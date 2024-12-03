First Majestic Silver Advances Gatos Silver Acquisition

First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG) has released an update.

First Majestic Silver has announced that the registration statement for its acquisition of Gatos Silver is now effective, paving the way for a shareholder vote. The special meeting for shareholders to approve the transaction is set for January 14, 2025, with the deal expected to close in early 2025.

