First Majestic's Q4 Silver-Equivalent Production Jumps 37% Y/Y

First Majestic Silver Corp. AG announced that its total production reached 7.8 million silver-equivalent (AgEq) ounces in the fourth quarter of 2025. The figure includes a record 4.2 million silver ounces and 41,417 gold ounces. It also includes 14.2 million pounds of zinc, 8.1 million pounds of lead and 235,886 pounds of copper. The AgEq ounces produced marked a solid 37% year-over-year increase, attributed to a 77% surge in silver production.



In January 2025, First Majestic completed the acquisition of Gatos Silver, Inc., gaining a 70% interest in the high-quality and long-life Cerro Los Gatos Silver underground mine. This deal solidified AG’s position as an intermediate primary silver producer. Total silver production in the fourth quarter included a contribution of 1.49 million ounces from Los Gatos.

First Majestic’s Mine Performances in Q4

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the San Dimas mine produced 2.45 million AgEq ounces, consisting of 1.31 million ounces of silver and 15,066 ounces of gold. Silver equivalent production increased 10% year over year, aided by a 10% increase in silver production and a 23% rise in gold output.



The Santa Elena mine produced 2.28 million AgEq ounces (down 16% year over year), consisting of 358,185 ounces of silver and 25,083 ounces of gold.

La Encantada produced 1 million ounces of silver, up 32% from the fourth quarter of 2024. The upside was driven by 20% growth in ore processed and 11% increase in silver grades.

Los Gatos contributed 2.09 million AgEq ounces (on a 70% basis), which consisted of 1.49 million ounces of silver and 894 ounces of gold. It also contributed 14.24 million pounds of zinc, 8.11 million pounds of lead and 235,886 pounds of copper to First Majestic’s total production number.

First Majestic has started its 2025 drilling program at the Jerritt Canyon mine in the third quarter of 2025. The company completed 5,889 meters of drilling on two surface drill rigs in the fourth quarter of 2025, bringing the total drilling at the property to 18,410 meters. The company thus surpassed its expectation of drilling 18,000 meters in the year.

AG Hikes Quarterly Dividend & Updates 2026 Guidance

First Majestic announced a hike in its dividend per share, increasing it from 1% to 2% of net quarterly revenues, divided by the number of outstanding common shares as of the record date.



In 2026, the company expects silver production from its four operating mines to be within 13-14 million ounces. Gold production is expected to be 116,000-129,000 ounces, while copper is likely to be 1.1-1.3 million pounds for 2026. The company expects to produce 52.4-58.2 million pounds of zinc and 34.2-38.1 million pounds of lead in 2026.

First Majestic’s Peer Performance in Q4

Endeavour Silver Corp. EXK produced 3.8 million AgEq in the fourth quarter of 2025. This reflected an 143% increase from the year-ago quarter, driven by the addition of the Kolpa operation in May 2025. Consolidated silver production was up 146% year over year to 2.03 million ounces. EXK’s total gold production in the quarter grew 52% year over year to 13,785 ounces.

AG Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have skyrocketed 249.3% in the past year compared with the industry's 208.2% surge.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

First Majestic’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

AG currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines AEM and Kinross Gold Corporation KGC. AEM and KGC presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.77 per share. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 83.6%. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.6%. Agnico Eagle Mines’ shares have surged 107.6% in a year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kinross Gold’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.67 per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of a whopping 145%. Kinross Gold’s shares skyrocketed 135% last year.

