First Majestic Inks Deal to Sell Its Del Toro Mine to Sierra Madre

First Majestic Silver Corp. AG announced that it has inked a definitive agreement with Sierra Madre Gold & Silver Ltd. to sell the Del Toro Silver Mine. The Del Toro Mine, located in Mexico, is a past-producing silver, gold and lead mine fully owned by First Majestic and was placed under care and maintenance by it in January 2020.

Details of First Majestic’s Deal With Sierra Madre

The deal is inked for total consideration in cash and shares of up to $60 million. Sierra Madre will give $20 million in cash and $10 million in common shares to AG at closing at a price of $1.30 per share. First Majestic will receive $10 million within 18 months of closing.

If the mine reports mineral resources of 100 million ounces within 48 months of closing, Sierra Madre will have to pay another $10 million to AG. Finally, if Del Toro produces 4,000 tons per day for a consecutive 30 days within 60 months of the deal closing, First Majestic will receive an additional $10 million.

The deal is subject to Sierra Madre closing a concurrent private placement financing to raise CAD$40 million ($29 million) in gross proceeds and other closing conditions. Sierra Madre and First Majestic had collaborated earlier, with the former acquiring the La Guitarra mine from the latter in 2023.

AG’s Price Performance

First Majestic stock has surged 196.7% so far this year compared with the industry’s 170% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

First Majestic’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

First Majestic currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines AEM, Hochschild Mining Plc. HCHDF and OR Royalties Inc. OR. AEM sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while AG and OR have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.77 per share. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 83.6%. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.6%. Agnico Eagle Mines’ shares have surged 107.6% in a year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hochschild Mining’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 36 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 56%. Hochschild Mining’s shares jumped 135% last year.

The consensus estimate for OR Royalties’ 2025 earnings is pegged at 82 cents per share. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 57.7%. OR Royalties’ shares have surged 80% in a year.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hochschild Mining PLC (HCHDF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OR Royalties Inc. (OR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.