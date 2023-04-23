First Majestic Silver (LON:0QYC) Price Target Increased by 7.44% to 12.63

The average one-year price target for First Majestic Silver (LON:0QYC) has been revised to 12.63 / share. This is an increase of 7.44% from the prior estimate of 11.75 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.55 to a high of 15.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.52% from the latest reported closing price of 9.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Majestic Silver. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QYC is 0.15%, a decrease of 2.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.68% to 123,490K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 26,311K shares representing 9.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,980K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QYC by 3.77% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 13,619K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,483K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QYC by 13.36% over the last quarter.

Etf Managers Group holds 12,903K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 11,224K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,986K shares, representing an increase of 11.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QYC by 5.45% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 10,313K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,117K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QYC by 10.28% over the last quarter.

