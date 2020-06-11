First Majestic Silver Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AG

In trading on Thursday, shares of First Majestic Silver Corp (Symbol: AG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.44, changing hands as low as $9.22 per share. First Majestic Silver Corp shares are currently trading down about 10.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AG's low point in its 52 week range is $4.17 per share, with $12.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.30.

