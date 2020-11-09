First Merchants Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FRME

In trading on Monday, shares of First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.91, changing hands as high as $31.35 per share. First Merchants Corp shares are currently trading up about 16.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRME's low point in its 52 week range is $21.18 per share, with $42.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.43.

