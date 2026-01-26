First Merchants Corporation Profit Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - First Merchants Corporation (FRME) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $56.60 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $63.880 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, First Merchants Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $56.43 million or $0.98 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to $139.06 million from $134.37 million last year.

First Merchants Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $56.60 Mln. vs. $63.880 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.99 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $139.06 Mln vs. $134.37 Mln last year.

