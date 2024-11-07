First Majestic Silver Corp Q3 Loss Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - First Majestic Silver Corp (AG) released Loss for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$26.6 million, or -$0.09 per share. This compares with -$27.1 million, or -$0.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, First Majestic Silver Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$10.5 million or -$0.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $146.1 million from $133.2 million last year.

First Majestic Silver Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$26.6 Mln. vs. -$27.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.09 vs. -$0.09 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $146.1 Mln vs. $133.2 Mln last year.

