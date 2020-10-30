First Merchants Corporation Just Beat EPS By 6.9%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 3.4% to US$26.20 in the week after its latest third-quarter results. First Merchants missed revenue estimates by 2.4%, with sales of US$119m, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.67 beat expectations, coming in 6.9% ahead of analyst estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:FRME Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from First Merchants' six analysts is for revenues of US$485.7m in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 13% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to fall 15% to US$2.36 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$481.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.20 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$29.80, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on First Merchants, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$38.00 and the most bearish at US$26.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of First Merchants'historical trends, as next year's 13% revenue growth is roughly in line with 13% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 1.3% next year. So it's pretty clear that First Merchants is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around First Merchants' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for First Merchants going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for First Merchants that we have uncovered.

