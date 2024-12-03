First Majestic Silver call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in First Majestic (AG) Silver with 10,437 calls trading, 1.3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 51.79%. 12/6 weekly 6 puts and 12/6 weekly 6.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.31. Earnings are expected on February 27th.

