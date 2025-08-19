First Majestic Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Surge Y/Y

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp AG dipped 1% since reporting adjusted earnings per share of 4 cents in the second quarter of 2025 on Aug. 14, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents. However, the reported figure marks a significant improvement from the loss of 7 cents per share incurred in the year-ago quarter.



Including one-time items, AG delivered earnings of 11 cents per share in the reported quarter against a loss of 17 cents in the year-earlier quarter.

First Majestic’s revenues surged 94% year over year to a record $264 million in the quarter under review. The average realized silver price was $34.62 per payable silver equivalent (AgEq) ounce in the quarter, up 24% year over year.

First Majestic’s Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Surges Y/Y

The company recorded cash costs per AgEq ounce of $15.08, down 1% from the year-ago quarter. Consolidated all-in-sustaining costs of $21.02 per AgEq ounce were 3% lower than the prior-year quarter.



First Majestic reported a mine-operating profit of $49 million in the quarter compared with the mine-operating profit of $15.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The company posted adjusted EBITDA of $125 million in the second quarter of 2025, a significant improvement from $26 million reported in the prior year-quarter.

AG Q2 Production Details

The company’s production reached 7.9 million silver-equivalent ounces in the second quarter of 2025. The figure includes 3.7 million silver ounces and 33,865 gold ounces. The AgEq ounces produced marked a solid 48% year-over-year increase, attributed to a 76% surge in silver production.



The upside was driven by increased production from the San Dimas mine and La Encantada mine, and contributions from the Cerro Los Gatos mine.

First Majestic’s Financial Position

AG ended the second quarter of 2025 with $385 million of cash in hand. Operating cash flow before movement in working capital and taxes was $115 million in the quarter under review, compared with the prior-year quarter's $25 million.

AG Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 53.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 36.4% growth.

First Majestics Zacks Rank

First Majestic currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

AG’s Peer Performances in Q2

Endeavour Silver Corporation EXK incurred an adjusted loss of 3 cents per share for the second quarter of 2025 against break-even earnings reported in the prior-year quarter. Endeavour Silver’s bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 1 cent per share.



Endeavour Silver revenues improved 46% to $85 million from $58 million in the second quarter of 2024. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $80 million.



Hecla Mining Company HL reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 8 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents. Hecla Mining posted earnings of 2 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Hecla Mining’s revenues increased 23.6% year over year to $304 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $274 million.



Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS posted second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 43 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents. Pan American Silver reported earnings per share of 11 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Pan American Silver’s revenues increased 18.4% year over year to $812 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $782 million.

