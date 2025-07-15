First Merchants Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Preferred Stock Series A

First Merchants Corporation announces a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4688 per depositary share, payable August 15, 2025.

First Merchants Corporation has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $46.88 per share for its 7.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A, with payments for depositary shares amounting to $0.4688 each. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2025, to stockholders on record as of July 30, 2025. Headquartered in Muncie, Indiana, First Merchants Corporation operates as a financial holding company with First Merchants Bank and provides wealth advisory services. The company's common stock and its depositary shares are traded on the NASDAQ under the symbols FRME and FRMEP, respectively. For more information, contact Nicole M. Weaver, First Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration.

First Merchants Corporation has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $46.88 per share, signaling strong financial performance and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment indicates confidence in the company's ongoing profitability and stability.

Payment of the dividend on August 15, 2025, reflects a well-defined schedule, providing clarity for investors regarding future cash flows.

The inclusion of preferred stock in the release highlights diverse investment opportunities for shareholders, potentially attracting more investors to the company.

Announcement of a high dividend payout might raise concerns among investors about the company's cash flow and sustainability of future dividends, especially if there are underlying financial challenges not disclosed in the release.



The lack of detailed information regarding the company's financial health could lead to speculation and uncertainty among investors regarding its long-term performance.



Reliance on preferred stock dividends could indicate a potential limitation in raising common equity capital, which may hinder the company's financial flexibility in the future.

What is the cash dividend declared by First Merchants Corporation?

First Merchants Corporation has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $46.88 per share on its preferred stock.

When will the dividend be payable?

The dividend will be payable on August 15, 2025, to stockholders of record on July 30, 2025.

What is the value per depositary share?

Holders of depositary shares will receive $0.4688 per depositary share.

What does First Merchants Corporation do?

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana, with one full-service bank charter.

Where can I find First Merchants Corporation's stock information?

The common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol FRME, and depositary shares under FRMEP.

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $FRME stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FRME in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FRME recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FRME in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $43.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $49.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $49.0 on 04/25/2025

MUNCIE, Ind., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $46.88 per share on its 7.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A, represented by depositary shares (NASDAQ: FRMEP) each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series A preferred stock. Holders of depositary shares will receive $0.4688 per depositary share. The dividend will be payable on August 15, 2025, to stockholders of record on July 30, 2025.







About First Merchants Corporation:







First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).





First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Depositary shares representing a 1/100th interest in a share of First Merchants Corporation’s 7.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRMEP. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page (http://www.firstmerchants.com).





FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.





For more information, contact:





Nicole M. Weaver, First Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration





765-521-7619







http://www.firstmerchants.com







SOURCE: First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ: FRME), Muncie, Indiana



