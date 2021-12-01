First Merchants Corporation (FRME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

First Merchants Corporation (FRME) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FRME prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FRME has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.89, the dividend yield is 2.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRME was $39.89, representing a -21.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.65 and a 20.4% increase over the 52 week low of $33.13.

FRME is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FRME's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.75. Zacks Investment Research reports FRME's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 39.6%, compared to an industry average of 29.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the frme Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.