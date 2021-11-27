First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) insiders sold US$1.1m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

First Merchants Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Michael Marhenke, for US$450k worth of shares, at about US$50.00 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$40.59). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

All up, insiders sold more shares in First Merchants than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:FRME Insider Trading Volume November 27th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have First Merchants Insiders Traded Recently?

We've only seen a tiny insider purchase valued at US$1.5k, in the last three months. Overall, we don't think these recent trades are particularly informative, one way or the other.

Insider Ownership of First Merchants

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that First Merchants insiders own 1.4% of the company, worth about US$32m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At First Merchants Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. Still, the insider transactions at First Merchants in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for First Merchants.

But note: First Merchants may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.