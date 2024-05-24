First Majestic Unifies Ticker Symbol to ‘AG’

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) has released an update.

First Majestic Silver Corp. has announced a change of its stock ticker symbol on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to ‘AG’ from ‘FR’, starting May 27, 2024, aligning it with its New York Stock Exchange symbol for better brand consistency. Shareholders need not take any action, as share certificates and CUSIP numbers remain the same. The company, known for its silver and gold mining operations in Mexico and the U.S., also offers silver products for sale through its minting facility.

