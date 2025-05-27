Markets
First Majestic Silver Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AG

May 27, 2025 — 11:21 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of First Majestic Silver Corp (Symbol: AG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.07, changing hands as high as $6.18 per share. First Majestic Silver Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AG shares, versus its 200 day moving average: First Majestic Silver Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, AG's low point in its 52 week range is $4.43 per share, with $8.055 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

