September 30,









June 30,









March 31,













2025









2024









2024









2024









2024









Demand deposits





$





7,786,554









$





7,980,061









$





7,678,510









$





7,757,679









$





7,771,976









Savings deposits









4,791,874













4,522,758













4,302,236













4,339,161













4,679,593









Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more









896,143













1,043,068













1,277,833













1,415,131













1,451,443









Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or less









625,203













692,068













802,949













889,949













901,280









Brokered certificates of deposits



1











362,204













283,671













303,572













167,150













80,292











TOTAL DEPOSITS







$





14,461,978









$





14,521,626









$





14,365,100









$





14,569,070









$





14,884,584



















1 -



Total brokered deposits of $1.1 billion, which includes brokered CD's of $362.2 million at March 31, 2025.























































CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS



































(Dollars in Thousands)

























































For the Three Months Ended













March 31, 2025









March 31, 2024













Average





Balance









Interest





Income /





Expense









Average





Rate









Average





Balance









Interest





Income /





Expense









Average





Rate











ASSETS























































Interest-bearing deposits





$





294,016









$





2,372









3.23





%









$





575,699









$





6,493









4.51





%









Federal Home Loan Bank stock









43,980













997









9.07

















41,764













835









8.00













Investment Securities:



(1)























































Taxable









1,634,452













8,372









2.05

















1,783,057













8,748









1.96













Tax-exempt



(2)











2,046,674













15,844









3.10

















2,246,265













17,229









3.07













Total Investment Securities









3,681,126













24,216









2.63

















4,029,322













25,977









2.58













Loans held for sale









20,965













319









6.09

















21,782













328









6.02













Loans:



(3)























































Commercial









8,770,282













147,772









6.74

















8,598,110













159,209









7.41













Real estate mortgage









2,191,384













24,446









4.46

















2,130,947













22,357









4.20













HELOC and installment









828,874













15,191









7.33

















821,815













16,129









7.85













Tax-exempt



(2)











1,129,848













13,332









4.72

















904,412













10,367









4.59













Total Loans









12,941,353













201,060









6.21

















12,477,066













208,390









6.68













Total Earning Assets









16,960,475













228,645









5.39





%













17,123,851













241,695









5.65





%









Total Non-Earning Assets









1,381,263





























1,306,670



























TOTAL ASSETS







$





18,341,738

























$





18,430,521



























LIABILITIES























































Interest-Bearing Deposits:





















































Interest-bearing deposits





$





5,522,434









$





34,606









2.51





%









$





5,419,821









$





39,491









2.91





%









Money market deposits









3,437,998













25,952









3.02

















3,045,478













27,383









3.60













Savings deposits









1,299,405













2,445









0.75

















1,559,877













3,801









0.97













Certificates and other time deposits









1,947,854













17,544









3.60

















2,427,859













27,610









4.55













Total Interest-Bearing Deposits









12,207,691













80,547









2.64

















12,453,035













98,285









3.16













Borrowings









1,262,926













11,701









3.71

















1,011,812













10,552









4.17













Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities









13,470,617













92,248









2.74

















13,464,847













108,837









3.23













Noninterest-bearing deposits









2,211,647





























2,428,170

























Other liabilities









318,600





























295,365

























Total Liabilities









16,000,864





























16,188,382



























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











2,340,874





























2,242,139



























TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







$





18,341,738













92,248

















$





18,430,521













108,837



















Net Interest Income (FTE)















$





136,397

























$





132,858



















Net Interest Spread (FTE)







(4)

























2.65





%

























2.42





%































































Net Interest Margin (FTE):























































Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets





















5.39





%

























5.65





%









Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets





















2.17





%

























2.55





%











Net Interest Margin (FTE)







(5)

























3.22





%

























3.10





%































































(1)



Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.











(2)



Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2024 and 2023. These totals equal $6,127 and $5,795 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.











(3)



Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.











(4)



Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.











(5)



Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.































ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - NON-GAAP











(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)





Three Months Ended













March 31,









December 31,









September 30,









June 30,









March 31,













2025









2024









2024









2024









2024











Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - GAAP









$









54,870

















$









63,880

















$









48,719

















$









39,456

















$









47,472















Adjustments:













































Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities









7

















11,592

















9,114

















49

















2













Gain on branch sale









—

















(19,983





)













—

















—

















—













Non-core expenses



1,2











—

















762

















—

















—

















3,481













Tax on adjustments









(2





)













1,851

















(2,220





)













(12





)













(848





)









Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - Non-GAAP





$





54,875













$





58,102













$





55,613













$





39,493













$





50,107

























































Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)









58,242

















58,247

















58,289

















58,328

















59,273



























































Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - GAAP









$









0.94

















$









1.10

















$









0.84

















$









0.68

















$









0.80















Adjustments:













































Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities









—

















0.20

















0.15

















—

















—













Gain on branch sale









—

















(0.34





)













—

















—

















—













Non-core expenses



1,2











—

















0.01

















—

















—

















0.06













Tax on adjustments









—

















0.03

















(0.04





)













—

















(0.01





)











Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - Non-GAAP









$









0.94

















$









1.00

















$









0.95

















$









0.68

















$









0.85

























1



- Non-core expenses in 4Q24 included $0.8 million of costs directly related to the branch sale.











