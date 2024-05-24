First Majestic Silver AGM Reflects Shareholder Trust

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) has released an update.

First Majestic Silver Corp. reported positive outcomes from its Annual General Meeting, with shareholders approving all proposed resolutions, including the election of five directors and the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the auditor. Despite the failure to pass the Say-on-Pay advisory resolution, the company noted an uptick in shareholder support for its executive compensation practices. The AGM signifies shareholder confidence and recognition of the company’s efforts to enhance transparency and management practices.

