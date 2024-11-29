First Majestic Silver Announces Special Meeting Details

First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

First Majestic Silver has scheduled a special meeting for its security holders on January 14, 2025, at Bennett Jones LLP in Vancouver. Key dates include November 25, 2024, as the record date for notice and voting. The company will cover the delivery cost of proxy materials to objecting beneficial owners.

For further insights into TSE:AG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.