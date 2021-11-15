First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2021

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.005 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -16.67% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.85, the dividend yield is .14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AG was $13.85, representing a -42.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.01 and a 43.97% increase over the 52 week low of $9.62.

AG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.15. Zacks Investment Research reports AG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.41%, compared to an industry average of 9.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ag Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AG as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GDXJ with an increase of 0.88% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AG at 3.02%.