2



- Non-core expenses in 1Q24 included $2.4 million from duplicative online banking conversion costs and $1.1 million from the FDIC special assessment.















































NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), ADJUSTED











(Dollars in Thousands)













Three Months Ended













March 31,









December 31,









September 30,









June 30,









March 31,













2025









2024









2024









2024









2024











Net Interest Income (GAAP)









$









130,270

















$









134,370

















$









131,110

















$









128,571

















$









127,063















Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Adjustment









6,127

















5,788

















5,883

















5,859

















5,795















Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP)









$









136,397

















$









140,158

















$









136,993

















$









134,430

















$









132,858



























































Average Earning Assets (GAAP)





$





16,960,475













$





17,089,198













$





16,990,358













$





17,013,984













$





17,123,851















Net Interest Margin (GAAP)













3.07









%

















3.15









%

















3.09









%

















3.02









%

















2.97









%













Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)













3.22









%

















3.28









%

















3.23









%

















3.16









%

















3.10









%

























RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY - NON-GAAP











(Dollars In Thousands)





Three Months Ended













March 31,









December 31,









September 30,









June 30,









March 31,













2025









2024









2024









2024









2024











Total Average Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)









$









2,340,874

















$









2,312,270

















$









2,251,547

















$









2,203,361

















$









2,242,139















Less: Average Preferred Stock









(25,125





)













(25,125





)













(25,125





)













(25,125





)













(25,125





)









Less: Average Intangible Assets, Net of Tax









(726,917





)













(728,218





)













(729,581





)













(730,980





)













(732,432





)









Average Tangible Common Equity, Net of Tax (Non-GAAP)





$





1,588,832













$





1,558,927













$





1,496,841













$





1,447,256













$





1,484,582



























































Net Income Available to Common Stockholders (GAAP)









$









54,870

















$









63,880

















$









48,719

















$









39,456

















$









47,472















Plus: Intangible Asset Amortization, Net of Tax









1,206

















1,399

















1,399

















1,399

















1,546













Tangible Net Income (Non-GAAP)





$





56,076













$





65,279













$





50,118













$





40,855













$





49,018



























































Return on Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP)













14.12









%

















16.75









%

















13.39









%

















11.29









%

















13.21









%

























EFFICIENCY RATIO - NON-GAAP















































(Dollars In Thousands)





Three Months Ended













March 31,









December 31,









September 30,









June 30,









March 31,













2025









2024









2024









2024









2024











Non Interest Expense (GAAP)









$









92,902

















$









96,289

















$









94,629

















$









91,413

















$









96,935















Less: Intangible Asset Amortization









(1,526





)













(1,771





)













(1,772





)













(1,771





)













(1,957





)









Less: OREO and Foreclosure Expenses









(600





)













(227





)













(942





)













(373





)













(534





)









Adjusted Non Interest Expense (Non-GAAP)





$





90,776













$





94,291













$





91,915













$





89,269













$





94,444



























































Net Interest Income (GAAP)









$









130,270

















$









134,370

















$









131,110

















$









128,571

















$









127,063















Plus: Fully Taxable Equivalent Adjustment









6,127

















5,788

















5,883

















5,859

















5,795













Net Interest Income on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP)





$





136,397













$





140,158













$





136,993













$





134,430













$





132,858



























































Non Interest Income (GAAP)









$









30,048

















$









42,742

















$









24,866

















$









31,334

















$









26,638















Less: Investment Securities (Gains) Losses









7

















11,592

















9,114

















49

















2













Adjusted Non Interest Income (Non-GAAP)





$





30,055













$





54,334













$





33,980













$





31,383













$





26,640













Adjusted Revenue (Non-GAAP)





$





166,452













$





194,492













$





170,973













$





165,813













$





159,498















Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)













54.54









%

















48.48









%

















53.76









%

















53.84









%

















59.21









%























































Adjusted Non Interest Expense (Non-GAAP)





$





90,776













$





94,291













$





91,915













$





89,269













$





94,444













Less: Non-core Expenses



1,2











—

















(762





)













—

















—

















(3,481





)









Adjusted Non Interest Expense Excluding Non-core Expenses (Non-GAAP)





$





90,776













$





93,529













$





91,915













$





89,269













$





90,963

























































Adjusted Revenue (Non-GAAP)





$





166,452













$





194,492













$





170,973













$





165,813













$





159,498













Less: Gain on Branch Sale









—

















(19,983





)













—

















—

















—













Adjusted Revenue Excluding Gain on Branch Sale (Non-GAAP)





$





166,452













$





174,509













$





170,973













$





165,813













$





159,498















Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)













54.54









%

















53.60









%

















53.76









%

















53.84









%

















57.03









%













1



- Non-core expenses in 4Q24 included $0.8 million of costs directly related to the branch sale.











2



- Non-core expenses in 1Q24 included $2.4 million from duplicative online banking conversion costs and $1.1 million from the FDIC special assessment.

















For more information, contact:





Nicole M. Weaver, Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration





765-521-7619







http://www.firstmerchants.com







SOURCE: First Merchants Corporation, Muncie, Indiana



