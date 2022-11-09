Markets
AG

First Majestic Silver Corp Q3 Loss Increases, misses estimates

November 09, 2022 — 07:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - First Majestic Silver Corp (AG) released Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$20.7 million, or -$0.08 per share. This compares with -$18.4 million, or -$0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, First Majestic Silver Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$0.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.3% to $159.8 million from $124.6 million last year.

First Majestic Silver Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$20.7 Mln. vs. -$18.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.08 vs. -$0.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.03 -Revenue (Q3): $159.8 Mln vs. $124.6 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AG

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter