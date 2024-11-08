First Majestic price target raised to C$9 from C$8.50 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Kevin O’Halloran raised the firm’s price target on First Majestic (AG) to C$9 from C$8.50 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.