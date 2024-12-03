First Majestic Silver call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in First Majestic (AG) Silver with 10,437 calls trading, 1.3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 51.79%. 12/6 weekly 6 puts and 12/6 weekly 6.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.31. Earnings are expected on February 27th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on AG:
- First Majestic Silver Announces Special Meeting Details
- First Majestic Silver Schedules Special Shareholder Meeting
- First Majestic Silver (AG) Discloses Q4 Dividend: What Shareholders Should Know
- First Majestic price target raised to C$9 from C$8.50 at BMO Capital
- First Majestic price target raised to $11 from $8.50 at H.C. Wainwright
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.