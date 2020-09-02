First Merchants Corporation (FRME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

First Merchants Corporation (FRME) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FRME prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that FRME has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.58, the dividend yield is 4.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRME was $25.58, representing a -39.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.48 and a 20.77% increase over the 52 week low of $21.18.

FRME is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FRME's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.82. Zacks Investment Research reports FRME's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -30.27%, compared to an industry average of -20.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FRME Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

