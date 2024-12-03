News & Insights

Stocks
AG

First Majestic Silver Advances Gatos Silver Acquisition

December 03, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

First Majestic Silver has announced that the registration statement for its acquisition of Gatos Silver is now effective, paving the way for a shareholder vote. The special meeting for shareholders to approve the transaction is set for January 14, 2025, with the deal expected to close in early 2025.

For further insights into TSE:AG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.