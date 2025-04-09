First Majestic's Q1 Silver-Equivalent Production Jumps 49% Y/Y

First Majestic Silver Corp. AG announced that its total production reached 7.7 million silver-equivalent (AgEq) ounces in the first quarter of 2025. The figure includes 3.7 million silver ounces and 36,469 gold ounces. The AgEq ounces produced marked a solid 49% year-over-year increase, attributed to an 88% surge in silver production.

In January 2025, First Majestic completed the acquisition of Gatos Silver, Inc., gaining a 70% interest in the high-quality and long-life Cerro Los Gatos Silver underground mine. This deal solidified AG’s position as an intermediate primary silver producer. Total silver production in the quarter included a contribution of 1.4 million ounces from Cerro Los Gatos.

First Majestic’s Mine Performances in Q1

In the first quarter of 2025, the San Dimas mine produced 2.6 million AgEq ounces, consisting of 1.36 million ounces of silver and 14,241 ounces of gold. Silver equivalent production increased 11% year over year, aided by a 17% increase in silver production and a 5% rise in the gold output. Increased ore tons processed, partially offset by lower metal grades, led to improved numbers in the quarter.

The Santa Elena mine produced 2.26 million AgEq ounces (flat year over year), consisting of 339,784 ounces of silver and 21,408 ounces of gold.

La Encantada produced 560,622 ounces of silver, up 23% from the first quarter of 2024. The upside was driven by 34% growth in ore processed and a 7% increase in silver recovery, somewhat offset by lower silver grades.

Cerro Los Gatos contributed 2.25 million AgEq ounces (on a 70% basis), which consisted of 1.4 million ounces of silver and 794 ounces of gold. It also contributed 12.5 million pounds of zinc and 7.5 million pounds of lead to First Majestic’s total production number.

The higher production figures, and upbeat gold and silver prices seen throughout the January- March period are expected to get reflected in AG’s upcoming results, which are set to be reported on May 7, 2025.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings for the first quarter is pegged at 13 cents, suggesting a turnaround performance from the loss of 6 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

AG Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have declined 33.8% in the past year compared with the industry's 11% fall.

First Majestic’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

AG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

