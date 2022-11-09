First Majestic Silver Corp Q3 Loss Increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - First Majestic Silver Corp (AG) released Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$20.7 million, or -$0.08 per share. This compares with -$18.4 million, or -$0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, First Majestic Silver Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$0.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.3% to $159.8 million from $124.6 million last year.

First Majestic Silver Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$20.7 Mln. vs. -$18.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.08 vs. -$0.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.03 -Revenue (Q3): $159.8 Mln vs. $124.6 Mln last year.

