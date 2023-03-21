Markets
First Majestic Silver Falls After Suspending Mining Activity At Jerritt Canyon

March 21, 2023 — 10:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) shares are sliding more than 21 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company temporarily suspended mining activities and reduced the workforce at Jerritt Canyon to reduce overall costs.

Jerritt Canyon represented around 21 percent of the company's revenue last year. First Majestic Silver said since the acquisition of Jerritt Canyon in 2021, it has been focused on increasing underground mining rates.

Currently, shares are at $5.64, down 24.13 percent from the previous close of $7.44 on a volume of 11,153,079.

