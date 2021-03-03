First Merchants Corporation (FRME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

First Merchants Corporation (FRME) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FRME prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that FRME has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRME was $43.35, representing a -4.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.29 and a 104.67% increase over the 52 week low of $21.18.

FRME is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FRME's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.74. Zacks Investment Research reports FRME's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.12%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

