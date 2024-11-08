First Majestic price target raised to C$9 from C$8.50 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Kevin O’Halloran raised the firm’s price target on First Majestic (AG) to C$9 from C$8.50 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on AG:
- First Majestic price target raised to $11 from $8.50 at H.C. Wainwright
- First Majestic Silver Reports Third-Quarter Financials
- First Majestic Silver Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- First Majestic Silver Reports Mixed Financial Results
- AG Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.