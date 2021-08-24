First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 25, 2021

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.006 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.49, the dividend yield is .05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AG was $12.49, representing a -47.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.01 and a 33.87% increase over the 52 week low of $9.33.

AG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.36. Zacks Investment Research reports AG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 74.07%, compared to an industry average of 19.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AG as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (AG)

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (AG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GDXJ with an decrease of -6.93% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AG at 3.49%.

