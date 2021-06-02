First Merchants Corporation (FRME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

First Merchants Corporation (FRME) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FRME prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.54% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $46.32, the dividend yield is 2.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRME was $46.32, representing a -8.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.65 and a 115.39% increase over the 52 week low of $21.51.

FRME is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FRME's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.03. Zacks Investment Research reports FRME's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 32.76%, compared to an industry average of 19.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FRME Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

